FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : helps RFDS keep flying during COVID-19 pandemic

03/31/2020 | 10:11pm EDT

Apr 1, 2020

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) today announced it will donate A$1 million to the Royal Flying Doctor Service Western Operations (RFDS) to help boost the organisation's frontline services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The donation will support the Response Ready for WA appeal, which will ensure the RFDS has the necessary resources, infrastructure, capital and people to safely deliver its range of 24/7 emergency aeromedical and essential primary health care services for remote and regional West Australians.

Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, 'At Fortescue, our values of family and safety always comes first, and we are pleased to provide this donation to support the RFDS to provide this vital service for people living in remote and regional WA.

'We have seen the devastating impact that this unprecedented global health and economic crisis is having on people across the globe. As a business operating in regional WA, we want to ensure our local communities continue to have access to critical services.

'We sincerely thank all the RFDS staff, medical workers, doctors and nurses who are on the front line of this war against COVID-19 and are working tirelessly to ensure West Australian lives are saved,' Ms Gaines said.

RFDS Western Australia CEO Rebecca Tomkinson said, 'The response to, and recovery from, COVID-19 will be a critical, ongoing team effort. We are all in this together. With support from Fortescue Metals Group and the resources and business sector, the RFDS can meet the needs of remote and regional Western Australia during this unprecedented time and well into the future.'

Fortescue will continue to work closely with community groups, Native Title partners and government agencies during the outbreak to determine the needs of communities in the Pilbara.

'We are committed to working with the community to find practical solutions so they can remain resilient throughout and after this global pandemic,' Ms Gaines said.

Organisations or projects in the Pilbara that have been impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for the Fortescue Community Grants program, which has been extended to receive applications until 17 April 2020. For more information, visit http://www.fmgl.com.au/communitygrants.

To make a donation to the RFDS Response Ready for WA appeal, visit https://rfds-wa.giveeasy.org/rfds.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 02:10:02 UTC
