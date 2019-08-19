Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
Fortescue Metals : signs Pledge for Gender Parity

08/19/2019

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) today announced it will sign the ParityPledge reflecting the Company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce.

The global ParityPledge aims to bring gender parity to the highest level of business, by requiring organisations to make a public commitment to interview at least one qualified woman for every executive position. Fortescue will be one the first companies in Australia to take the pledge, leading the way for resources companies globally.

Fortescue has a proud history of championing gender diversity, with over 50 per cent female representation on the Company's Board of Directors and 26 per cent of women in senior management roles.

Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said the best results come from a diverse workforce who are supported and encouraged to reach their full potential.

'Making this commitment to the ParityPledge builds on Fortescue's practical policies to support women and to foster a workplace that truly embraces diversity,' Ms Gaines said.

'By focussing on supporting leadership development, the retention of female talent and providing more balance and flexibility in the workplace, we want to ensure that as many women as possible have the opportunity to participate and make a strong contribution to the Australian resources sector.'

Solomon General Manager Jessica Pringle said Fortescue was helping to build a pipeline of women ready to pursue a career in the mining industry.

'To benefit from increased diversity in the mining sector, we need to focus on capability as part of the recruitment process and ensure we are building a greater pool of talent,' Mrs Pringle said.

'Programs such as Fortescue's Trade Up and Vocational Training and Employment Centres are helping to provide our female team members with practical measures to gain operational and trade qualifications.'

In striving to increase the Company's female participation rate, Fortescue continues to implement and improve a range of practical initiatives:

  • Establishment of the Fortescue Family Room in Perth
  • Introduction of in-home childcare in Port Hedland
  • Paid parental leave
  • Flexible working arrangements
  • Commitment to gender pay equity
  • Becoming a White Ribbon Australia Accredited Workplace and implementation of family domestic violence leave policy
  • Provision of training and professional development opportunities, including:
    • Fortescue's Trade Up and Vocational Training and Employment Centres
    • Leadership and Excellence in Aboriginal People training program
    • Culture, leadership and career resiliency training programs

Background

Fortescue is a member of the 30% Club in Australia, which was launched in 2015 with the primary objective of campaigning for 30 per cent women on ASX200 boards by the end of 2018. In FY18, Fortescue was one of six Australian companies recognised by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for supporting a gender diverse environment across the business.

The ParityPledge is an initiative of Parity.org, a not-for-profit organisation focussed on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business, and simply requires companies to commit to interviewing at least one qualified woman candidate for every open position at vice-president (or equivalent) or above. For more information on the ParityPledge, visit http://www.parity.org.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 02:06:01 UTC
