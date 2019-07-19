Fortinet : Breaks Ground on New Energy Efficient Headquarters Facility

Fortinet broke ground on its forthcoming new home in Sunnyvale, CA where it is expanding its corporate headquarters building. This new facility, located at the corner of Kifer Road and Commercial Street in Sunnyvale, California will be a roughly 172,000 square foot state-of-the-art building with a LEED Gold Energy Efficiency Rating.

Fortinet has over 6,000 global employees dedicated to the company's mission to deliver the most innovative, highest-performing security fabric to secure and simplify IT infrastructures. Fortinet is a leading global provider of network security appliances for carriers, data centers, enterprises and distributed offices. This month's breaking ground is a momentous new milestone for the company and its employees to continue that mission.

The new building is set to include advanced technologies, like a precast concrete structural system with a highly efficient passive cooling system. It also will have a 'night purge' that flushes the warm air from the building providing direct energy savings and significantly reduces the building's overall carbon footprint.

Here are some photos of the groundbreaking ceremony of our new headquarters building and home to Fortinet Sunnyvale employees.