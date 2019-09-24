Fortinet : FortiGate Network Firewalls Give MSSPs Another Reason to Select Fortinet

For MSSPs, regardless of their business model or specialty, service excellence is a key factor in determining their success in the marketplace. Whether you are a pure play MSSP, a managed service provider with a strong security business, or a cloud service provider that has seen the need to offer security as part of your IT service portfolio, your business can benefit from partnerships with Industry Leaders.

Fortinet has been recognized as one of the Leaders among the 18 vendors included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls report for 2019. Fortinet believes this acknowledgement showcases our clear understanding of market needs, both as an innovator and thought leader. It also highlights our ongoing commitment to providing the IT community, and our more than 415,000 customers around the world, with the best possible cybersecurity protection for today's increasingly sophisticated and highly distributed networks.

As networks continue to undergo rapid and ongoing transformation, it is critical that the underlying security architecture is able to adapt and scale in a way that enables organizations to realize their business objectives. Fortinet's clear vision of the needs of both today's and tomorrow's networks has enabled us to continually be at the forefront of delivering capabilities that align with the current and future needs of our partners and your end-users. Fortinet is the only security vendor delivering a broad portfolio covering Secure SD-WAN, Cloud Security, Network security, Application security, Email security, and Secure access, all supported with a single pane of glass management across the entire attack surface. We are also the only vendor to actually weave all of these elements into a single, integrated Security Fabric.

As an MSSP, seeking out best-of-breed functionality to ensure that client data and applications are optimally protected is a critical decision. Due to the prevalence of high-profile security breaches, business leaders are increasingly making network security a top priority. Yet, their CISOs have an inadequate supply of high-level security skills to deal with the threats. As a result, many organizations are looking to migrate some or all of the risk out of their IT departments to MSSP and MSP partners.

We believe Fortinet's recognition as a Magic Quadrant Leader by Gartner can play a key role in this selection process, and MSSPs offering Fortinet-based security services can benefit by association.

Of course, recognition is about much more than industry acknowledgement, which is why we are also so proud of the fact that our solutions have been universally adopted by more than 415,000 organizations both large and small - including a majority of the Fortune 500 companies, who trust Fortinet to secure their most critical assets.

We also count the top global service providers and a very large ecosystem of Managed Service Providers as our valued partners, deploying and managing services based on Fortinet security for their customers. With our strong and ongoing commitment to MSSP Services, Fortinet provides a strong and high value add security capability for the MSSP market.

We invite you to download the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls report to learn more about Fortinet's position as a Leader and to see how other vendors compare. You can also learn more about Fortinet's security-driven networking solutions, the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, and the Fortinet Security Fabric solutions.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, 17 September 2019, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Jeremy D'Hoinne, John Watts