Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : helps to keep Aboriginal communities safe during COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 10:41pm EDT

Apr 21, 2020

Over 1,300 care packages containing essential supplies will be distributed to Aboriginal communities in the Pilbara, as part of Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With the support of Woollahra, SureKleen, Action Industrial Catering and Sodexo, 29 pallets of non-perishable foods and critical hygiene products, including flour, tin meat, rice, soap, hand sanitiser and disinfectants, will be picked up by representatives of Aboriginal communities in Port Hedland, Karratha and Roebourne.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, 'We are acutely aware of the risks of COVID-19 to regional and remote Aboriginal communities and are working proactively with a range of stakeholders to ensure they are supported during and after this global health and economic crisis.

'As a business operating in the Pilbara, we have built longstanding relationships with our Native Title Partners and now more than ever, it is vital that we work together to ensure these communities remain safe and resilient.

'These critical items will help empower Aboriginal communities to take the necessary steps to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 and we will continue to work with all of our Native Title Partners to keep providing these targeted support measures in the months to come,' Ms Gaines said.

Fortescue's support for Aboriginal Australians also involves working closely with its Aboriginal business partners to ensure they remain resilient during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We know the ongoing impact of COVID-19 will be challenging for many Aboriginal businesses and we are helping to address any specific issues they may be facing, while also continuing to engage their services,' Ms Gaines said.

'We are also proactively working to ensure that our Aboriginal suppliers are part of Fortescue's ongoing procurement strategy to secure supplies and services needed to contain the spread of COVID-19, including medical supplies, hand sanitisers, cleaning and hygiene products.'

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 02:40:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
04/20FORTESCUE METALS : helps to keep Aboriginal communities safe during COVID-19 pan..
PU
04/13FORTESCUE METALS : VTEC celebrates 900th job for Aboriginal people
PU
04/05Fortescue, ATCO to build, operate hydrogen fuelling facilities in Western Aus..
RE
04/05FORTESCUE METALS : and ATCO power on with hydrogen agreement
PU
03/31FORTESCUE METALS : helps RFDS keep flying during COVID-19 pandemic
PU
03/29FORTESCUE METALS : Update on measures to address COVID-19
PU
03/22FORTESCUE METALS : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/19FORTESCUE METALS : and Hockey Australia extend sponsorship agreement
PU
03/15FORTESCUE METALS : Diversity at Fortescue recognised at WA's peak business award..
PU
03/11FORTESCUE METALS : contracting partners launch new traineeship for Aboriginal Au..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 846 M
EBIT 2020 6 243 M
Net income 2020 4 249 M
Debt 2020 1 601 M
Yield 2020 12,8%
P/E ratio 2020 5,22x
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
EV / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 22 086 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,16  $
Last Close Price 7,18  $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-1.91%22 061
VALE S.A.-2.37%42 932
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED0.99%5 831
NMDC LIMITED-5.90%3 218
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.0.59%1 108
FERREXPO PLC-14.38%1 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group