IHH Healthcare Puts Offer for India's Fortis Healthcare on Hold

By Ben Otto



Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd. (5225.KU) said it would not proceed, for the time being, with its offer to buy Fortis Healthcare after India's top court issued a contempt notice to the Indian hospital operator.

"IHH remains committed to proceed with the Fortis open offer once the stay is lifted by the Supreme Court of India," IHH said in a stock-exchange filing Monday.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt notice to Fortis for violating a court order last December that directed a "status quo" be maintained on sale of a controlling stake in the company to IHH. The order effectively put the deal on hold.

IHH had made an offer to buy Fortis last year in a deal valuing the Indian company at close to $1.3 billion.

IHH on Monday requested that trading of its shares on the Singapore stock exchange resume at 2 p.m. following a halt earlier in the day.

