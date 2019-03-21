Fortis Inc. Brings North American Energy Leaders Together at the Fortis Energy Exchange

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis") hosted the Fortis Energy Exchange today, a gathering of industry leaders from across North America to discuss the opportunities that lie ahead for the electricity and natural gas sectors.



Fortis President and CEO Barry Perry at the Fortis Energy Exchange.



Edison Electric Institute President Tom Kuhn delivering the keynote address at the Fortis Energy Exchange.





"Today’s discussion on cross-border partnerships and opportunities, sustainability, the role of natural gas in a balanced energy portfolio and our collective energy vision was substantive," said Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis. "It is this kind of compelling conversation that will help shape the future of the North American energy industry."

In his keynote speech today Tom Kuhn, President of Washington-based Edison Electric Institute, said: “We are excited and optimistic about the opportunities we have before us and are confident the transformation we are leading will deliver our energy future.” Kuhn said industry is committed to putting customers first, maintaining reliability, and keeping prices affordable for all customers.

Noteworthy themes arising from the Fortis Energy Exchange include grid resiliency and reliability risk management; integration of renewables into the energy grid; energy trade implications; forging strong business relationships with Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal businesses; cyber and physical security vigilance; natural gas as a desirable energy source for consumers; emergency response; employee and public safety; climate change and sustainability; and navigating political shifts in energy policy.

"We are embracing exciting opportunities in the gas and electric sector in North America," said Perry. "Constructive partnerships among industry, regulators and suppliers are more important now than ever and help us meet and exceed the needs of our customers."

The Fortis Energy Exchange was held in partnership with the Canadian Electricity Association, Edison Electric Institute, the American Gas Association and the Canadian Gas Association.

To learn more, visit www.fortisenergyexchange.com or follow us at @Fortis_NA with the hashtag: #fortisenergyexchange.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at : http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3349b4c1-b199-4b1a-b483-fa119cb3cab3

Media Enquiries

Karen McCarthy

Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Fortis Inc.

709.737.5323

media@fortisinc.com

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of C$53 billion as at December 31, 2018. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79a7f16b-6370-44e6-9e3b-7b319ef07e98



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b92e4e1-93b4-4d77-97ab-16023e441c9a