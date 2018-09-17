Fortinet : Brings the Industry’s Broadest Security Portfolio to Microsoft Ignite 2018

The global transition to a digital economic and business model is being accelerated by the rapid adoption of cloud networking and collaboration services. This, in turn, is utterly transforming data, business intelligence, teamwork, and productivity. However, as the speed of business continues to accelerate, and networks continue to become more distributed and agile, cybercriminals are developing new ways to target and exploit today's expanding attack surface-which makes securing the growing volume of data, applications, workflows, and devices that organizations now rely on more important than ever

As a global leader in providing broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, Fortinet is again participating as a Gold Sponsor at Microsoft Ignite. This year's event is being held at the Orange County Convention Center on September 24-28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Fortinet's advanced security strategy-including the broadest portfolio of integrated security solutions available for the Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing platform, as well as solutions designed specifically for Office360-enable organizations to securely transition their business in order to effectively compete in today's digital marketplace.

Fortinet's Unique Security Strategy

Fortinet's unique security solutions strategy focuses on three key concepts:

Automation -Streamlined security operations through Fortinet'sdeep integration into Azure with cloud connectors and automation scripts simplifies the implementation of consistent and powerful security solutions in the cloud.

-Streamlined security operations through Fortinet'sdeep integration into Azure with cloud connectors and automation scripts simplifies the implementation of consistent and powerful security solutions in the cloud. Broad Protection & Control - Fortinet provides the industry's broadest set of enterprise-grade security products for Azure, enabling multi-layer security combined with seamless, single-pane-of-glass management and orchestration.

- Fortinet provides the industry's broadest set of enterprise-grade security products for Azure, enabling multi-layer security combined with seamless, single-pane-of-glass management and orchestration. Native Integration -The Fortinet Security Fabric enables consistent and seamless security policy deployment and enforcement across the distributed enterprise, from endpoints and on-premise environments to the Azure cloud.

Fortinet Solutions Showcase: Booth #312

At this year's Ignite event, we will be featuring several demo stations in Fortinet's booth #312 that highlight some of our most exciting security innovations for Microsoft customers, including seamless management and orchestration and one-click integration through our advanced cloud connector technology, will highlight the power of cloud segmentation, combined with highly available, state-synchronized security solutions that enable centralized visibility and control from the core to the cloud. will highlight the power of cloud segmentation, combined with highly available, state-synchronized security solutions that enable centralized visibility and control from the core to the cloud.

Fortinet's Azure cloud security solutions will highlight the power of cloud segmentation, combined with highly available, state-synchronized security solutions that enable centralized visibility and control from the core to the cloud.

Our Advanced Threat Protection demo will highlight real-time, automated protection, including IPS, antivirus, antimalware, and sandbox solutions that spans seamlessly across the network, cloud, endpoints, and email.

The Fortinet Security Fabric demo will show organizations how they can effectively secure their hybrid cloud environments, including using CASB to protect their distributed Office365 deployment.

We will also be featuring a Network Security Experts Bar where attendees can meet 1:1 with Fortinet cloud and network security engineers to ask their toughest questions about deployment, integration, and technologies.

As usual, we will also have a secure meeting room available for customers looking for a more intimate session with Fortinet executives, engineers, and product managers. This meeting room will be available during show floor hours, so be sure to contact your Fortinet AM to schedule a meeting.

Fortinet Speaking Session

Lior Cohen, Fortinet's Senior Director of Products and Solutions for Cloud Security, will be also delivering a presentation on September 26 at 1:40pm in Expo Theater #4, entitled 'Is Cloud Security a Sum-Zero Game?'

This session, found in your event guide and app as Session THR2294, will discuss how organizations can break away from the paradigm of security as a business inhibitor by leveraging security in the cloud to accelerate business.

As the cybercriminal community continues to expand their exploit capabilities, security needs to be applied consistently across the entire kill chain. To keep pace with this rapidly-changing threat environment, organizations need the ability to extend security into the cloud without sacrificing, visibility, functionality, or centralized control.

Fortinet's expansive security solutions span all networking and computing environments, including providing the most robust portfolio of solutions available for the Azure cloud environment. We hope you will take the time to visit us at this year's Ignite event to learn how you can establish and maintain an effective and consistent security posture across your entire distributed network.