Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/17
7.43 AUD   -8.27%
08:45pFortescue Trims Iron Ore Export Guidance
DJ
07:08pFORTESCUE METALS : Quarterly Production Report
PU
04/10FORTESCUE METALS : VTEC provides career progression opportunities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Trims Iron Ore Export Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Fortescue Metals Group on Thursday lowered its annual export target, the latest big Australian iron ore producer to detail the hit to shipments from last month's tropical cyclone that swept the northwest coast.

However, the company has benefited from a higher price for its ore as it has leaned on a new higher-iron content product and after a spike this year in market prices for the steel ingredient as shipments from Australia and Brazil have been disrupted.

Fortescue said it now expected full-year shipments of between 165 million and 170 million metric tons after the closure of Port Hedland and local flooding in the remote Pilbara region due to tropical cyclone Veronica. The late March storm lost five days shipping, equating to 2.5 million tons, it said.

The decline in volumes also pushed up costs in the latest quarter, with the cost per ton rising to US$13.51, about 4% higher than the prior quarter and 3% ahead of the same period last year.

Still, Fortescue said it still expected to ship 8 million-10 million tons of its new West Pilbara Fines, a 60.1% iron-content product that it launched last year as the gap widened sharply between prices for high iron-content ore and the lower iron-content ore Fortescue has historically sold.

The Australian iron-ore mining company reported third-quarter shipments of 38.3 million tons for the three months through March, down 1% on a year ago and 10% lower than in the previous quarter. Still, exports were partially underpinned by a 15% rise on-year in ore mined to 48 million tons.

On Wednesday, BHP Group reduced its iron ore production guidance to between 235 million and 239 million tons for the year through June, reflecting a 6 million-to 8 million-ton impact from tropical cyclone Veronica. The day before, Rio Tinto warned of ongoing problems shipping iron ore from a port in Western Australia after damage from the cyclone, prompting it to also scale back its production target for 2019 to 333 million-343 million metric tons.

Early this month, Fortescue approved a US$2.6 billion iron-ore project in Australia to help increase its sales of higher-grade ore increasingly demanded by China's steel industry, a sign that strong prices for the commodity are stimulating investment in new supply. The Iron Bridge project is forecast to produce 22 million tons of high-grade 67%-iron magnetite concentrate annually from early next decade.

The world's fourth largest iron-ore producer said the average price it received in 3Q for its iron ore increased to US$71 a ton from US$48 in the prior quarter, which outperformed a 16% rise in the benchmark Platts 62% CFR index for the period. The price it received reflected 86% of the average CFR index price in the quarter.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD -2.72% 38.3 End-of-day quote.15.02%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -8.27% 7.43 End-of-day quote.93.32%
RIO TINTO -2.69% 4547 Delayed Quote.21.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
08:45pFortescue Trims Iron Ore Export Guidance
DJ
07:08pFORTESCUE METALS : Quarterly Production Report
PU
04/10FORTESCUE METALS : VTEC provides career progression opportunities
PU
04/08FORTESCUE METALS : Australia's iron ore ports reopen after cyclone; FMG rail ope..
AQ
04/05FORTESCUE METALS : Statement on Andrew Forrest bitcoin scam
PU
04/05BHP : Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China slip 8 percent in Mar..
RE
04/03FORTESCUE METALS : Groups $3.7b Iron Bridge to deliver 3000 construction, 900 mi..
AQ
04/03FORTESCUE METALS : AICC Presentation
PU
04/02MORGAN STANLEY : rates FMG as Equal-weight
AQ
04/02FORTESCUE METALS : Iron Bridge To Underpin Blend
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 114 M
EBIT 2019 3 039 M
Net income 2019 1 838 M
Debt 2019 2 235 M
Yield 2019 9,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
P/E ratio 2020 9,42
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capitalization 17 889 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,21 $
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED93.32%17 889
VALE0.65%71 893
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.65.38%10 949
NMDC LTD7.38%4 580
FERREXPO PLC54.79%2 323
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION28.67%1 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About