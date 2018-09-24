Forthnet S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FORTH-CRS SALE

Announcement

Forthnet S.A.

Athens, 24.09.2018

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TELEMATICS APPLICATIONS SOCIETE

ANONYME (hereinafter the "Company" or "Forthnet") announces that it has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Swiss company "LINXX HOLDING S.A" for the sale of its

99.31% shareholding in its subsidiary company under the name "FORTH-CRS SOCIETE ANONYME FOR THE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND TRADE OF SOFTWARE PRODUCTS - ELECTRONIC MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION AND PROVISION OF TOURISM RELATED SERVICES" and the distinctive title "FORTH-CRS S.A.", (hereinafter "FORTH-CRS").

According to Forthnet's published Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31.12.2017, the activities of FORTH-CRS corresponded to an approximate 1.6% of the total Forthnet Group revenues.

The FORTH-CRS sale is part of Forthnet's operational transformation plan and is consistent with its strategy of strengthening the core business activities in which it has competitive advantage, such as Pay-TV and 3Play services.

The transfer of the majority stake of FORTH-CRS' shares is subject to normal conditions, and is expected to be completed within the next few days, when a new announcement shall be published.

The present announcement is published in accordance with art. 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 for market abuse (MAR) and para. 4.1.3.6. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, as it stands.