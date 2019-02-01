Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fortinet    FTNT

FORTINET (FTNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fortinet : at Mobile World Congress 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 01:44pm EST

Security for Mobile Operators, ISPs and MSSPs

When the world's largest Communication Service Provider (CSP) event-Mobile World Congress 2019 -convenes in Barcelona this month, Fortinet will be front and center. Our goal will be to help CSPs create trust within their internal networks as well as for the mobile core, cloud, and managed services they provide for their customers, through our advanced security solutions, 24x7 services, and global partner ecosystem.

To discuss specific security challenges and needs, and learn more about our broad family of award-wining security solutions, CSPs can schedule meetings with Fortinet experts at www.fortinet-mwc.com, or just drop by our booth.

The Fortinet presence at this year's MWC event will focus on three primary themes:

1. Securing the Path to 5G

Nearly all mobile operators are transitioning their networks to 4.5G as a step toward ultimately supporting a 5G New Radio Access Network and Next Generation Core. This transition requires shifting from a predominantly physical infrastructure to a largely virtualized one. While the resulting agility and flexibility allows operators to better respond to new customer demands, they also require security to be implemented as Virtual Network Functions (VNFs). To meet service requirements including carrier grade SLAs without driving up cost and complexity security VNFs have to be lightweight, provide deep application layer visibility, support rapid elastic scaling, and deliver multi-gigabit performance. They also require close integration with the mobile operator's orchestration and management layers. And they need to interoperate seamlessly with their existing physical security solutions in order to create and sustain a single high trust security framework.

Ultimately, protecting a 5G network will require:

· Massive carrier-grade network address translation (NAT)

· New RAN & vRAN backhaul security

· Massive scaling of security VNFs

· Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Management and Network Orchestration (MANO) integration

· Security for 5G Service-Based Architecture (SBA)

2. Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) and the Internet of Things (IoT)

Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) offers application developers and content providers cloud-computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of the mobile network. This environment is characterized by ultra-low latency and high bandwidth, as well as real-time access to radio network information that can be leveraged by applications.

MEC provides a new ecosystem and value chain. Its interconnectivity and interworking, in what is essentially a hosted, multivendor environment, also requires security to function as a fundamental and fully integrated component of that environment to ensure isolation and threat protection between applications, services, and the core mobile network.

At the same time, organizations in industries from energy to healthcare and from manufacturing to retail are putting IoT to work. They are incorporating the monitoring, data mining, and analytics capabilities of these new technologies into day-to-day business decision-making. IoT-specific infrastructures-such as NB-IoT and the IoT cloud platform and services-require the mobile network operator (MNO) to provide deep visibility and security for these environments.

To support these customers, CSPs are building IoT ecosystems, from specialized connectivity solutions to complete IoT cloud platforms. In developing these offerings, CSPs cannot lose sight of the critical role of security. IoT devices generally offer minimal security features, if any at all, and yet the data and capabilities within IoT technologies require full-strength protection. CSPs offering IoT functionality via a cloud platform need to ensure that securing those solutions is a top priority.

3. MSSPs and SD-WAN

Managed security service providers (MSSPs) need to continuously address their business customers' security challenges, even as they evolve through their digital transformation journey. To do this, MSSPs must transform themselves by providing broad, integrated, and automated security services-combined with flexible delivery and consumption models-to protect their customers at every stage of their digital transformation.

To accommodate the changing needs of their customers, modern MSSPs should include the following elements in their security infrastructure:

· Secure, Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN)

· Multi cloud security, visibility, and automation

· Secure fixed and wireless branch access

· Advanced threat protection

· Visibility and security segmentation for IoT and users

· User and entity behavioral analysis

In each of these areas, an MSSP needs to seek out best-of-breed functionality to ensure that their clients' data and applications are optimally protected-all while also seeking to maximize their previous infrastructure's ROI and minimize integration and operating costs. For example, the most efficient and cost effective means of providing a secure SD-WAN service to business customers is through a next-generation firewall that incorporates SD-WAN.

In order to maximize competitiveness and profitability, MSSPs should avoid security sprawl that includes deploying a wide variety of security solutions from an assortment of different vendors. This approach can quickly overwhelm existing staff, leaving gaps in security offerings and reducing profitability.

Instead, MSSPs need to look at building a security infrastructure based on tightly integrated and automated solutions that can work together as seamless system and leverage a single pane of glass management and orchestration system to reduce operational overhead while providing a single source of truth for the extended network. Rolling out functionality within an integrated framework such as the Fortinet Security Fabric enables an MSSP to:

· Boost efficiency in terms of solution sizing and licensing costs

· Improve staff productivity, which is particularly crucial in a tight labor market

· Offer better managed security services because solutions are automatically integrated and can coordinate to better address threat detection and response

Join us to learn more!

Fortinet has the most robust suite of security tools in the industry designed to address each these new challenges. Find out how Fortinet's security solutions and integrated security fabric strategy effectively protects CSPs' infrastructure while enabling them to offer a robust portfolio of managed security services by visiting our booth at the Mobile World Congress from February 25-29, 2019.

Fortinet thought leaders will be on hand to explain and explore each of our core themes, as well as address your unique security concerns and challenges. Moreover, we will have senior executives available on-site to discuss our proven security record and our install base in CSPs around the world.

We hope to see you there!

For more on our presence at the Mobile World Congress, visit: fortinet-mwc.com.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 18:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTINET
01:44pFORTINET : at Mobile World Congress 2019
PU
01/30FORTINET : An Approach for Securing Advanced Threats for Your Customers
PU
01/29FORTINET : Seeing and Addressing Insider Threats Across Your Distributed Network
PU
01/28FORTINET : Addressing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap Requires a Global Effort
PU
01/28FORTINET : What You Need to Know About E-rate Funding for K-12 in 2019
PU
01/25FORTINET : To Share Expert Healthcare Insights During Sessions at HIMSS19
PU
01/24FORTINET : Detailed Analysis of macOS/iOS Vulnerability CVE-2019-6231
PU
01/24FORTINET : Potential Security Risks for Your Customers
PU
01/23FORTINET : Finding Security Professionals With The CISO Hiring Guide Series
PU
01/22FORTINET : Ken Xie to Lead World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity Cyber W..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 791 M
EBIT 2018 392 M
Net income 2018 197 M
Finance 2018 1 811 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 63,63
P/E ratio 2019 59,67
EV / Sales 2018 6,27x
EV / Sales 2019 5,23x
Capitalization 13 045 M
Chart FORTINET
Duration : Period :
Fortinet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 82,2 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Christopher B. Paisley Lead Independent Director
William H. Neukom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET8.72%13 045
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.25%122 160
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.39%106 352
ACCENTURE8.89%97 880
VMWARE, INC.10.17%61 922
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING6.32%61 213
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.