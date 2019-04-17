Fortescue Trims Iron Ore Export Guidance

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Fortescue Metals Group on Thursday lowered its annual export target, the latest big Australian iron ore producer to detail the hit to shipments from last month's tropical cyclone that swept the northwest coast.

However, the company has benefited from a higher price for its ore as it has leaned on a new higher-iron content product and after a spike this year in market prices for the steel ingredient as shipments from Australia and Brazil have been disrupted.

Fortescue said it now expected full-year shipments of between 165 million and 170 million metric tons after the closure of Port Hedland and local flooding in the remote Pilbara region due to tropical cyclone Veronica. The late March storm lost five days shipping, equating to 2.5 million tons, it said.

The decline in volumes also pushed up costs in the latest quarter, with the cost per ton rising to US$13.51, about 4% higher than the prior quarter and 3% ahead of the same period last year.

Still, Fortescue said it still expected to ship 8 million-10 million tons of its new West Pilbara Fines, a 60.1% iron-content product that it launched last year as the gap widened sharply between prices for high iron-content ore and the lower iron-content ore Fortescue has historically sold.

The Australian iron-ore mining company reported third-quarter shipments of 38.3 million tons for the three months through March, down 1% on a year ago and 10% lower than in the previous quarter. Still, exports were partially underpinned by a 15% rise on-year in ore mined to 48 million tons.

On Wednesday, BHP Group reduced its iron ore production guidance to between 235 million and 239 million tons for the year through June, reflecting a 6 million-to 8 million-ton impact from tropical cyclone Veronica. The day before, Rio Tinto warned of ongoing problems shipping iron ore from a port in Western Australia after damage from the cyclone, prompting it to also scale back its production target for 2019 to 333 million-343 million metric tons.

Early this month, Fortescue approved a US$2.6 billion iron-ore project in Australia to help increase its sales of higher-grade ore increasingly demanded by China's steel industry, a sign that strong prices for the commodity are stimulating investment in new supply. The Iron Bridge project is forecast to produce 22 million tons of high-grade 67%-iron magnetite concentrate annually from early next decade.

The world's fourth largest iron-ore producer said the average price it received in 3Q for its iron ore increased to US$71 a ton from US$48 in the prior quarter, which outperformed a 16% rise in the benchmark Platts 62% CFR index for the period. The price it received reflected 86% of the average CFR index price in the quarter.

