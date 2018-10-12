Fortinet : Financial, Healthcare, Government, and Retail IT Professionals Review Fortinet’s Enterprise Firewall Solution

We have highlighted customer reviews from IT teams in the healthcare, financial services, government, and retail spaces that we think demonstrate why the FortiGate Enterprise Firewall is commonly trusted for securing these networks.

Healthcare

'Fortinet Provides Excellent Security, Reliability And Versatility.'



CIO, Healthcare Industry, 500M - 1B USD

'Fortinet has been a great partner. From a security perspective, we have not had a security breach since we've implemented the Fortinet Enterprise firewall.'

'Improved Security Over The Internet '

CIO, Healthcare Industry,

'FortiGate has given us improved security over the internet. It was purchased to provide end-to-end network security for our Electronic Health Records and to protect against threats and attacks. We are also using Fortinet for our Web Filtering for production network and our guest Wi-Fi.'

'Excellent, Easy To Manage Firewalls'

Director of IT, Healthcare Industry, 50M-250M USD

'FortiGate Firewalls have been reliable and are constantly being improved via software updates.'

Financial Services

'Broad Protection And Visibility Across Network Attack Surface With Fortinet Firewall.'

Manager, Information Security & Project, Finance Industry, 250M-500M USD

'All in all a good product which provides coverage and visibility for enterprise's attack surface. It delivers security effectiveness, very good performance, and simplicity of management.'

'Innovative, Secure Firewall That Continues To Be Enhanced And Kept Relevant After 4 Years!' Senior Manager of Network Operations and Security, Finance Industry, 50M-250M USD 'Product has performed well and the 24/7 support has been excellent at helping us resolve any issues encountered.' 'Great Products For Great Price.'

Head of IT Service Delivery Department, Finance Industry, 50M-250M USD

'Very good support and pre/after sales process. Price/performance is great.'

Retail

'FortiGates Made The Difference!' Team Technical Lead, Retail Industry, 50M-250M USD 'We installed a pair of FortiGate 600Ds at our corporate HQ in January and then in October installed a pair of 900Ds in front of our web farm. Before this in the production environment we had underpowered devices with limited reporting capability. After the new firewalls went in we saw an immediate improvement in our website speed and performance. Almost immediately we were able to identify a misconfiguration on our outside routers that we had not been able to visualize before. With the reporting capabilities of the built-in FortiView we were able to see this bad traffic with ease. Because now we can see what traffic is needed over which port we have been able to lock down firewall rules to only those which are absolutely necessary. Beforehand we had rules that were overly permissive, just to make sure they would work. Our previous firewalls were grossly underpowered where even a little attack could bring them and our websites down hard. With FortiGate's efficient use of resources, even under heavy load and an attack the CPU is still barely hitting 5% of capacity. We were initially concerned our sensors were broken.' 'Enterprise Firewall Install Made Easy '

Security Analyst, Retail Industry, 3B - 10B USD

'Fortinet is an excellent company. The[ir] sales team helped us plan and build our deployment. This allowed us to understand the scope and scale of the devices needed. They also recommended devices and services to complete ou[r] goals.'

'Fortinet - An Affordable Firewall That Was Easy To Manage And Smooth On The Eyes'

CIO, Retail Industry, 250M - 500M USD

'This FortiGate 100 analyzer solution gave us multi-threat protection with a quick performing system...the cost was ideal and helped us secure some of our remote sites. The Cisco price tag was not appealing or in our budget so we went with FortiGate. They provided us a very rewarding solution that worked well and was smooth for our end users.'

Government

'Fully Capable and Mature Technologies for Network Security.'

Network Security Architect, Government Industry, 500M - 1B USD

'Fortinet has shown consistent drive towards product development, new features and capabilities, and maturity. And relative to other security vendors, Fortinet regularly brings leading-edge solutions at lowers costs than other vendors.'

'Easiest Solution I've Ever Found to Manage and Provide Consistent Results.'

Network and System Administrator I, Government Industry, 5,000 - 50,000 Employees

'Product granularity is exceptional when producing custom rules and filtering capabilities whether on hosts, networks or users. Interface changes between some versions aren't communicated well in advance and cause some issues relearning where an option is or how it has been renamed/integrated into another location within the management GUI.'

'Firewall And Security Solution A SLAM DUNK!'

Project Leader - Networking, Government Industry,

'Fortinet from start to finish has been an entire end user win experience for us. Start to finish they have made sure we had everything we needed include[ing] professional services for integration. They work hard to determine our actual need, not just what we want. Can't begin to describe how awesome of a technological experience this has been.'

Final Thoughts

Enterprise networks are constantly expanding, adding more devices and distributed environments. As IT professionals select firewalls to meet specific network security needs, they should consider the solution's ability to expand with the network to secure various uses, without having to continuously add new solutions. The FortiGate Enterprise Firewall solution does just this, providing comprehensive security across a broad set of use cases to reduce complexity and ensure maximum visibility.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls, Adam Hils, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Rajpreet Kaur, 4 October 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Logo is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.