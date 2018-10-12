Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fortescue Metals : ore carrier fleet delivers efficiencies for the Port

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:48am CEST

Oct 12, 2018

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) today welcomed the final vessel in the Company's ore carrier fleet, FMG Northern Spirit, with a naming ceremony in Port Hedland.

Since FMG Nicola sailed into Herb Elliott Port in December 2016, Fortescue's eight ore carriers have completed 91 voyages from Port Hedland, shipping 23 million tonnes of ore to customers in China. Now fully operational, the fleet will provide approximately 12 per cent of Fortescue's total shipping requirements.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said that Fortescue has been realising the productivity and efficiency benefits of the fleet, which was designed to complement Fortescue's world-class port infrastructure.

'Our fleet of eight ore carriers, including FMG Northern Spirit, is a natural extension of Fortescue's supply chain and a critical element of our global scale operations and integrated infrastructure,' Ms Gaines said.

'By maximising tonnage, improving loading rates and increasing the safety of manoeuvring through the port and channel, these vessels are helping us achieve our vision of being the safest, lowest cost, most profitable mining company.

'The partnerships with the Yangzijiang Xinfu Shipyard and Guangzhou Shipyard International for construction of the ore carriers, together with our financing transaction with the China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. to finance the fleet demonstrate the breadth and depth of Fortescue's relationship with China.'

FMG Northern Spirit was named by Geologist Keith Greig and Process Control Engineer Gustaaf Ingenluyff, following a competition that received 220 suggestions from team members across the business.

Northern Spirits is Fortescue's internal recognition program and a symbol of the perseverance, dedication and 'never, ever give up' attitude, that is the cornerstone of the Company's unique culture.

'Northern Spirits awards are given to staff who go over and above their normal duties. As the ship will operate from Hedland northwards to our customers, it seemed appropriate for the same ethos to be applied to our newest addition to the shipping fleet,' Mr Greig said.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
03:48aFORTESCUE METALS : ore carrier fleet delivers efficiencies for the Port
PU
10/11FORTESCUE METALS : launches share buy-back program
PU
10/10FORTESCUE METALS : to Buy Back Shares Worth Up to A$500 Million
DJ
10/10Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China rise 5 percent in Sept
RE
10/02FORTESCUE METALS : At The Mercy Of China's Steel Mills
AQ
09/19FORTESCUE METALS : Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
09/17FORTESCUE METALS : Aboriginal businesses win contracts with Fortescue
PU
09/14FORTESCUE METALS : takes the plunge for Ronald McDonald House
PU
09/05FORTESCUE METALS : Seventh annual Fortescue Roebourne Working Bee
PU
09/04FORTESCUE METALS : Students gets into the swing of it with Fortescue’s ann..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10When Will China Use Less Iron Ore? Not Yet 
10/09Australia supports coal; policy will not change based on IPCC climate warning 
10/02China steel production, iron ore use seen peaking this year 
09/17Metals, mining shares on watch after reports of new Trump tariffs 
09/10Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jumped nearly 10% last month 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 641 M
EBIT 2019 1 527 M
Net income 2019 897 M
Debt 2019 2 941 M
Yield 2019 7,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
P/E ratio 2020 8,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Capitalization 8 116 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,42 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-24.80%8 116
VALE48.98%82 013
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-23.42%6 570
NMDC LTD-20.29%4 676
FERREXPO PLC-27.67%1 640
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION2.46%1 385
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.