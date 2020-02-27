Fortescue Metals : grants available for Pilbara organisations

Feb 28, 2020

Pilbara-based community organisations can apply for funding of up to $5,000 under the latest round of Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) community grants program.

The biannual program provides up to $5,000 in funding to support projects within the Town of Port Hedland, Shires of East Pilbara and Ashburton and City of Karratha with a focus on education and training, Aboriginal engagement, health and wellness, safety and community involvement, economic development and environmental responsibility.

In the first round of FY20, community grants totalling over $87,000 were awarded to 32 community, sporting and non-profit organisations, delivering a wide range of beneficial programs, activities and positive outcomes.

Among the recipients was the Earbus Foundation of WA which received funding for portable hearing technology for use in remote communities to improve health and learning outcomes for Aboriginal children.

General Manager Hedland Operations Mark Komene said, 'From the outset, it has been Fortescue's vision to empower local communities by developing partnerships to deliver meaningful outcomes for the Pilbara.

'The community grants program is just one way we are able to provide support to local organisations who carry out meaningful and important work in the Port Hedland community.

'With more than 500 team members based in the Pilbara, we are proud to support the communities where we live and work, which extends beyond financial support to investing time and working directly with people and organisations throughout the Pilbara.'

Applications for the grants are open until 31 March 2020. For more information, visit http://www.fmgl.com.au/communitygrants or email community@fmgl.com.au.