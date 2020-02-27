Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/27
10.77 AUD   -1.01%
09:38pFORTESCUE METALS : grants available for Pilbara organisations
PU
07:56pFORTESCUE METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/25FORTESCUE METALS : JP Morgan Conference Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : grants available for Pilbara organisations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:38pm EST

Feb 28, 2020

Pilbara-based community organisations can apply for funding of up to $5,000 under the latest round of Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) community grants program.

The biannual program provides up to $5,000 in funding to support projects within the Town of Port Hedland, Shires of East Pilbara and Ashburton and City of Karratha with a focus on education and training, Aboriginal engagement, health and wellness, safety and community involvement, economic development and environmental responsibility.

In the first round of FY20, community grants totalling over $87,000 were awarded to 32 community, sporting and non-profit organisations, delivering a wide range of beneficial programs, activities and positive outcomes.

Among the recipients was the Earbus Foundation of WA which received funding for portable hearing technology for use in remote communities to improve health and learning outcomes for Aboriginal children.

General Manager Hedland Operations Mark Komene said, 'From the outset, it has been Fortescue's vision to empower local communities by developing partnerships to deliver meaningful outcomes for the Pilbara.

'The community grants program is just one way we are able to provide support to local organisations who carry out meaningful and important work in the Port Hedland community.

'With more than 500 team members based in the Pilbara, we are proud to support the communities where we live and work, which extends beyond financial support to investing time and working directly with people and organisations throughout the Pilbara.'

Applications for the grants are open until 31 March 2020. For more information, visit http://www.fmgl.com.au/communitygrants or email community@fmgl.com.au.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 02:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
09:38pFORTESCUE METALS : grants available for Pilbara organisations
PU
07:56pFORTESCUE METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/25FORTESCUE METALS : JP Morgan Conference Presentation
PU
02/25FORTESCUE METALS : BMO Conference Presentation Autonomous Hulage
PU
02/24FORTESCUE METALS : BMO Conference 2020 Presentation
PU
02/24FORTESCUE METALS : Director Resignation Sharon Warburton
PU
02/19Update on Pioneer's WA gold project joint ventures
AQ
02/18FORTESCUE METALS : Correction to Fortescue Metals Article
DJ
02/18FORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Results Presentation (FY20)
PU
02/18FORTESCUE METALS : Dividend/Distribution
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 889 M
EBIT 2020 6 111 M
Net income 2020 4 140 M
Debt 2020 1 534 M
Yield 2020 13,1%
P/E ratio 2020 5,24x
P/E ratio 2021 8,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
EV / Sales2021 2,52x
Capitalization 21 811 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,45  $
Last Close Price 7,09  $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED2.25%21 974
VALE S.A.-5.95%52 664
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-2.77%6 747
NMDC LIMITED-2.79%4 179
FERREXPO PLC-12.87%1 051
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-19.98%960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group