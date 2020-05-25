Fortis : May 2020 Investor Marketing

Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would and the negative of these terms and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward- looking information, which includes, without limitation: targeted average annual dividend growth through 2024; FortisBC's 2030 GHG emission goal; TEP's renewable energy target; forecast capital expenditures for the period from 2020 through 2024; forecast rate base for the period 2020 through 2024; the expected timing of regulatory decisions including at TEP and FortisBC; forecast debt maturities for the period 2020 through 2024; the nature, timing, benefits and costs of certain capital projects including, without limitation, the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project, ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects and 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project, UNS Energy Southline Transmission Project and Oso Grande Wind Project, FortisBC Lower Intermediate Pressure System Upgrade, Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project, Transmission Integrity Management Capabilities Project, Inland Gas Upgrades Project and Tilbury 1B.
Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, including those identified from time to time in the forward-looking information. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: no material impact from the COVID-19 pandemic; reasonable outcomes for regulatory proceedings and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful execution of the five-year capital expenditure plan; no material capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital expenditure plan; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to mid-year rate base.
2
Geographically Diverse Energy Delivery Business
3
High Quality Portfolio
10 Operations
Canada, U.S. & Caribbean
Regulated
~99% Utility Assets
$28B
2019 Rate
Base
Note: All information as at December 31, 2019.
(1) Non-US GAAP measure.
3.3M
Customers
2.0M Electric & 1.3M Gas
~93%
Transmission &
Distribution
~65%
Earnings(1) from
the U.S
4
Long-Term Strategy
The safety and health of our employees is the priority
Focused on delivering reliable service to our customers
STRATEGY
6%
Average Annual
Dividend Growth
Guidance through 2024
Leverage the operating model,
footprint of our businesses,
operating expertise, reputation
Focused on
and financial strength to execute
Growth
on growth opportunities
AREAS OF FOCUS:
Capital
Customer &
Sustainability
System
Energy
Investment
Investment Plan
Regulatory
& Delivery of
Resiliency,
Infrastructure,
Grade Credit
Relationships
Cleaner
Innovation &
LNG Expansion
Ratings
Energy
Cybersecurity
&
Energy Storage
5
Strong Operational Performance
All Injury Frequency Rate(1)
Safety
2.0
1.0
1.78
1.59
Reliability
0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
USA Bureau of Labor Statistics Average (2015-2018)(2) Canadian Electricity Association Average (2015-2018)(2)
Electricity Customer Average Outage Duration(3)
5.0
(Hours)
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Fortis
Canadian Electricity Association and U.S.
Energy Information Administration Average(2)
(1)
Injuries per 200,000 hours worked
6
(2)
2019 industry comparator will be available later in 2020
Based on weighted average of Fortis' customer count in each jurisdiction
Superior 20-Year Total Shareholder Return
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
(200)
2000
FTS
1,371%
S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index
FTS Total Shareholder
S&P/TSX Composite Index
Returns (Average Annual)
1-Year
12.7%
5-Year
10.6%
723%
10-Year
10.8%
20-Year
14.4%
164%
2005
2010
2015
2020
Note: Cumulative 20-year total shareholder return as at April 30, 2020.
7
Sustainability: It's How We Do Everything
93% of our assets are dedicated to energy transmission and distribution, limiting our impact on the environment.
Focused on Delivering
Strong Performance
Cleaner Energy
Outperformed Industry Averages
in Safety and Reliability Measures
30% GHG reduction by 2030
Strong Gender Diversity
Throughout Company Including
Board, Head Office
28% renewable power in 2021
& Executive Team
Industry Recognition
MSCI ESG Rating Upgrade to 'AA'(1)
AA
BB
'15 '16 '17 '18 '19
Ranked Top 20
in Globe & Mail Board Games
for past five years(2)
(1) MSCI is a leading ESG rating group that rates companies on a 'AAA' to 'CCC' scale according to their exposure to industry specific ESG risks and their ability to
manage those risks relative to peers.
