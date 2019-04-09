360 Protection: Provides The Most Comprehensive Protection With Advanced Support

The cybersecurity skills shortage and increased compliance requirements have escalated the demand for security services-whether purchasing solutions from security vendors as a subscription service or leveraging managed security service providers (MSSPs) to supplement in-house staff. Many companies are currently using a hybrid approach, leveraging MSSPs, subscription services, and in-house staff.



In many instances, these security services support business-critical infrastructure for which downtime or active cyberattacks could directly impact the bottom line. As a result, when security teams need support, they typically need it immediately. And they need assurance that issues will be resolved in a specific time frame.

This is where FortiCare ASE Support in the 360 Protection Bundle can help. This package provides prioritized, world-class support from trained agents located around the globe-24×7×365. Aggressive service-level agreements (SLAs) ensure that issues are resolved in a timely manner. And to better support today's world of hybrid security services, FortiCare ASE Support is available to both end-users and MSSPs.

360 Protection helps enable Customers and Partners by providing the best Real-Time Network Management, Comprehensive Security, and Operational Services-all backed by Fortinet's ASE FortiCare for fastest ticket resolution. It brings a number of benefits to an organization:

Risk reduction through automated threat response, improved configurations, and better operations management

Efficiency and productivity gains through the elimination of manual processes and centralized control and analysis

Lower TCO due to reduce operational glitches and fewer security incidents requiring manual response

This complete protection service helps organizations of all sizes manage complexity in their networks while delivering full protection across the entire attack surface.

