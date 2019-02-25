Fortinet : Exploring the Keynotes and Sessions Being Offered at Accelerate 2019

Rapid network expansion, digital transformation, and the rise of interconnected networks spanning OT, IT, IoT, and the cloud continues to widen the attack surface. When combined with advances across the threat landscape, IT teams struggle to stay ahead of cyberthreats.

Fortinet's mission is to help our partners and customers address these threats and secure their entire attack surface by leveraging cutting edge insights, tools, and services. While we work daily to provide the latest in security advances and threat intelligence to our partners and customers, we also look forward to showcasing these solutions at our annual conference. This year, Accelerate 2019 provides attendees with the opportunity to explore the wide range of our solutions through hands-on demos and labs; interact with leading cybersecurity professionals and Fortinet leaders in keynotes, breakout sessions, and informal conversations; and share their cybersecurity experiences with industry peers.

What: Accelerate 2019

When: April 8-11, 2019

Where: Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort, Orlando, FL

Keynote Session Overviews

In addition to hands-on labs and training sessions, Fortinet has lined up a number of leading security experts to guide attendees through the modern threat environment. Through timely and intelligent keynote sessions, Fortinet executives will enlighten, engage, and enable you to improve your overall security posture and efforts within your organization. This year's keynote sessions include:

The Next Paradigm Shift: A Security-Driven Network for a Hyperconnected World

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Fortinet

Fortinet's founder and CEO, Ken Xie, will explore today's changing threat landscape, the growing challenge of interconnected devices, and the widening distributed network in his annual must-attend keynote session.

Digital Transformation and the Imperative Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Patrice Perche, Sr. Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Support, Fortinet

Learn how Fortinet is delivering unprecedented value to education, technology, and the cybersecurity ecosystem, setting new industry standards and helping our customers and partners realize their digital initiatives.

The Fortinet Security Fabric: Delivering the Third Generation of Security

John Maddison, Executive Vice President, Products and Solutions, Fortinet

Join Fortinet's John Maddison to learn how Fortinet's 3rd generation of cybersecurity, delivered through the Security Fabric, provides broad protection and integrated, automated security solutions that can scale and adapt as your network continues to evolve.

The Digital Big Bang - A Scientific Approach to Security and the Emerging Digital Age

Phil Quade, Chief Information Security Officer, Fortinet

In this session, Phil Quade will lead a panel of some of the industry's top security experts to discuss his forthcoming new book, 'The Digital Big Bang.'

Breakout Sessions

The Breakout Sessions at Accelerate 2019 focus on providing specialized security solutions and strategies for a variety of verticals, along with the industry-specific training needed to develop and deploy a comprehensive security architecture for the unique organizational requirements of each attendee.

Here is a list of the Breakout Sessions that are being prepared for this year's conference:

Retail - Fortinet: Leading a Retail Revolution

Healthcare - Meeting the Challenges of Healthcare Digitalization

State and Local Governments and Education - Managing Digital Transformation within State and Local Governments and Education

Federal - Mitigating Risk and Fortifying Agency Security with Fortinet Federal

Operational Technology - The Journey to Digital Transformation: Securing Industrial Control Systems and Operational Technology

Business Outcome Driven Cloud Adoption with Secure SD-WAN

Service Provider - SD-WAN: Coming to a Service Provider Near You

Financial Services - Enabling a Security Transformation

Intent-Based Segmentation

Automating Network Operations - SOAR with the Security Fabric's Single Pane of Glass

How I learned to love Security Operations

Threat Landscape Trends - What's New in FortiGuard AI, Machine Learning, and Sensor Networks

Top 10 Proven Strategies for Building Cybersecurity Trust and Assurance

Securing Applications in the Public Cloud

Building Profitable CSP and MSSP Security Services with Fortinet

Accelerate your Business with Cloud Management and Services

Risk Management for Cybersecurity in Operational Technology (OT) Environments

Building a Secure and Scalable Access Layer while Simplifying the Multiple Vendor Overlay

Scaling and Securing Web and Email Solutions Moving to the Cloud

Protecting Every User and Device on the Network

Final Thoughts

As networks, technologies, and threats become more sophisticated, it is essential that security professionals are armed with the latest technologies and insights to secure their organizations. Attendees at Accelerate19 will discover how to use Fortinet solutions to secure the network, the cloud, and the endpoint; gain insights into the future of IoT; explore the importance of OT security; and get hands-on NSE training through more than 50 transformative sessions being offered at this year's conference.

Partners and customers looking to compete effectively in today's digital marketplace by developing a robust and adaptable security profile are strongly encouraged to participate. Attendees will gain critical insights from industry experts, develop the skills necessary to secure their organizations and protect their expanding attack surface, and learn how to more effectively partner with Fortinet to rise above today's evolving threat landscape.