(2) The Globe and Mail ranks over 200 Canadian corporate boards based on the quality of its governance practices in four broad subcategories: board composition,
8
shareholding & compensation, shareholder rights and disclosure.
Path to Cleaner Energy
Generation Shifting from Fossil Fuel to Solar, Wind and Storage
Capital Investment in a
Green and Resilient
Grid
Renewable Gas at
FortisBC
Cleaner
Energy
Innovation and
Enabling Technologies
Electric Vehicle
Penetration
Energy
Efficiency
9
Strategically Positioned to Navigate Through COVID-19
Operationally:
10 locally operated utilities
Essential workers maintaining and operating electricity grids and natural gas networks
Limited impacts on supply chain
Key operational employees sequestered
Social distancing and good hygiene practices in place
Financially:
~82% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms or from residential sales(1)
Strong liquidity
Foreign exchange potential tailwind from strengthening U.S. dollar
Limited pension expense exposure
(1) ~63% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms from changes in sales. Remaining ~37% of annual revenues consists of ~19% residential and
10
~18% commercial and industrial.
~82% of Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms or From Residential Sales
2019 Revenues
EPS Sensitivity
19%
Annual EPS Impact ($)
UNS
Other Electric
+/- 1% Residential Sales
+/- $0.008
+/- $0.006
63%
18%
+/- 1% Commercial and
+/- $0.008
+/- $0.004
Industrial Sales
Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms(1)
Residential Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms(2)
Commercial and Industrial Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms (3)
Includes regulatory mechanisms at ITC, Central Hudson, FortisBC, and 85% of FortisAlberta's revenues which are based on fixed-billing determinants. Also includes wholesale/other revenues at UNS that do not have a significant impact on earnings and are primarily returned to customers through regulatory mechanisms.
Residential revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 10% at Other Electric in 2019.
(3) Commercial and Industrial revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 9% at Other Electric in 2019.
11
Local Economic Overview
Regulatory Mechanisms
Commentary on Local Economy
Protecting Changes in Sales
1st Month into Pandemic
Takeaway
✓
x
✓
Western ✓
Canada
Otherx
Electric
Peak load down ~20%; Strict Stay-at-Home Order in Michigan
Auto manufacturers and suppliers beginning to reopen starting in mid-May
Residential sales increased ~7% due to weather
Commercial and industrial sales down ~10%
Overall sales decreased ~4%
Residential sales unchanged
Minimal exposure to commercial and industrial sales
On a combined basis, residential and commercial sales up slightly in B.C.; Industrial sales slightly down
Alberta hit by collapse in oil prices; Residential sales up ~4%; Commercial/Industrial sales down ~32%; ~85% of revenue based on fixed-billing determinants
Minimal sales impacts for Eastern Canadian utilities
Travel restrictions impacting Caribbean economy
System Trends:
Residential Sales Up
Commercial & Industrial
Sales Down
~3% Decline in Sales
at Utilities Without
Regulatory Mechanisms
12
Our Five-Year Plan
$18.8B
~7%
~6%
Dividend
Capital
Rate Base
Growth
Plan
Growth
Guidance
13
Five-Year Capital Plan
Billions
$18.8B Capital Plan(1)
$4.3
2020 Capital
$3.8
$3.8
$3.7
Plan on Track
$3.2
$1.2B Invested
in Q1 2020
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
2024F
Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas
Regulated Electric & Gas - U.S.
U.S. Transmission - ITC
(1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
14
2020-2024 Rate Base(1)
$36.8$38.4 $34.5
$32.5
$30.7
$28.0
2019A
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
2024F
Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas
Regulated - U.S. Electric & Gas
Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission (ITC)
Rate base grows over
$10B
to $38.4B
during 5-year period
(1) Reflects midyear rate base. US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32.
