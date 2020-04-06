Growing Number of MSSPs Leverage Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to Deliver Differentiated Value-Added Services to Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet’s global partners leverage our innovative Secure SD-WAN solution to take advantage of the new business opportunities presented by the rapidly growing SD-WAN market. Increasingly, MSSPs in particular are delivering new managed services built on Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution to meet customers’ evolving business needs. Our MSSP partners realize that delivering connectivity-only SD-WAN services is not sustainable long-term and are choosing to differentiate their services through the inclusion of security, which Fortinet Secure SD-WAN uniquely provides offering networking and security functionalities through a single offering.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced increasing global momentum with managed security service providers (MSSPs), including Node4, Zain Jordan and Liquid Networx, leveraging Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution to provide customers additional high-value services.

SD-WAN provides organizations reliable and cost-effective connectivity to support their digital innovation goals. Recent research from IDC found that the SD-WAN infrastructure market is poised to reach $5.25 billion in 2023. As an increasing number of businesses look to deploy SD-WAN, many are turning to MSSPs to fill skill shortages and other gaps within their teams. MSSPs can fill this growing need by creating value-added services for customers that want to enhance user experience and reduce WAN complexity and cost, while securing their distributed networks.

Fortinet Enables MSSPs to Unlock SD-WAN Opportunity

Recognizing this opportunity, Node4, Zain Jordan and Liquid Networx join a growing number of MSSPs who have chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to deliver new managed services to their customers. Fortinet’s Security-Driven Networking approach to SD-WAN integrates both networking and security functionalities in one offering, enabling MSSPs to offer advanced security across their WAN infrastructure with a significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Below is an overview of how three of Fortinet’s partners are utilizing Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to benefit their customers.

Node4

Node4 uses Fortinet’s SD-WAN technology to provide Secure SD-WAN managed services to its customers in the United Kingdom. Its offering provides customers with security at the edge for enhanced protection to multi-site businesses and Quality of Service (QoS) to protect voice and latency-sensitive applications, maximizing user experience.

“Fortinet gives us a competitive advantage over other service providers as we’re able to provide continual service innovation in line with our customers’ biggest SD-WAN challenges and requirements,” shared Paul Bryce, CCO at Node4. “Since using Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, Node4 has seen our business grow with an increase in network sales, all while reducing our operating costs and overall TCO by about 40 percent.”

Additionally, using Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN technology in its own network has also allowed Node4 to improve performance for its cloud and SaaS services, which contribute up to 80 percent of Node4’s network traffic, by blending MPLS and internet facing connectivity. As a result, Node4 can provide its customers with accelerated cloud connectivity by reducing latency and removing WAN complexities.

Zain Business

Zain Business selected Fortinet to deliver Jordan’s first secure SD-WAN managed services to existing and new enterprise customers. Through its new services built on Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, Zain Business can ensure customers run their applications with advanced security, performance and reliability, helping customers realize their business goals. Zain Business’ new SD-WAN service is particularly beneficial for distributed enterprises in verticals such as banking and retail with distributed branches and locations.

“The addition of these services powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to our portfolio will make Zain Business a one-stop-shop for all information and communications technology (ICT) services required by many of today’s businesses, including connectivity, security, cloud, colocation and WiFi management,” said Mohannad Audeh, Director of the Enterprise Business Unit at Zain. Business. “Zain Business’ customers will benefit from our simple and cost-efficient SD-WAN offering that delivers security and enhanced connectivity all in one.”

Zain Business is also using Fortinet solutions to enhance its overall security services with Fortinet’s Next-Generation Firewall, Unified Threat Management, Advanced Threat Protection with Sandboxing and SIEM offerings.

Liquid Networx

Liquid Networx based in the United States introduced a secure SD-WAN solution built on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. By implementing Fortinet Secure SD-WAN technology into its offering, Liquid Networx has made it easier for its customers to go from a single MPLS connection to dual connectivity with larger bandwidth connections, ranging from 200 to 400 percent bandwidth increases, while customer costs stay relatively the same. This has led to an increase in business growth and customer engagement as it continues to design and deploy solutions that work for their customers, improving their overall IT environment.

Robert Short, VP Strategic Services at Liquid Networx shared, “Fortinet’s capability to provide Secure SD-WAN with a multitude of connectivity options - including MPLS, DIA, 4G, and fixed wireless - while leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric approach has led to an uptick in our service opportunities. We’ve been able to better adapt to our varying customer needs by providing a secure solution. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN technology has been instrumental in enabling us to exceed expectations in this ever-changing market.”

