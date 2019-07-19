Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fortinet    FTNT

FORTINET

(FTNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fortinet : Breaks Ground on New Energy Efficient Headquarters Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

Fortinet broke ground on its forthcoming new home in Sunnyvale, CA where it is expanding its corporate headquarters building. This new facility, located at the corner of Kifer Road and Commercial Street in Sunnyvale, California will be a roughly 172,000 square foot state-of-the-art building with a LEED Gold Energy Efficiency Rating.

Fortinet has over 6,000 global employees dedicated to the company's mission to deliver the most innovative, highest-performing security fabric to secure and simplify IT infrastructures. Fortinet is a leading global provider of network security appliances for carriers, data centers, enterprises and distributed offices. This month's breaking ground is a momentous new milestone for the company and its employees to continue that mission.

The new building is set to include advanced technologies, like a precast concrete structural system with a highly efficient passive cooling system. It also will have a 'night purge' that flushes the warm air from the building providing direct energy savings and significantly reduces the building's overall carbon footprint.

Here are some photos of the groundbreaking ceremony of our new headquarters building and home to Fortinet Sunnyvale employees.

Glenn Hendricks, Russ Melton, Keith Jensen, Larry Klein, Ken Xie, Michael Xie

Ken Xie, William H. Neukom, Ming Hsieh, Glenn Hendricks, Russ Melton, Keith Jensen, Larry Klein, Michael Xie, Christopher B. Paisley, Judith Sim

Ken Xie; Glenn Hendricks; Russ Melton; Larry Klein; Connie Verceles; Andy Miner; Kent Steffens; Rebecca Moon; Michael Xie

Ken Xie; Glenn Hendricks; Russ Melton; Larry Klein; Connie Verceles; Andy Miner; Kent Steffens; Rebecca Moon; Michael Xie

The Fortinet Team and DPR Construction Team

Congratulations Team

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 23:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTINET
07:10pFORTINET : Breaks Ground on New Energy Efficient Headquarters Facility
PU
07/17FORTINET : Receives 6th Consecutive “Recommend” Rating in NSS Labs 2..
PU
07/16FORTINET : How Partners Can Grow Their Business and Skillsets with NSE 8 Certifi..
PU
07/15FORTINET : The Hidden Challenge of the Cloud Security Skills Gap
PU
07/15Government of Canada Selects Fortinet to Secure Its Enterprise Perimeter Serv..
GL
07/12FORTINET : Attack Patterns Uncover Defensive Strategies
PU
07/11FORTINET : How Partners Can Lessen Cyber Risk for SMB Customers Offering Digital..
PU
07/11LOOCIPHER : Can Encrypted Files Be Recovered From Hell?
PU
07/10FORTINET : Top 3 Reasons Email Security Should Be Top of Mind for Everyone
PU
07/09A DEEP DIVE INTO ICEDID MALWARE : Part I - Unpacking, Hooking and Process Inject..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 089 M
EBIT 2019 481 M
Net income 2019 273 M
Finance 2019 2 186 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 59,5x
P/E ratio 2020 53,4x
EV / Sales2019 6,09x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
Capitalization 14 918 M
Chart FORTINET
Duration : Period :
Fortinet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 91,19  $
Last Close Price 87,36  $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Christopher B. Paisley Lead Independent Director
William H. Neukom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET22.75%14 762
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.86%132 668
ACCENTURE38.16%124 128
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.13%112 569
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.95%73 018
VMWARE, INC.27.13%71 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group