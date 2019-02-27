Secure Technical Advancement in Research and Education: Fortinet at the Internet2 Global Summit

Research and education (R&E) institutions have a lot to gain from advancing and adopting new technologies. For example, leveraging cloud environments and network performance updates allows these organizations to more readily share resources and findings with one another to advance their initiatives.

However, the use of this technology can also open up R&E groups to substantial risks as cybercriminals seek to intercept sensitive personal data and intellectual property. The Internet2 community aims to maximize the benefits that R&E institutions get out of technical advancements while minimizing the risks these advances pose.

The Internet2 2019 Global Summit

Internet2 is a membership community comprised of over 300 higher education institutions, 43 regional and state education networks, more than 70 R&E networking partners, and 59 leading corporations in the space. The goal of this community is to offer members the opportunity to collaborate and solve common technology challenges and develop new solutions to further R&E organizations.

Each year, Internet2 hosts a global summit that brings together CIOs and other technology leaders from organizations around the globe. This year's Internet2 2019 Global Summit will take place at the Marriott Marquis in Washington D.C. from March 5th to March 8th. The goal of the summit is to bring leaders together to network, learn, and collaborate to better drive innovation and discovery while overcoming technical roadblocks.

One such roadblock is ensuring the security of critical R&E assets as education networks become more distributed. Because of the rapid expansion and transformation of today's networks, effective cybersecurity is a key focus of the agenda at this year's conference-especially as it pertains to identity and access management, threat intelligence, and best practices for skill development and strategic partner management beyond technology.

Fortinet at the Internet2 2019 Global Summit

Fortinet is proud to be attending the Internet2 Global Summit as a Platinum Sponsor. Our goal is to give R&E technology leaders insight into today's expansive attack surface, the key threat trends we are seeing globally, and the essential technology requirements they need to implement to secure their modern networks.

The Fortinet team will be on the exhibition floor at booth #4 between March 6th and March 8th, where we will be demonstrating the tools and services that can be especially valuable in securing the generally more open education and research networks.

In addition to the exhibit floor, Fortinet will be participating in sessions throughout the conference.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Troy Roberts, VP of Enhanced Technologies and Customer Success at Fortinet will kick things off with the welcome address before introducing that day's keynote speaker, Jeannette M. Wing, who will discuss how R&E organizations can appropriately utilize data science while minimizing associated risks.

'Don't Miss' Session: Addressing Cybersecurity Threats in Research and Education

Troy Roberts will also be hosting the critical session Addressing Cybersecurity Threats in Research and Education on March 6th from 1:15-2:15 pm in the Monument room.

During this session, Troy will lead a discussion with two Fortinet customers:

David Marble, President and CEO at OSHEAN Inc.

David Farmer, Senior Network Design Engineer at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities.

These three security, research and education network leaders will discuss recent security incidents that impacted their organizations, causing them to rethink their network security infrastructure in order to be more proactive in the fight against cybercrime. Specifically, the panelists will discuss how organizations can go beyond deploying threat detection and prevention solutions by incorporating threat intelligence collected at the global and local level. For many, leveraging effective threat intelligence marks a decisive turning point in creating a mature security strategy.

Troy will direct this discussion, inquiring into the real-world security experiences our two panelists have encountered, and diving into how they successfully mitigated attacks on high-value data and research. Based on the tactics revealed in these discussions, the three participants will then offer strategies for IT and security leaders in the R&E space for advancing their security postures to include comprehensive and integrated controls.

Key takeaways include:

Strong understanding of the modern threat landscape as it pertains to R&E

Essential solutions and capabilities for evolving protection

How to ensure security beyond solutions through training and governance

What:Addressing Cybersecurity Threats in Research and Education

Who: Troy Roberts VP of Enhanced Technologies and Customer Success at Fortinet; David Marble, President and CEO at OSHEAN Inc.; David Farmer, Senior Network Design Engineer at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities.

When: Wednesday, March 6th from 1:15-2:15 pm

Where: Monument Room

Final Thoughts

Fortinet is excited to have the opportunity to meet and collaborate with so many leaders in the education and research technology space as they aim to secure the technical advancement that drives continued innovation. Please be sure to join us on the exhibit floor and during our critical cybersecurity session.

Learn more about how Fortinet secures education and learning today with the Fortinet Security Fabric.

Read our Q4 Threat Landscape Report to learn about the key threats you need to protect your business from.

See how these educational institutions protected students and faculty with Fortinet. James Cook University and Westminster School.