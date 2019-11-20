Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Fortis Inc.    FTS   CA3495531079

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/20 01:56:23 pm
53.47 CAD   +0.06%
01:27pFortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2020
GL
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:27pm EST

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE:FTS) has declared the following dividends:

  1. $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;

  2. $0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;

  3. $0.15625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;

  4. $0.19396712 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;

  5. $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020;

  6. $0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020; 

  7. $0.2445625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020; and

  8. $0.4775 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on March 1, 2020 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on February 18, 2020.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of $8.4 billion and total assets of approximately $53 billion as at September 30, 2019. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS.  Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e92dbd01-9812-49ab-9ce3-cd98070c41fa 

For more information, please contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
samaimo@fortisinc.com
Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTIS INC.
01:27pFortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2020
GL
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/18IHH Healthcare Puts Offer for India's Fortis Healthcare on Hold
DJ
11/18FORTIS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04FORTIS INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
AQ
11/01FORTIS : reports $278 million in earnings for third quarter
AQ
11/01Fortis Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings¹
GL
10/30FORTIS : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
PU
10/29FORTIS : Wataynikaneyap Power Announces Financial Close and Issues Notice to Pro..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 8 871 M
EBIT 2019 2 627 M
Net income 2019 1 284 M
Debt 2019 24 783 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,44x
EV / Sales2020 5,32x
Capitalization 23 455 M
Chart FORTIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 55,47  CAD
Last Close Price 53,44  CAD
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
Gary J. Smith EVP-Eastern Canadian & Caribbean Operations
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ida J. Goodreau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIS INC.17.42%17 731
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.85%113 719
ENEL S.P.A.35.41%76 931
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.34%67 839
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.85%65 623
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.26%65 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group