FORTIS INC

(FTS)
09/06 04:30:05 pm
55.62 CAD   -0.05%
Fortis : 2019 Investor Day

09/08/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

About Fortis:

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of approximately C$53 billion as at March 31, 2019. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortisshares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

Fortis Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 02:26:03 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 8 944 M
EBIT 2019 2 528 M
Net income 2019 1 373 M
Debt 2019 25 315 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,55x
EV / Sales2020 5,41x
Capitalization 24 283 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 54,88  CAD
Last Close Price 55,62  CAD
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
Gary J. Smith EVP-Eastern Canadian & Caribbean Operations
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phonse J. Delaney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIS INC22.28%18 440
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.65%105 470
ENEL SPA32.14%74 368
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.64%68 314
IBERDROLA34.34%66 270
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.87%62 770
