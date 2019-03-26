Fortescue Metals : resumes shipping operations following Cyclone Veronica

Mar 27, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group today provides an update on the impact of Cyclone Veronica on its Pilbara iron ore operations.

As advised by the Pilbara Port Authority (PPA), shipping operations from Port Hedland port were suspended on the morning of Friday, 22 March 2019. The PPA reopened the port on the morning of Tuesday, 26 March 2019 and Fortescue recommenced shipments during the afternoon from inventory at the Port.

On Saturday, 23 March 2019, rail operations were suspended due to weather conditions. Heavy rains caused by Cyclone Veronica have resulted in localised flooding which is now subsiding. Rail operations are currently expected to resume today.

Mining and processing operations have continued throughout and there are sufficient ore stocks at Port Hedland for shipping to resume. Fortescue is currently working with customers to reschedule shipments delayed by the closure of the port.