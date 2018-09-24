Forthnet S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FORTH-CRS SALE

Announcement
Forthnet S.A.
Athens, 24.09.2018
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TELEMATICS APPLICATIONS SOCIETE
ANONYME (hereinafter the "Company" or "Forthnet") announces that it has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Swiss company "LINXX HOLDING S.A" for the sale of its
99.31% shareholding in its subsidiary company under the name "FORTH-CRS SOCIETE ANONYME FOR THE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND TRADE OF SOFTWARE PRODUCTS - ELECTRONIC MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION AND PROVISION OF TOURISM RELATED SERVICES" and the distinctive title "FORTH-CRS S.A.", (hereinafter "FORTH-CRS").
According to Forthnet's published Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31.12.2017, the activities of FORTH-CRS corresponded to an approximate 1.6% of the total Forthnet Group revenues.
The FORTH-CRS sale is part of Forthnet's operational transformation plan and is consistent with its strategy of strengthening the core business activities in which it has competitive advantage, such as Pay-TV and 3Play services.
The transfer of the majority stake of FORTH-CRS' shares is subject to normal conditions, and is expected to be completed within the next few days, when a new announcement shall be published.
The present announcement is published in accordance with art. 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 for market abuse (MAR) and para. 4.1.3.6. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation, as it stands.
Disclaimer
Forthnet SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:33:09 UTC