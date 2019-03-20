Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : to establish Future of Mobility Centre in Karratha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

Mar 21, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group today announced the establishment of a research and development centre based in Karratha, Western Australia to explore opportunities for the application of autonomous mobility technology in an urban environment.

In partnership with the local community, City of Karratha and technology and research partners, the Fortescue Future of Mobility Centre will leverage the Company's success in using autonomous technology across its operations.

Fortescue's Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said that innovation and emerging technologies, like autonomy, present an opportunity to work closely with the community to bring about mutual benefits.

'We are at the forefront of this technology with our mine operations set to become the first in the world to be fully autonomous and our fleet having safely travelled over 26 million kilometres since the first autonomous truck was introduced in 2012,' Ms Gaines said.

'We are now building on our autonomous capability with the commencement of an autonomous light vehicle trial, at our Christmas Creek mine.

'The emergence of autonomy is one aspect in which our world is changing rapidly, and we intend to be part of the opportunities that it will represent for the mining industry, local communities such as Karratha, and beyond,' Ms Gaines said.

'By establishing the Fortescue Future of Mobility Centre in Karratha we will have the ability to develop, test and trial this technology, further contributing to Western Australia's position as a world leading autonomous hub.

'We'll be exploring all facets of the future of mobility including software, hardware and various forms of mobility solutions, to see where the opportunities lie,' Ms Gaines said.

City of Karratha Mayor, Peter Long, said it was exciting to see another innovative new project commence in the City of Karratha.

'While the City will continue to be the hub of resources and energy projects for the nation, we are now entering an exciting new phase of economic development and diversification.

'The City has invested millions of dollars into key infrastructure and amenity upgrades to activate our city centre and provide enhanced facilities and services to our residential and business communities as we strive towards our vision of becoming Australia's most liveable regional city.

'I am delighted that of all the potential locations around Australia, Fortescue has selected Karratha as its base to develop this exciting and innovative new technology,' Cr Long said.

Dr Fang Chen, Executive Director Data Science at The University of Technology Sydney which will be a leading research provider to Fortescue's work in autonomous technology, spoke at the official launch of Fortescue's Future of Mobility Centre in Karratha.

Dr Chen said 'Research into new technology and infrastructure will accelerate innovative mobility solutions to accommodate growth and future demands.'

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 02:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
10:15pFORTESCUE METALS : to establish Future of Mobility Centre in Karratha
PU
12:20aFORTESCUE METALS : Global Iron Ore and Steel Forecast Conference
PU
03/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Largely Down As Investors Take Wait-and-see Appro..
DJ
03/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Watch U.S.-China Trade Talks Fo..
DJ
03/18FORTESCUE METALS : Defence Force veteran recognised for outstanding contribution..
PU
03/15FORTESCUE METALS : Group Manager Strategy demonstrates 's innovative spirit at B..
PU
03/12FORTESCUE METALS : University students reap the benefits of Fortescue's Vacation..
PU
03/10FORTESCUE METALS : Update - Dividend Distribution - FMG
PU
03/10FORTESCUE METALS : DRP Price Allocation
PU
03/07FORTESCUE METALS : Family friendly workplace at the heart of gender equality
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 880 M
EBIT 2019 2 745 M
Net income 2019 1 500 M
Debt 2019 2 503 M
Yield 2019 9,04%
P/E ratio 2019 8,90
P/E ratio 2020 10,11
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 14 913 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,76 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED51.79%14 913
VALE1.76%72 394
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.39.53%8 774
NMDC LTD21.63%5 236
FERREXPO PLC33.32%2 027
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION21.16%1 409
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.