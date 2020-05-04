Fortis : First Quarter 2020 Earnings

Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. Jocelyn Perry, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Fortis Inc. Stephanie Amaimo, VP, Investor Relations, Fortis Inc.

About Fortis:

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2019 revenue of $8.8 billion and total assets of approximately $53 billion as at December 31, 2019. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed a www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.