15
Dividend Guidance Supported by Long-Term Growth Strategy
6%
Average Annual Dividend Growth Guidance to 2024
46 Years
$2.0
Of Consecutive
$1.5
Dividend Increases
$1.0
$0.5
73
75
77
79
81
83
85
87
89
91
93
95
97
99
01
03
05
07
09
11
13
15
17
19
Dividend Payments
16
Growth Expected Beyond 2024:
Three Largest Utilities Account for 2/3 of Capital Plan
Today's 5-Year
Capital Plan
$4.9B
$3.8B
$3.9B
Potential Future
Drivers of
$12.9B
Growth
(Not Yet Included
in Capital Plan)
Generation shift to renewables:
Significant renewable capacity and battery storage in MISO and SPP queues(1)
Need for additional regional projects (MISO multi-value projects at capacity upon completion)
Resiliency:
Hardening of physical assets and IT/fibre networks
Resiliency:
Tilbury LNG storage
Southern Crossing Expansion
Target of 30% reduction in customer GHG emissions by 2030
Renewable gas target of 15% by 2030
Tilbury expansion to support additional liquefaction for export opportunities
TEP target of 30% renewables 9 years ahead of schedule
2020 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) will provide visibility on investments to further the delivery of cleaner energy
(1) Additional 89 GW and 86 GW of additional renewable capacity in MISO and SPP queues; 3 GW and 7 GW of battery storage in MISO and SPP queues
17
Update on Regulatory Proceedings
FERC MISO Return on Equity - On May 21, 2020 FERC issued an Order establishing a three-part ROE methodology yielding a new base ROE of 10.02%, or all-in ROE of 10.77% with incentives compared to the previous all-in ROE of 10.63%
NOIs on ROE and Incentives - Transmission Incentive NOPR issued in March 2020
TEP General Rate Application - Procedural schedule delayed due to COVID-19; decision expected in late 2020 which seeks rates reflecting additional ~US$700M invested in rate base since last rate case
2020-2024Multi-Year Rate Plan - Expect final order by mid-2020
• Tilbury Expansion - Initial project description filed with regulators to begin federal impact assessment and provincial environmental assessment
Generic Cost of Capital Proceeding - Suspended for an indefinite period with a
commitment from the AUC to reassess the suspension every 30 to 60 days
• AESO Tariff Application - No updates; non-essential proceedings largely on hold
18
Strong Liquidity Position
Fortis well positioned on liquidity given 2019 actions
Waneta Asset Sale ~$1B
Q4 Equity Issuance ~$1.2B
~$5B consolidated credit available on facilities, including $1.8B unutilized Corporate credit facilities
~80% of credit facilities unsecured committed revolvers with maturities ranging from 2022-2025
TOTAL LIQUIDITY
($B)
($1.4)
$5.8
$0.5
$4.9
Billions
$4.3
$6.6
$4.4
Total
Utilized
Total
New
Total
Credit
Credit
Liquidity
Corporate
Liquidity
Facilities
Facilities,
Mar. 31,
Term Facility
net of cash
2020
April 2020
19
Strong Access to Debt Markets & Manageable Maturities
DEBT ISSUANCES COMPLETED IN Q2 2020
ITC
US$700M 10-year 2.95% notes
UNS
US$350M 30-year 4.00% notes
Central Hudson
US$30M 30-year 3.42% notes
FortisBC
$75M 30-year 3.12% notes
Newfoundland Power
$100M 40-year 3.61% bonds
FIXED-TERM DEBT MATURITIES(1)
($B)
$2.0
5-Year Average ~$1.1B
$1.5
$1.0
$0.5
$0.0
2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F
(1) Debt as at March 31, 2020 and excludes any new debt issuances during the forecast period. Excludes repayments of finance leases along with the current portion of credit
20
facilities, which are assumed to be extended by one-year annually.
Investment-Grade Credit Ratings and Funding Plan Intact
CREDIT RATINGS
A-(1)
✓ S&P and DBRS Morningstar
Affirmed Ratings in 2020
BBB (high)(2)
✓ Improved Credit Metrics in 2019
✓ Strong Liquidity
Baa3
S&P rating reflects the issuer credit rating. Fortis' unsecured debt rating is BBB+. Ratings were affirmed on March 27, 2020 and S&P maintained the negative outlook due to COVID-19. On April 2, 2020 S&P revised its assessment of the North American regulated utility industry to negative from stable due to the impacts of COVID-19.
