Fortinet Recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls) Leader for Ninth Time

John Maddison, SVP of products and solutions at Fortinet

“Fortinet continues to lead the UTM market with over four million network security appliances shipped to-date. Our UTM solution is very well suited to small business customers and larger distributed enterprises who have recently been taking advantage of our industry-leading secure SD-WAN functionality. The offering is very compelling when packaged within the Fortinet Security Fabric.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been recognized again as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls), marking its ninth time as a Leader. Gartner again recognized Fortinet for its completeness of vision. The company was positioned the highest for ability to execute in this 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant.

Fortinet continues to deliver consistently top-rated security: In the past year, FortiGate solutions have earned six NSS Labs recommendations in group testing.

Continuous UTM Innovation

Securing the expanding digital business requires addressing the connectivity and productivity requirements of employees, as well as the information resources needed by customers, in a safe manner. To do this, SMB organizations need effective UTM devices that meet their real-world network requirements without overwhelming their limited IT staff and resources. This includes support for encrypted network traffic, given the growth in secure website communications. As reported in our most recent Threat Landscape Report, https comprised more than 60 percent of customer traffic again this past quarter, making Fortinet’s ability to deliver the highest SSL performance in the industry a critical component for UTM today. Fortinet continues to lead the UTM market, as evidenced by independent industry certifications, ease of use through tight integration among components and unmatched performance for price of custom hardware.

Many SMBs use multiple security vendors and many are seeking to consolidate their security technology stacks for reduced complexity and lower cost. Fortinet offers a unified solution that includes next-gen firewall, switching and wireless in either one appliance or multiple devices managed through one interface, a great choice for smaller organizations. Further, the solution can be fully managed by FortiCloud, providing seamless, consolidated management with nothing to deploy on-premises.

Integration with Fortinet’s Open Security Fabric

This integration extends even further with ties among more advanced security components like FortiSandbox, FortiMail, FortiToken and more, which are highly recommended, especially as businesses move their productivity suites to cloud-based solutions. Organizations and their trusted partners can even integrate with non-Fortinet components to establish a seamless Security Fabric, linked to their FortiGate UTM, for comprehensive security that is easy to manage.

Partners Key to Fortinet’s Continuing Success

Partners – whether they are resellers, managed services or other providers – are critical to the success of smaller businesses when it comes to cybersecurity, recommending, deploying and often managing key security and IT solutions. As Gartner notes, among the typical challenges faced by a majority of small- and medium-sized businesses are “smaller IT teams, which means many SMBs are considering using an MSSP to manage UTM solutions.” Fortinet’s robust channel training programs, partner enablement and demand-generating programs offer a wide range of additional value along with continuing support and opportunities for partner-led efforts.

Fortinet delivers the most independently certified UTM solution in the industry. With simple-to-use and easy-to-integrate components, Fortinet’s unified threat management solution is the right choice for smaller businesses and the trusted partners that support them. Fortinet has been named a Leader nine times in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls) .

2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

Fortinet Unified Threat Management solution customers have provided 200 reviews of 4- and 5-stars out of 209 total reviews across 9 different industries on Gartner Peer Insights – the second highest number of reviews in this market as of September 25, 2018. Fortinet has been recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Network Firewalls. We feel that this further highlights Fortinet’s leadership in this space.

Additional Resources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls), Rajpreet Kaur | Claudio Neiva, 20 September 2018.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

A 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Network Firewalls, https://www.gartner.com/reviews/customers-choice/enterprise-network-firewalls.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 360,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

