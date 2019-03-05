Log in
FORTINET

(FTNT)
Fortinet : FortiGate-VM Next-Generation Firewall Extends Support for VMware NSX-T Data Center

0
03/05/2019

Today, Fortinet is announcing more extensive interoperability between Fortinet's FortiGate-VM and VMware's NSX-T Data Center to provide organizations centralized visibility into all workload environments. Fortinet's FortiGate-VM Next-Generation Firewall is a virtual appliance, providing interoperability with NSX-T Data Center through service insertion as a third-party edge firewall. FortiGate-VM provides protection of North-South traffic flows inside the VMware NSX-T environment for advanced end-to-end security for multi-cloud and multi-hypervisor environments.

IDC research predicts that 90 percent of organizations will have some portion of their applications or infrastructure running in the cloud by the end of 2019. As multi-cloud migration occurs and organizations embrace technologies, like containers, network virtualization must expand to adequately secure highly dynamic environments ranging from public clouds to private clouds to data centers. Otherwise, organizations face the risks of visibility blind spots and control challenges. To avoid this, organizations need to implement solutions that operate together and are easily managed from a centralized management platform.

Fortinet and VMware are addressing this by enabling end-to-end security and management across various environments through the FortiGate-VM NGFW's integration with NSX-T.

Underpinned by the FortiOS operating system and FortiGuard Threat Intelligence services, FortiGate-VM NGFW delivers industry-leading performance and layered threat protection to virtualized data centers and cloud infrastructure. By combining FortiGate-VM functionalities with NSX-T, IT teams can seamlessly integrate security functionality across multiple hypervisors on premises and in the cloud, including workloads running in VMware Cloud on AWS. We're thrilled to continue collaborating with Fabric-Ready Partner VMware to make the migration to multi-cloud and virtualization of data centers as easy as possible.

'VMware is collaborating with Fortinet to enable our mutual customers with end-to-end security by inserting next-generation firewall capabilities seamlessly into NSX-T Data Center networks,' said Umesh Mahajan, Senior Vice President of R&D, Networking and Security Business Unit at VMware. 'FortiGate-VM's interoperability with NSX-T Data Center will enable our mutual customers to deliver even deeper security across the Virtual Cloud Network.'

This combined solution offers organizations a single pane-of-glass to better secure their physical and virtual network where dynamic business applications reside. The expanded interoperability provides the following:

  • FortiGate-VM enforces advanced security at the point of connection between the workloads NSX-T manages running in multiple environments, like public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises data centers.
  • FortiGate-VM combined with NSX-T Data Center provides security for multiple hypervisors and container orchestration platforms, resulting in seamless and consistent security for applications running on these platforms.
  • By leveraging NSX-T Data Center, Fortigate-VM allows organizations to seamlessly scale security from the datacenter to the cloud.
  • FortiGate-VM supports Active-Passive High Availability (HA), which provides seamless failover against failure of the active VM.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 14:09:05 UTC
