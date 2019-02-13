Fortinet : Turnkey Fortinet Solutions Part of New Marketplace for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

More and more enterprises are shifting their critical production workloads to hyperscale Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud platforms like Oracle. And because of the demands of today's digital marketplace, it's crucial for those customers to be able to instantly launch solutions that can secure and efficiently deliver applications at the speed their users expect. To address this requirement, Oracle has added the ability to 'click to launch' partner solutions from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace into a customer's Oracle Cloud Infrastructure environment. This enables organizations to launch essential applications directly to their Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Compute instance. Read more information in Oracle's blog.

Furthering Oracle's commitment to give customers choice and ease of deployment of third party products in their secure cloud, they have added turnkey images for essential Fortinet solutions to the embedded Oracle Cloud Marketplace within the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure console, including FortiGate-VM NGFW, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer and FortiADC (load balancing). Customers can simply select the Fortinet solution image of their choice, click 'Launch Instance,' and the UI then guides them through deployment-enabling them to get services up and running much faster than before.

Fortinet is proud to have been one of the first security solutions offered on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Having these solutions as 'click to launch' services, in addition to being part of the initial launch of this new feature from Oracle, cements our relationship even further. Rapid and simplified access to the variety of Fortinet security enforcement and application optimization solutions that are natively integrated into OCI provides organizations with the breadth of protection they need to confidently migrate even their most critical enterprise applications to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Learn more about Fortinet's Security Fabric and its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure use cases.