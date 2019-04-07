Log in
FORTINET

(FTNT)
Fortinet : An Overview of Accelerate 19

04/07/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

Accelerate 2019 provides attendees with the opportunity to explore the wide range of Fortinet solutions through hands-on demos and labs; interact with leading cybersecurity professionals and Fortinet leaders in keynotes, breakout sessions, and informal conversations; and share their cybersecurity experiences with industry peers.

The annual global partner and user conference, Accelerate 19, is expected to bring together more than 3,000 Fortinet customers and partners to learn from and collaborate with many of the industry's top leaders and technical experts.

What: Accelerate 2019
When: April 8-11, 2019
Where: Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort, Orlando, FL

An Overview of the Event:

Pre-conference Workshops

Premier pre-conference and Fast Track technical training sessions will focus on critical cybersecurity and threat trends, as well as provide hands-on Network Security Experts (NSE) training labs for Fortinet's portfolio of products and solutions.

Keynote Session Overviews

Keynotes by Fortinet's executive team and guest industry leaders will guide attendees through the modern threat environment, and provide practical and timely insights that will enable attendees to improve their security strategies.

The Next Paradigm Shift: A Security-Driven Network for a Hyperconnected World

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Fortinet

Digital Transformation and the Imperative Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Patrice Perche, Sr. Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Support, Fortinet

The Fortinet Security Fabric: Delivering the Third Generation of Security

John Maddison, Executive Vice President, Products and Solutions, Fortinet

The Digital Big Bang - A Scientific Approach to Security and the Emerging Digital Age

Phil Quade, CISO, Fortinet along with a panel of leading security experts: Tim Crothers - Target; Taher Elgamal - Salesforce; Brian Talbert - Alaska Airlines; and Renee Tarun - Fortinet

Read about more keynotes on day #2 online.

Breakout and Workshop Sessions
Attendees will be able to choose from more than 60 breakout and workshops for hands-on education and training for group collaboration and learning. Interactive sessions will cover a broad range of cybersecurity topics, as well as a new track designed for vertical markets including sessions such as: Leading a Retail Revolution, Meeting the Challenges of Healthcare Digitization, Managing Digital Transformation Within State and Local Governments and Education, Mitigating Risk and Fortifying Federal Agency Security, Securing Industrial Control Systems and Operational Technology (OT), and SD-WAN - Coming to a Service Provider Near You, among others.

Tech Expo

This year's TechExpo Hall will provide more than 30 Fortinet product demo stations along with technology from our partner ecosystem, guaranteeing that attendees walk away with critical knowledge for addressing the challenges they face in the constantly evolving threat landscape. Find out more about the hours online.

Thank you!

Special thank you to our sponsors of this year's Accelerate and to all of our attendees from around the world!

Read more news from Fortinet during Accelerate this week.

Follow us and engage on social media using #Accelerate19

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 23:02:03 UTC
