Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fortinet    FTNT

FORTINET

(FTNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fortinet : Simplifying Operations with Single-Pane Orchestration, Automation, and Response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 07:58am EDT

Detected incidents within FortiAnalyzer, combined with detailed evidence and forensics, not only enable network administrators to determine a resolution, but events can also trigger automatic changes to device configurations to close the loop on attack mitigation.

FortiManager further facilitates automation and orchestration by enabling zero-touch provisioning across distributed organizations, such as school districts, healthcare organizations, branch offices, and retail environments.

3. Advanced Threat Detection

Compliance management is typically a very manual and tedious process, often involving multiple full-time staff and requiring months of work to get right. Data must be aggregated from multiple point security products and then normalized to ensure that regulatory controls are reported accurately. To do this, network and security staff must monitor security controls using each individual vendor's audit tools and then correlate that information to prove compliance. This complex and unwieldy auditing process is not only inefficient, but far too often also ineffective.

FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer not only automate compliance tracking and the reporting of industry regulations and security standards-this process is integrated at the network operations layer. FortiManager natively provides the capability of evaluating the network environment against best practices. Network operations teams can then apply and enforce them on the network to protect against cyber threats. FortiAnalyzer offers an in-depth analysis of network operations to determine the scope of risk in the attack surface and then identifies where immediate response is required.

Multi-vendor tools for securing your enterprise introduces complexity of operations. Simplifying these network and security operations with FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer leveraging Single-Pane Orchestration, Automation, and Response helps reduce that operational complexity.

Customers see immediate benefits in the form of Reduced Risk, Decreased TCO, and Improved Efficiency through simplified network and security operations.

Learn more about Fortinet's Automated Operations Solutions here.

Read more about the Fortinet Security Fabric and how Fortinet is delivering solutions for the Third Generation of Network Security.

Read more about the news announced from Fortinet at Accelerate 19.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 11:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTINET
08:13aFORTINET : New SD-WAN ASIC Changes the Playing Field
PU
08:13aFORTINET : Raises the Bar for Cloud Security. Again.
PU
08:13aFORTINET : New SD-WAN Capabilities Help Achieve Maximum Application Performance
PU
08:13aFORTINET : Announces Six New Fabric Extensions in FortiOS 6.2
PU
08:13aFORTINET : Securing The Distributed Enterprise Requires an Open Security Ecosyst..
PU
08:01aFORTINET : Unveils Industry's First SD-WAN ASIC to Accelerate and Secure the WAN..
AQ
08:01aFORTINET EXPANDS ITS SECURITY FABRIC : Security-Driven Networking
AQ
07:58aFORTINET : Simplifying Operations with Single-Pane Orchestration, Automation, an..
PU
07:58a360 PROTECTION : Provides The Most Comprehensive Protection With Advanced Suppor..
PU
07:58aFORTINET : Leveraging Deception for Breach Protection
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 088 M
EBIT 2019 479 M
Net income 2019 229 M
Finance 2019 2 275 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,56
P/E ratio 2020 50,26
EV / Sales 2019 5,78x
EV / Sales 2020 4,94x
Capitalization 14 352 M
Chart FORTINET
Duration : Period :
Fortinet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 87,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Christopher B. Paisley Lead Independent Director
William H. Neukom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET22.22%14 352
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.15%127 500
ACCENTURE26.88%119 445
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.39%111 775
VMWARE, INC.36.02%76 256
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.36%69 849
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About