FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on November 1 to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results

10/04/2019 | 06:01am EDT

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE:FTS) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, November 1, 2019. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Corporation's third quarter 2019 financial results.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 877.223.4471. International participants may participate by calling 647.788.4922. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. 

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com. A replay of the conference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until December 1, 2019. Please call 800.585.8367 or 416.621.4642 and enter pass code 9394866.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of approximately C$52 billion as at June 30, 2019. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Kealey Martin
Director, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
709.737.2900
investorrelations@fortisinc.com		Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

A .pdf version of this press release is available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c6cdad1-c0bc-43ab-80da-fe9f33d24f7f

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
