Forthnet S A : 8th Period of Convertible Bond Loan Interest Accrual 25.09.2018

09/25/2018 | 04:39pm CEST

Forthnet S.A.

25.09.2018

Announcement: 8th Period of Convertible Bond Loan Interest Accrual

"Forthnet SA" hereby announces that, according to the Terms of the CBL issued as of 11.10.2016, the record date of identification for the beneficiaries for the 8th period of CBL interest accrual is 28.09.2018. Exceptionally, due to the fact that the 30.09.2018 (Sunday) is a non working day, the record date of identification for the beneficiaries for the 8th period of CBL interest accrual is hereby transferred to the first working day prior to 30.09.2018, that is for 28.09.2018.

The interest for the 8th period of accrued interest, amounts to € 137.993,82 that is 0,0007666667 per bond which has been estimated with annual interest rate 1% (before taxes) and corresponds to 179.991.941 bonds admitted to trading in the Debt Securities Segment of the Athens Stock Exchange Market.

The corresponding tax amounts to 15% of the coupon and will be withheld and attributed to the Greek Authorities according to applicable legal framework.

The payment of interest to the beneficiaries bond holders shall be made through "GREEK CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY SA" (ATHEXCSD) from 01.10.2018 as follows:

1. Through the Beneficiaries' Operators to DSS (Banks, Stock Broking Companies) for the Bond Holders having authorized their Operators accordingly for collection, according to article 39 of DSS Regulation.

2.

The Bond Holders having revoked authorization for the acceptance of profits on behalf of their Operators or the payment of the distributed amounts was not effective as above described, shall be paid at ATHEXCSD premises (110, Athinon Avenue, daily from 09:00 to 16:00) or through bank account (IBAN), indicated further to written request according to DSS Regulation and the corresponding ATHEXCSD decisions.

For more information Messrs. Bondholders are kindly requested to contact the Company's Investors' Relations Department, tel. no 211 9552869.

Disclaimer

Forthnet SA published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 14:38:05 UTC
