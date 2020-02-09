Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : leaders hit the streets and tackle The Big Issue

02/09/2020 | 10:58pm EST

Feb 10, 2020

Members of Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) leadership team have joined business and government leaders across Australia to sell copies of The Big Issue magazine.

The magazine's CEO Selling campaign is part of International Vendor Week, a global initiative that celebrates the work of more than 9,000 street vendors selling papers in 35 countries around the world.

Over two days, Chief Operating Officer Greg Lilleyman, Chief Financial Officer Ian Wells, Group Manager Fortescue People Linda O'Farrell and General Manager Operational Readiness Zara Fisher joined The Big Issue vendors on St Georges Terrace to sell and raise the profile of the magazine.

'The Big Issue empowers vulnerable and disadvantaged people to gain an income and create meaningful change in their lives by breaking the cycle of homelessness,' Mr Wells said.

'It was a pleasure to join vendors Sean and Nakita to sell the magazine which gives vendors a sense of purpose and dignity, increases their self-confidence and helps to build a more connected community.'

Mr Lilleyman, who joined vendors Ron and Kellee to sell the magazine, said Fortescue was proud to support The Big Issue which shared similar values around empowering socially disadvantaged people to build the capacity and confidence to positively change their lives.

'Empowerment is a key Fortescue value that is embedded in everything we do and fundamental to our approach of building sustainable communities,' he said.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 03:57:02 UTC
