FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
Fortis : First Quarter 2020 Earnings

05/04/2020 | 08:04pm EDT

Speakers:

Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis Inc.
Jocelyn Perry, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Fortis Inc.
Stephanie Amaimo, VP, Investor Relations, Fortis Inc.

About Fortis:

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2019 revenue of $8.8 billion and total assets of approximately $53 billion as at December 31, 2019. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed a www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

Fortis Inc. published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 00:03:01 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 9 014 M
EBIT 2020 2 594 M
Net income 2020 1 241 M
Debt 2020 25 793 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,58x
EV / Sales2021 5,36x
Capitalization 24 543 M
Chart FORTIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 58,13  CAD
Last Close Price 52,87  CAD
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
David G. Hutchens Chief Operating Officer
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James P. Laurito CTO & EVP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIS INC.-1.87%17 413
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.24%111 130
ENEL S.P.A.-11.82%69 736
IBERDROLA-2.50%64 646
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-8.71%63 382
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.40%60 660
