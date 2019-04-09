Fortinet : Simplifying Operations with Single-Pane Orchestration, Automation, and Response

FortiManager further facilitates automation and orchestration by enabling zero-touch provisioning across distributed organizations, such as school districts, healthcare organizations, branch offices, and retail environments.

Detected incidents within FortiAnalyzer , combined with detailed evidence and forensics, not only enable network administrators to determine a resolution, but events can also trigger automatic changes to device configurations to close the loop on attack mitigation.

Compliance management is typically a very manual and tedious process, often involving multiple full-time staff and requiring months of work to get right. Data must be aggregated from multiple point security products and then normalized to ensure that regulatory controls are reported accurately. To do this, network and security staff must monitor security controls using each individual vendor's audit tools and then correlate that information to prove compliance. This complex and unwieldy auditing process is not only inefficient, but far too often also ineffective.

FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer not only automate compliance tracking and the reporting of industry regulations and security standards-this process is integrated at the network operations layer. FortiManager natively provides the capability of evaluating the network environment against best practices. Network operations teams can then apply and enforce them on the network to protect against cyber threats. FortiAnalyzer offers an in-depth analysis of network operations to determine the scope of risk in the attack surface and then identifies where immediate response is required.

Multi-vendor tools for securing your enterprise introduces complexity of operations. Simplifying these network and security operations with FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer leveraging Single-Pane Orchestration, Automation, and Response helps reduce that operational complexity.

Customers see immediate benefits in the form of Reduced Risk, Decreased TCO, and Improved Efficiency through simplified network and security operations.

Learn more about Fortinet's Automated Operations Solutions here.

Read more about the Fortinet Security Fabric and how Fortinet is delivering solutions for the Third Generation of Network Security.

Read more about the news announced from Fortinet at Accelerate 19.