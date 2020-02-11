Log in
FORTIS INC.

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/11 04:00:00 pm
57.87 CAD   +0.21%
07:09pFORTIS : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings
02/10FORTIS INC. : annual earnings release
02/07FORTIS INC. : to Hold Teleconference on February 13 to Discuss 2019 Annual Results
Fortis : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

02/11/2020 | 07:09pm EST

Speakers:

Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis Inc.
Jocelyn Perry, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Fortis Inc.
Stephanie Amaimo, VP, Investor Relations, Fortis Inc.

About Fortis:

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of approximately C$53 billion as at September 30, 2019. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed a www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Fortis Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 8 798 M
EBIT 2019 2 625 M
Net income 2019 1 370 M
Debt 2019 23 650 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,73x
EV / Sales2020 5,69x
Capitalization 26 754 M
Chart FORTIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 57,38  CAD
Last Close Price 57,87  CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
David G. Hutchens Chief Operating Officer
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tracey Colleen Ball Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIS INC.6.68%20 279
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.12.22%131 935
ENEL S.P.A.15.63%90 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.44%74 303
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.40%71 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.50%71 059