On May 4, 2020 DBRS Morningstar affirmed Fortis' BBB (high) issuer and unsecured debt ratings and changed the trend to positive from stable.
21
Why Invest In Fortis?
Well-Run
Sustainability
Highly
Focused on
Innovative
Strong
Virtually
6%
Businesses
Leader
Diversified
Energy
Growth
All
Dividend
Delivery
Profile
Regulated
Guidance
22
Appendix
Table of Contents
Utility Overview
Other
ITC Holdings Corp.
25 - 27
2019-2024
Rate Base by Segment
42
UNS Energy
28 - 31
2020-2024
Capital Plan by Segment
43
Central Hudson
32 - 33
Major Capital Projects
44
FortisBC
34 - 36
COVID-19: Other Financial Implications
45
FortisAlberta
37 - 38
Manageable Debt Maturities
46
Other Electric Utilities
39 - 41
Investment-Grade Credit Ratings
47
Executive Team
48
24
ITC Holdings Corp.
Type of Utility
Transmission
Regulator
FERC
Regulatory Model
Cost of Service with FERC
Formula Rates
Current Regulatory Compact
10.77-12.16% ROE on
60% equity
Significant Regulatory Features
Cost-based, forward formula
rates with annual true-up
2020F Rate Base(1)
$9.5B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1)
6.4%
2019 Assets % of Total
Consolidated
38%
Regulated Assets(2)
Development Opportunities(3)
Lake Erie Connector, Connecting
Renewables & Grid
Modernization
Notice of Inquiry for Base ROE
Regulatory Proceedings
Methodology & Notice of
Proposed Rulemaking on
Incentive Policy
Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
Includes goodwill
(3) Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure System Upgrade
$700M LNG Projects
Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project
Tilbury 1B Expansion Project
$100M Sustainability
Renewable Gas Projects
Natural gas for transportation
35
Path to Cleaner Energy:
FortisBC's Clean Growth Pathway
Energy
Renewable
Global
Zero & Low-Carbon
Efficiency
Natural Gas
LNG
Transportation
Conservation &
Currently Utilizing
Positioning BC
FortisBC
Efficiency Programs
Renewable Natural
as a Domestic &
Owns and Operates
Increased to ~$370M
Gas(1)
International
19 Charging Stations(3)
through 2022
--------------------------
Bunkering Hub
Owns---------------------------andOperates
Regulatory
--------------------------
Approval Received
Provincial Government
15 Compressed
at FortisBC's
Supportive of
Natural Gas Stations
largest RNG
Global LNG
project to date(2)
(1)
Locations include Sea Breeze Dairy Farm, Surrey Biofuel Facility, Fraser Valley Biogas, Salmon Arm Landfill (owned and operated by FortisBC) & Glenmore Landfill
(owned and operated by FortisBC).
36
(2)
Renewable Natural Gas production at Vancouver Landfill
(3)
Includes 17 fast-charging stations and 2 level two chargers.
FortisAlberta
Type of Utility
Electricity distribution
Regulator
Alberta Utilities Commission
Regulatory Model
PBR
Current Regulatory Compact
8.5% ROE on 37% equity
Significant Regulatory Features
~85% of revenue derived from
fixed-billing determinants
2020F Rate Base
$3.7B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR
4.1%
2019 Assets % of Total
9%
Consolidated Regulated Assets(1)
AESO Customer Contribution
Regulatory Proceedings
Policy Decision Review and
Variance Application & 2021
Generic Cost of Capital(2)
Includes goodwill
In March 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this proceeding was suspended indefinitely, with a commitment from the AUC to reassess the
suspension every 30 to 60 days going forward.
