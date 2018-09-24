Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Forthnet S.A.    FOR.R   GRS406003004

FORTHNET S.A. (FOR.R)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Forthnet S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FORTH-CRS SALE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 09:34am CEST

Announcement

Forthnet S.A.

Athens, 24.09.2018

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TELEMATICS APPLICATIONS SOCIETE

ANONYME (hereinafter the "Company" or "Forthnet") announces that it has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Swiss company "LINXX HOLDING S.A" for the sale of its

99.31% shareholding in its subsidiary company under the name "FORTH-CRS SOCIETE ANONYME FOR THE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND TRADE OF SOFTWARE PRODUCTS - ELECTRONIC MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION AND PROVISION OF TOURISM RELATED SERVICES" and the distinctive title "FORTH-CRS S.A.", (hereinafter "FORTH-CRS").

According to Forthnet's published Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31.12.2017, the activities of FORTH-CRS corresponded to an approximate 1.6% of the total Forthnet Group revenues.

The FORTH-CRS sale is part of Forthnet's operational transformation plan and is consistent with its strategy of strengthening the core business activities in which it has competitive advantage, such as Pay-TV and 3Play services.

The transfer of the majority stake of FORTH-CRS' shares is subject to normal conditions, and is expected to be completed within the next few days, when a new announcement shall be published.

The present announcement is published in accordance with art. 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 for market abuse (MAR) and para. 4.1.3.6. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, as it stands.

Disclaimer

Forthnet SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTHNET S.A.
09:34aFORTHNET S A : Announcement forth-crs sale
PU
07/02FORTHNET S A : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Shareholders' Ordinary Gen..
PU
06/28FORTHNET S A : Announcement for the admission to trading in the athens stock exc..
PU
06/28Forthnet bidders down to two
AQ
06/13FORTHNET S A : Announcement New Finance Executive Director
PU
05/21FORTHNET S A : Announcement bond conversion
PU
05/04FORTHNET S A : End of Cooperation Finance Executive Director
PU
03/28FITCH : Greek Telecom Consolidation Could Spur Market Convergence
AQ
02/12FORTHNET S A : Announcement
PU
2017FORTHNET S A : 5th Period of Convetible Bond Loan Interest Accrual
PU
More news
Chart FORTHNET S.A.
Duration : Period :
Forthnet S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTHNET S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Panayiotis Papadopoulos Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Srinivas Padmanabhan Chairman
George Mantzoros Chief Financial Officer
Nektarios Kokkovas Executive Director-Information Systems Security
Michael W. Warrington Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTHNET S.A.-72.22%19
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 243
STARHUB LTD.-41.40%2 159
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY12.43%1 883
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC32.09%1 052
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY-19.75%1 029
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.