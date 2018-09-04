Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Fortis Inc    FTS   CA3495531079

FORTIS INC (FTS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fortis Inc. to Hold Investor Day in Toronto on October 15 and New York on October 16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE:FTS) will hold an Investor Day on Monday, October 15, 2018, in Toronto, Ontario, and on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, in New York City, New York.  Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fortis, along with the Corporation’s Executive Vice Presidents and Chief Executive Officers from certain subsidiaries will provide an update on operations, recent developments and strategic outlook.

The October 15 event will take place at the InterContinental Hotel, 225 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  The October 16 event will take place at the Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Avenue, New York City, NY, USA.

For both events, registration and breakfast will begin at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) with management presentations scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Eastern).

Institutional investors, analysts and members of the financial community interested in attending can register in advance via email at investorrelations@fortisinc.com or telephone at 709.737.2900.

A live and archived webcast of each event will be available on the Corporation’s website at www.fortisinc.com.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2017 revenue of C$8.3 billion and total assets of C$50 billion as at June 30, 2018. The Corporation's 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Enquiries
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
709.737.2900
investorrelations@fortisinc.com		Media Enquiries
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

Fortis_L.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTIS INC
10:31pFortis Inc. to Hold Investor Day in Toronto on October 15 and New York on Oct..
GL
08/20FORTIS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03FORTIS : FortisAlberta announces appointment of Michael Mosher as President and ..
AQ
07/31FORTIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31FORTIS INC : Fortis Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/31FORTIS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings ...
PU
07/31Fortis Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
07/27FORTIS INC. : Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2018
AQ
07/26FORTIS INC. : to Hold Teleconference on July 31 to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 R..
AQ
07/25FORTIS : Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2018 ...
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03Sector Allocations 
08/26What Canadian Sectors And Industries Have Dividend Paying And Dividend Growth.. 
08/215 Bulletproof Metrics To Follow For All Investors 
08/20Can Fortis Power Up Your Income Portfolio? 
08/13Fortis (FTS) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 8 747 M
EBIT 2018 1 828 M
Net income 2018 1 059 M
Debt 2018 23 498 M
Yield 2018 4,04%
P/E ratio 2018 17,37
P/E ratio 2019 16,45
EV / Sales 2018 4,76x
EV / Sales 2019 4,55x
Capitalization 18 149 M
Chart FORTIS INC
Duration : Period :
Fortis Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 48,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
Gary J. Smith EVP-Eastern Canadian & Caribbean Operations
Jocelyn Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phonse J. Delaney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIS INC-7.35%13 849
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.41%57 872
IBERDROLA-0.87%47 557
DOMINION ENERGY-12.69%46 267
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.96%44 399
EXELON CORPORATION10.91%42 220
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.