Fortescue Metals : recognised at 2019 AMMA Industry Awards

Aug 2, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) has been recognised for its industry leading Aboriginal training and employment initiative and innovative recruitment of former Defence Force personnel at the Australian Resources and Energy Group (AMMA) 2019 Industry Awards. At the awards ceremony in Melbourne, Fortescue received the 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Award for the Company's pioneering Vocational Training and Employment Centre (VTEC) program. Based on the simple, but compelling idea of a guaranteed job after successfully completing training, Fortescue has employed 860 Aboriginal people through VTEC since the program started in 2006.

Fortescue was also awarded the Workforce and Workplace Innovation award for its Rapid Trades Upskilling Program, which targets highly skilled, professional veterans who often face challenges finding employment after their military service. The program was developed as a four-week course that builds on veterans' experience as heavy road transport auto-mechanics and allows them to specialise in heavy mobile equipment mechanics. Since its launch in August 2018, 82 veterans have commenced work at Fortescue's operations as heavy diesel mechanics.

Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, 'At Fortescue, our most important asset is our people and we are committed to attracting, training and retaining a diverse and talented team who share our values and champion our unique culture. 'We are proud to be one of Australia's biggest employers of Aboriginal people and our VTEC program has been integral to our commitment to provide training and employment opportunities to Aboriginal people, demonstrating the value of a hand up, not a hand out.