37
FortisAlberta Capital Plan
2020-2024 Capital
Distribution
Infrastructure
$1.9B Distribution Infrastructure
$2.2B
Safety & Reliability of Distribution Assets, Meter
Upgrades, Pole Management Program, Modernization
IT, General
$300M IT, General and Other
and Other
38
Other Electric Utilities
(1)
Type of Utility
Electricity
Regulator
Ontario Energy Board
Island Regulatory and Appeals
Newfoundland and Labrador Board
Commission
of Commissioners of Public Utilities
Regulatory Model
Cost of service with incentives
Cost of service on future test year
Cost of service on future test year
Current Regulatory Compact
8.52% - 9.30% ROE on 40%
9.35% ROE on 40% equity
8.50% ROE +/- 40 bps on 45%
equity(2)
equity
2020F Rate Base
$0.4B(3)
$0.4B
$1.2B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR
27.2%(3)
3.9%
3.3%
2019 Assets % of Total
1%
1%
3%
Consolidated Regulated Assets(4)
Development Opportunities(5)
Municipal Utility Consolidation
Grid Modernization
Grid Modernization
Includes Canadian Niagara Power, Cornwall Electric, Algoma Power and Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project.
Allowed ROE is 8.52% for Algoma Power, 8.78% for Canadian Niagara Power distribution and 9.3% for Canadian Niagara Power transmission. Cornwall Electric operates under a franchise agreement with a price-cap and commodity cost flow through and, therefore, is not regulated with reference to an allowed ROE.
Reflects Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project
Includes goodwill
Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
39
Other Electric Utilities (continued)
(1)
Type of Utility
Electricity
Regulator
Utility Regulation and Competition
Government of the Turks and Caicos
Office
Islands
Regulatory Model
Cost of service
Cost of service
2019 Achieved ROE
12.10%
8.00%
2020F Rate Base(2)
$0.7B
$0.5B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR(2)
8.2%
3.2%
2019 Assets % of Total
2%
1%
Consolidated Regulated Assets(3)
Development Opportunities(4)
Grid Modernization, Battery Storage & Renewables
Regulatory Proceeding
FortisTCI 2018 Rate Variance Application(5)
Fortis has an approximate 60% controlling interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.
Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
Includes goodwill
Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
In February 2020 the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands approved a 6.8% average increase in FortisTCI's electricity rates, effective April 1, 2020. In March 2020, to help ease customers' financial hardship due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the effective date was deferred to July 1, 2020.
40
Other Electric Capital Plan
2020-2024 Capital
Distribution
$900M Distribution Infrastructure
Infrastructure
Newfoundland Power and Caribbean Utilities
$2.3B
$600M Generation Diversification
Caribbean Utilities Shift to Cleaner Energy
IT, General
$600M Transmission Infrastructure
and Other
Generation
Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project
Diversification
Transmission
$200M IT, General and Other
Infrastructure
41
2019-2024 Rate Base by Segment
Midyear Rate Base(1)
3-Year
5-Year
CAGR to
CAGR to
($billions)
2019A
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
2024F
2022
2024
Regulated - Independent Electric
Transmission
ITC(2)
8.8
9.5
10.2
10.8
11.4
12.0
7.2%
6.4%
Regulated - US Electric & Gas
UNS Energy
5.0
5.8
6.1
6.4
6.8
6.9
8.6%
6.5%
Central Hudson
1.9
2.1
2.2
2.4
2.6
2.8
9.0%
8.2%
Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas
6.9
7.9
8.3
8.8
9.4
9.7
8.7%
7.0%
Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean
Electric & Gas
FortisBC Energy
4.5
5.0
5.1
5.4
6.1
6.6
6.4%
7.8%
FortisAlberta
3.5
3.7
3.9
4.1
4.2
4.3
4.8%
4.1%
FortisBC Electric
1.3
1.4
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
3.6%
3.0%
Other Electric(3)
3.0
3.2
3.5
3.9
4.2
4.3
9.2%
7.9%
Total Regulated - Canadian &
Caribbean Electric & Gas
12.3
13.3
14.0
14.9
16.0
16.7
6.3%
6.3%
Total Midyear Rate Base Forecast
28.0
30.7
32.5
34.5
36.8
38.4
7.2%
6.5%
(1)
US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32.
(2)
Fortis has an 80.1% controlling ownership interest in ITC, rate base represents 100% ownership.
42
(3)
Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities.
