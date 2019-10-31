Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/31
8.91 AUD   +1.37%
Fortescue Metals : supports local content in Pilbara with new contract

10/31/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

Nov 1, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) has awarded a contract valued at A$24 million to a West Australian contractor as part of the Company's commitment to supporting local jobs in the Pilbara.

Following a competitive tender process, Australian Ceramics Engineering Pty Ltd (ACE) will provide wear surface management and offsite refurbishment for fixed plant chutes across Fortescue's operational sites. ACE is a privately-owned West Australian company formed in 2011 with a head office in Perth and manufacturing facilities in Perth and Port Hedland.

A key feature of the contract is a commitment to drive local content by completing up to 50 per cent of the offsite repairs at ACE's existing facility in Port Hedland and also the establishment of a purpose-built workshop in Newman.

ACE Chief Operating Officer Darren Clinton said the contract would create up to 10 new jobs and increase their Pilbara-based workforce by 70 per cent.

'ACE will spend an estimated $2-3 million on infrastructure, facilities and services in the Pilbara over the next three years, thus supporting many local businesses in the delivery of their services,' Mr Clinton said.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said the contract signified the Company's continued commitment to local procurement and creating economic opportunities in the Pilbara by supporting local businesses and jobs.

'From the outset, it was Fortescue's vision to ensure our communities benefit from our growth and development through employment and business development opportunities,' Ms Gaines said.

'Engaging a West Australian business with facilities in the Pilbara not only provides us with cost effective, reliable and high quality services, but also provides a welcome boost to the local asset management sector and flow-on benefits to the region's economy.'

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 01:31:05 UTC
EPS Revisions
