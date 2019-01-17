Log in
FORTIS INC (FTS)
01/17 04:17:14 pm
46.33 CAD   +0.76%
Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on February 15 to Discuss 2018 Annual Results

01/17/2019 | 04:31pm EST

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE:FTS) will release its 2018 annual financial results on Friday, February 15, 2019. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Corporation’s 2018 annual financial results.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.877.223.4471. International participants may participate by calling 647.788.4922. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. 

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com. A replay of the conference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 15, 2019. Please call 1.800.585.8367 or 416.621.4642 and enter pass code 3279505.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2017 revenue of C$8.3 billion and total assets of approximately C$50 billion as at September 30, 2018. The Corporation's 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at : http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2bb975e2-b8cb-4a7d-adb5-38e96bce5ad0

For more information please contact:

Investor Enquiries
Ms. Kealey Martin
Director, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
709.737.2900
investorrelations@fortisinc.com 		Media Enquiries
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com 

Fortis_L.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 8 567 M
EBIT 2018 1 925 M
Net income 2018 1 081 M
Debt 2018 23 556 M
Yield 2018 3,76%
P/E ratio 2018 18,05
P/E ratio 2019 17,29
EV / Sales 2018 5,05x
EV / Sales 2019 4,76x
Capitalization 19 701 M
Chart FORTIS INC
Duration : Period :
Fortis Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 48,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
Gary J. Smith EVP-Eastern Canadian & Caribbean Operations
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phonse J. Delaney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIS INC1.03%14 829
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.19%60 787
DOMINION ENERGY-3.61%51 871
IBERDROLA-1.42%51 522
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.72%48 224
EXELON CORPORATION1.55%44 289
