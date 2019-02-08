Fortinet : Aligning Digital Transformation and Security at IBM Think 2019

As organizations embrace digital transformation, innovation is top of mind. The adoption of technology, such as the cloud and IoT, enables businesses to stay ahead of the competition, but it also adds new attack vectors to the threat landscape.

In order to be successful in the new digital marketplace while remaining secure, all business teams and leaders must come together-from C-level executives to IT managers-to address today's new security challenges. By working in conjunction with one another, IT teams across industries can ensure that new technologies are used to their full potential, and at the same time, do not introduce unnecessary risk. With digital business becoming more prevalent, forging these extended connections to create a united front is critical.

This emphasis on building essential relationships is the mission behind IBM Think 2019.

At IBM Think 2019, experts will gather together to discuss the latest trends in technology, business, and cybersecurity. Attendees from various industries- including financial services, healthcare, and information technology- will have the ability to learn from these experts as well as network with others from around the world. With more than 2,000 sessions, this conference will cover a range of topics, including AI, cloud, data, security, and systems.

In order for attendees to meet likeminded individuals, this conference will be split up into four different campuses:

Cloud and Infrastructure

Data and AI

Security and Resiliency

Smarter Business Showcase

At this year's event, Fortinet will be on the Security and Resiliency campus.

Fortinet at IBM Think 2019

As a Gold Sponsor at this year's event, Fortinet will be highlighting a range of security solutions at booth #129. These will center around the Fortinet Security Fabric, which is designed to address the new cybersecurity challenges being introduced by digital transformation. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the advantages of a fabric-based architecture and how it provides protection against threats across the entire network-from the cloud to IoT devices.

The Fortinet team will also be discussing the capabilities of our Secure SD-WAN solution. As the only vendor to provide native SD-WAN in combination with integrated threat protection, Fortinet is helping organizations properly prepare for the next generation of connectivity. By replacing individual WAN routers and security devices with a unified solution, FortiGate SD-WAN offers a single-pane-of-glass approach to management that simplifies next-gen branch deployments without compromising on essential protections.

Fortinet on IBM Cloud delivers both physical and virtualized security appliances to secure unique data planes. FortiGate virtual appliances on IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions are available through the IBM Cloud portal. FortiGate appliances bring comprehensive security to workloads on the IBM Cloud Platform with a rich set of virtualized firewall functionality, including security gateway, intrusion prevention, and web application security.

Additionally, IBM Think 2019 attendees can take a deeper dive into understanding the security behind IT and OT convergence by attending our speaking session:

Best Practices for Securing Your OT Infrastructure

Best Practices for Securing Your OT Infrastructure (5981A) will be led by Rick Peters, Director of Operational Technology, Global Enablement at Fortinet. It will take place on Thursday, February 14th from 11:30-12:10 ET at Moscone South, Exhibit Level, Hall C.

This session will center on those cybersecurity challenges which emerge as a result of connecting traditional IT networks with SCADA/ICS systems. Despite embracing the conversion of IT and OT, many businesses and government agencies are not prepared to effectively combat associated cyberthreats. To properly enable the opportunities that such convergence provides, enterprises must take advantage of appropriate security tools and strategies in order to defend against outside hackers, without introducing new challenges into their OT space.



Digital Transformation and Security

The rise of digital business provides welcomed opportunities for organizations, but it has also opened the door for a whole new range of potential cyberthreats. For example, the new, exciting potential of AI is being embraced for a number of business-critical reasons reasons, but it is essential that organizations also understand how such solutions can also introduce new challenges. In order to make the most out of digital transformation, security must be considered to be just as critical as any other innovation being added to a digital business strategy.



By networking and collaborating with experts and peers at IBM Think 2019, individuals from all backgrounds will expand their knowledge of technology and better understand the vital role-and risks-they play in today's businesses. Throughout the event, our team will be available to collaborate with attendees and showcase advanced Fortinet solutions designed to keep businesses secure through their digital transformation process.

Final Thoughts

Fortinet is proud to participate at IBM Think 2019 as a Gold Sponsor and help attendees from across industries gain a better understanding of digital transformation and its impact on cybersecurity.

What: IBM Think 2019: Booth #129

Where: Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA

When: February 12th - 15th

Read more about the Fortinet Security Fabric and how Fortinet is delivering solutions for the Third Generation of Network Security.