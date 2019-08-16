Fortinet : Learn How Fortinet is Transforming Security for Virtual and Cloud Environments at VMworld 2019

Are you or members of your team planning on attending VMworld this year, being held from August 25-29 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco? If so, come meet the Fortinet team at booth #1745 on the Expo Floor, check out our line of VMware-ready products, and stay for our live security demos.

As organizations embrace digital transformation by turning to virtualization and cloud technologies such as VMware, security professionals must also keep pace with the rapidly changing security landscape. This requires remaining up-to-date on the latest advances, challenges, and solutions to ensure a successful - and secure - network transformation. To help organizations address the evolving challenges of competing in today's digital marketplace, VMware hosts VMworld - the largest virtualization-specific global conference. VMworld offers attendees multiple opportunities for education and training, while gaining insight into VMware's vision and roadmap for solutions to enhance digital infrastructure technology and accelerate digital transformation.

More than 700 sessions are planned at VMworld this year to help attendees address current and future trends related to private and public clouds, networking, security, the digital workspace, and emerging trends. And as one of the leading providers of broad, integrated, and automated security solutions for VMware, Fortinet is proud to be part of this year's event.

Registration for the event is open, and the justification letter from VMware can be customized to help interested participants gain approval from their management to attend. Part of that justification is the fact that over 21,000 security professionals - including developers, architects, engineers, and decision-makers - will all be gathering at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, from August 25-29 - making this a must-attend event. While there, attendees will be able to learn the latest trends in building and delivering consistent infrastructure, operations, and advanced security across native, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

Fortinet at VMworld 2019

The Fortinet team is looking forward to welcoming you to our booth #1745 on the exhibition floor. While there you can see and experience the following:

1. Live Demos at Fortinet Booth #1745

Attendees will experience first-hand the breadth and depth of the transformative security solutions designed by Fortinet for VMware through three live demo stations and a virtual rack station. Some of the things you will be able to see include:

Zero Trust Segmentation with FortiGate-VM for NSX-T Multi-Cloud

FortiGate-VM for the NSX-T virtual cloud network enables zero-trust security across hypervisors and clouds.

Fortinet Fabric Connectors for Streamlined SecOps

Fortinet Fabric Connectors provide built-in integration mechanisms and full orchestration of FortiGate and FortiManager deployed in cloud and virtual environments, including key SDN, and multi-cloud solutions such as VMware NSX-T. Fabric Connectors are designed to streamline application lifecycle management and reduce operational overhead.

Natively Integrated Broad Security for Any Cloud

Not only does Fortinet provide the most robust suite of security solutions designed to run on the VMware ESX and NSX platforms, but we are also the only security vendor to provide solutions for every major cloud provider, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud and Alibaba Cloud. This breadth and depth enables organizations to establish and maintain unparalleled consistent protection across the broadest array of networks, including public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. All while supporting and securing applications, data, and workloads that move across and between these platforms.

2. Fortinet Theater Presentation

We also invite you to join us in the Partner Theater beginning on Sunday, August 25 at 5:30pm through to Wednesday, August 28 at 2:00pm in Fortinet Booth #1745. While there, you will hear Fortinet introduce new and innovative products designed for VMware, showcase and discuss in-depth the east-west security for NSX-T, and how Fortinet is transforming security with FortiGate VM across virtual cloud networks.

Fortinet is also collaborating with Fabric-Ready partners, the premium category of Fortinet's technology alliance partnerships, to highlight integrated joint solutions with the Fortinet Security Fabric. Alliance partners will talk to those pre-integrated solutions that result in more effective security and save time and resources in terms of deployment, operations, and support.

Important Links

We look forward to seeing you at this year's VMworld 2019 conference. Here are some useful links to help you register and attend.

Read how Philadelphia School District implemented Fortinet and VMware virtualization services for cohesive visibility and high degree of network segmentation.

Learn more about how Fortinet's multi-cloud solutions, providing the necessary visibility and control across cloud infrastructures, enabling secure applications and connectivity from data centers to cloud environments.