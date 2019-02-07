Log in
Media Advisory: Fortinet Secures the Path to 5G at Mobile World Congress 2019

02/07/2019 | 11:31am EST

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Overview of Fortinet at Mobile World Congress 2019 – Booth #31, Hall 7
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity, will participate in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from February 25 – 28, 2019. Fortinet will showcase security solutions addressing the opportunities and the cybersecurity challenges inherent to digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and their customers.

Fortinet’s Show Highlights
Fortinet will showcase its security solutions with daily demonstrations and presentations on the following topics:

  • Security for Core Mobile Networks
    Fortinet will highlight how 4G networks are transforming to support 4.5G and then 5G and moving from a predominantly physical infrastructure to a partially virtualized, hybrid infrastructure to a predominantly virtualized network. This has several significant implications for the deployment of security functions. Fortinet will demonstrate how its 5G-ready security solutions can help Mobile Network Operators prepare for this digital transformation.
  • Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) and Internet of Things (IoT)
    Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are investing heavily in transforming their infrastructure to drive innovation. Fortinet will share how its unique IoT capabilities, scalable security VNFs and integration with SDN and Orchestration can secure CSPs IoT ecosystem and MEC use cases.
  • SD-WAN and Managed Security Service Providers
    Fortinet will demonstrate how its suite of security solutions and the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture provide the foundation for an industrialized MSS infrastructure to deliver profitable and advanced services across markets and verticals. This includes SD-WAN, Hybrid Cloud Security and Automation, Secure WiFi and Switching, Advanced Threat Protection and more.

Meet us and see our demonstrations
Visit Fortinet at booth 31 in hall 7 to see how we are working with our customers and partners today.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security features without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 375,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.    

Copyright © 2019 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiOS, FortiADC, FortiAP, FortiAppMonitor, FortiASIC, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCamera, FortiCASB, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiCarrier, FortiHypervisor, FortiIsolator, FortiMail, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPlanner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

FTNT-O

Media Contact
Annabelle Sou
Fortinet
+ 33 (0)6 10 01 68 89
asou@fortinet.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
