Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/29
13.75 AUD   -3.03%
12:29aTHE FORTESCUE HIVE : the heart of Fortescue's integrated supply chain
PU
06/22FORTESCUE METALS : automation deployment reaches significant milestone
PU
06/15FORTESCUE METALS : Climate Change Targets
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Fortescue Hive: the heart of Fortescue's integrated supply chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:29am EDT

Jun 30, 2020

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) has today officially opened the Fortescue Hive, the company's newly expanded Integrated Operations Centre (IOC) which utilises the latest technology and brings together the Company's fully owned and integrated supply chain.

Fortescue Founder and Chairman, Dr Andrew Forrest AO and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines celebrated the official opening in Perth with:

  • Hon Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Industrial Relations
  • Hon Bill Marmion MLA, Deputy Leader; Shadow Minister for Mines and Petroleum
  • Patrick Gorman, Federal Member for Perth
  • Members of the Fortescue Board of Directors and the Core Leadership team

The purpose-built facility includes Fortescue's planning, operations and mine control teams, together with port, rail, shipping and marketing teams. The newly refurbished space allows 330 team members across Fortescue's complete supply chain to work together, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to deliver improved safety, reliability, efficiency and commercial outcomes.

Dr Forrest said: 'Mining is one of the most innovative industries in the world. Fortescue has long been a technology leader in the industry and was the first mining operation in Western Australia to control a railway from a remote location when we unveiled our Train Control Centre in Perth in 2009.

'Since then Fortescue has continued to lead the pack and today we officially launch the Fortescue Hive, our reimagined IOC, which sits at the heart of our integrated supply chain to deliver critical ores to develop the great cities of our region and beyond,' Dr Forrest said.

Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, said 'Fortescue has developed the world's most advanced vertically integrated bulk operations infrastructure. We are very proud to open our enhanced IOC, the Fortescue Hive, which enables us to operate our globally significant mines from the centre of Perth.

'The Fortescue Hive seamlessly links our core exploration, metallurgical, mining and marketing expertise to deliver value to our customers, shareholders and the broader community. Importantly, the Fortescue Hive will underpin our future use of technology including artificial intelligence and robotics and will expand to include the generation and integrated distribution network for the Pilbara Energy Connect, our hybrid solar-gas power solution,' Ms Gaines said.

Chief Operating Officer, Greg Lilleyman, said 'Fortescue's integrated management of the mine to market supply chain is unique to our industry and co-locating our planning, operations, shipping and marketing business functions further leverages our exclusive advantage. By ensuring our teams are truly integrated we can capitalise on market dynamics and respond to the needs of our customers' Mr Lilleyman said.

Facts about the Fortescue Hive:

  • Covers 2,500m2
  • Over 15 weeks, 6.5 tonnes of concrete was removed from the building, while 2.1 tonnes of steel was installed
  • The fit-out includes 162 workstations and 996 computer monitors, connected by 64km of underfloor cables

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 04:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
12:29aTHE FORTESCUE HIVE : the heart of Fortescue's integrated supply chain
PU
06/22FORTESCUE METALS : automation deployment reaches significant milestone
PU
06/15FORTESCUE METALS : Climate Change Targets
PU
06/15FORTESCUE METALS : Targets Net Zero Operational Emissions by 2040
DJ
06/14FORTESCUE METALS : Seven Group Stakes Out Strong Position
AQ
06/12Rio Tinto chief says sorry for sacred caves blast; Australia starts inquiry
RE
06/03FORTESCUE METALS : contracts support training and employment for Aboriginal peop..
PU
05/28FORTESCUE METALS : Warrie (on behalf of the Yindjibarndi People)
PU
05/28FORTESCUE METALS : celebrates A$20 million in funding for Aboriginal businesses ..
PU
05/25CANDENTE COPPER : Fortescue Acquires Strategic Interest in Candente Copper
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 358 M - -
Net income 2020 4 582 M - -
Net Debt 2020 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,36x
Yield 2020 11,1%
Capitalization 29 077 M 28 993 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,99 $
Last Close Price 9,45 $
Spread / Highest target 8,80%
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED28.62%28 993
VALE S.A.4.37%52 026
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED10.65%8 737
NMDC LIMITED-37.18%3 407
FERREXPO PLC5.88%1 244
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-16.99%1 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group