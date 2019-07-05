Log in
FORTIS INC    FTS

FORTIS INC

(FTS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/05 04:18:09 pm
52.22 CAD   +0.06%
04:46pFortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on August 2 to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05/16FORTIS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14Global Selloff Pauses as European Stocks Post Gains
DJ
News 
Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on August 2 to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results

Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on August 2 to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results

0
07/05/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE:FTS) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, August 2, 2019. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Corporation's second quarter 2019 financial results.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.877.223.4471. International participants may participate by calling 647.788.4922. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. 

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com. A replay of the conference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 2, 2019. Please call 1.800.585.8367 or 416.621.4642 and enter pass code 5589716.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of approximately C$53 billion as at March 31, 2019. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at : http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9ce7d905-e293-401c-a20c-cb58f3f11642

For more information please contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Kealey Martin
Director, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
709.737.2900
investorrelations@fortisinc.com		Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
