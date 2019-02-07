Media Advisory: Fortinet Secures the Path to 5G at Mobile World Congress 2019

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity, will participate in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from February 25 – 28, 2019. Fortinet will showcase security solutions addressing the opportunities and the cybersecurity challenges inherent to digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and their customers.

Fortinet’s Show Highlights

Fortinet will showcase its security solutions with daily demonstrations and presentations on the following topics:

Security for Core Mobile Networks

Fortinet will highlight how 4G networks are transforming to support 4.5G and then 5G and moving from a predominantly physical infrastructure to a partially virtualized, hybrid infrastructure to a predominantly virtualized network. This has several significant implications for the deployment of security functions. Fortinet will demonstrate how its 5G-ready security solutions can help Mobile Network Operators prepare for this digital transformation.

Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) and Internet of Things (IoT)

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are investing heavily in transforming their infrastructure to drive innovation. Fortinet will share how its unique IoT capabilities, scalable security VNFs and integration with SDN and Orchestration can secure CSPs IoT ecosystem and MEC use cases.

SD-WAN and Managed Security Service Providers

Fortinet will demonstrate how its suite of security solutions and the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture provide the foundation for an industrialized MSS infrastructure to deliver profitable and advanced services across markets and verticals. This includes SD-WAN, Hybrid Cloud Security and Automation, Secure WiFi and Switching, Advanced Threat Protection and more.

Meet us and see our demonstrations

Visit Fortinet at booth 31 in hall 7 to see how we are working with our customers and partners today.

