360 Protection: Provides The Most Comprehensive Protection With Advanced Support

04/09/2019 | 07:58am EDT

The cybersecurity skills shortage and increased compliance requirements have escalated the demand for security services-whether purchasing solutions from security vendors as a subscription service or leveraging managed security service providers (MSSPs) to supplement in-house staff. Many companies are currently using a hybrid approach, leveraging MSSPs, subscription services, and in-house staff.

In many instances, these security services support business-critical infrastructure for which downtime or active cyberattacks could directly impact the bottom line. As a result, when security teams need support, they typically need it immediately. And they need assurance that issues will be resolved in a specific time frame.

This is where FortiCare ASE Support in the 360 Protection Bundle can help. This package provides prioritized, world-class support from trained agents located around the globe-24×7×365. Aggressive service-level agreements (SLAs) ensure that issues are resolved in a timely manner. And to better support today's world of hybrid security services, FortiCare ASE Support is available to both end-users and MSSPs.

360 Protection helps enable Customers and Partners by providing the best Real-Time Network Management, Comprehensive Security, and Operational Services-all backed by Fortinet's ASE FortiCare for fastest ticket resolution. It brings a number of benefits to an organization:

  • Risk reduction through automated threat response, improved configurations, and better operations management
  • Efficiency and productivity gains through the elimination of manual processes and centralized control and analysis
  • Lower TCO due to reduce operational glitches and fewer security incidents requiring manual response

This complete protection service helps organizations of all sizes manage complexity in their networks while delivering full protection across the entire attack surface.

Please reach out to your account team or your MSSP partner to get the 360 Protection bundle for your FortiGates. If you have an SD-WAN project and want to simplify operations and visibility - give the 360 protection bundle a try now!

Learn more about the 360 Protection Bundle.

Learn more about SD-WAN and 360 Protection Bundle.

Read more about the Fortinet Security Fabric and how Fortinet is delivering solutions for the Third Generation of Network Security.

Read more about the news announced from Fortinet at Accelerate 19.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 11:57:01 UTC