2020-2024 Capital Plan by Segment
Capital Forecast(1)
2020-2024
($millions)
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
2024F
TOTAL
Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission
ITC
976
987
1,043
1,018
922
4,946
Regulated - US Electric & Gas
UNS Energy
1,390
828
710
575
371
3,874
Central Hudson
292
309
359
306
292
1,558
Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas
1,682
1,137
1,069
881
663
5,432
Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas
FortisBC Energy
507
546
648
850
688
3,239
FortisAlberta
436
460
421
420
417
2,154
FortisBC Electric
141
139
110
109
108
607
Other Electric(2)
566
473
485
438
348
2,310
Total Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas
1,650
1,618
1,664
1,817
1,561
8,310
Non-Regulated
32
13
35
10
36
126
Total Capital Forecast
4,340
3,755
3,811
3,726
3,182
18,814
(1)
Capital expenditures are translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
(2)
Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities.
43
Major Capital Projects(1)
Incurred
2020-2024
Expected
($Millions)
to End of
Year of
Plan
2019
Completion
ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects
625(2)
276
2023
ITC 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project
352(2)
268
Post-2024
UNS Southline Transmission Project
-
392
Post-2024
UNS Oso Grande Wind Project
65
453
2020
FortisBC Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure
388
72
2020
System Upgrade
FortisBC Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project
-
350
2024
FortisBC Transmission Integrity Management
13
517
Post-2024
Capabilities Project
FortisBC Inland Gas Upgrades Project
9
319
Post-2024
FortisBC Tilbury 1B Project
8
352
2024
Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project(3)
123
501
2023
Smaller Projects 80%
Major Projects 20%
Major capital projects are identified as those with a total project cost of $200 million or greater and exclude ongoing capital maintenance projects. Total project costs include forecasted capitalized interest and non-cash equity component of AFUDC. Capital expenditures for 2020-2024 are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
Reflects capital expenditures since date of acquisition of ITC on October 14, 2016.
(3) Reflects Fortis' assumed 39% share of the estimated capital spending for the project. Under the funding framework, Fortis will be funding its equity component only.
44
COVID-19: Other Financial Implications
Defined Benefit Pension Plan
Certain U.S. Retirement Benefits
~46% of assets invested in fixed income
~88% of $3.2B plan assets funded at December 31, 2019
~80% of pension assets subject to regulatory mechanisms
UNS pension plan assets (~$0.6B) not subject to automatic regulatory mechanisms
Impact of asset valuation on future pension expense depends on asset valuations as of December 31st
Certain retirement benefits funded through trusts and are subject to market volatility each quarter
Decline in market values in Q1 resulted in ~$0.03 EPS decline in earnings quarter-over-quarter for UNS
Minimal impact at other utilities as assets are more heavily invested in fixed income
Foreign Exchange - Earnings & Capital Plan
Credit Losses
65%(1) of earnings and 60% of 5-year $18.8B capital plan from U.S.
Expect tailwind due to higher USD/CAD exchange rate
Foreign exchange sensitivity for every 5 cent change in USD/CAD exchange rate:
Annual EPS - $0.06
5-yearCapital Plan - $400M
Too early to assess impacts; continue to evaluate potential credit losses associated with pandemic
Potential for recovery of credit losses through extraordinary riders in regulatory mechanisms
FortisAlberta and ITC collect revenues from retail energy providers and distribution utilities reducing collection risk vs. end-use customers
Together they represent ~30% of annual revenues
(1) Non-US GAAP Measure. Data as of December 31, 2019.
45
Manageable Debt Maturities
FIXED-TERM DEBT MATURITIES(1)
($millions)
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
2024F
Total
ITC
49
668(2)
703
352
668
2,440
U.S. Regulated
172
416
36
284
45
953
Canadian and Caribbean Regulated Electric
73
69
79
101
204
526
Corporate
176
176
-
901
267
1,520
Total
470
1,329
818
1,638
1,184
5,439
Debt as at March 31, 2020 and excludes any new debt issuances during the plan period. Excludes repayments of finance leases along with the current portion of credit facilities, which are assumed to be extended by one-year annually.
(2) Includes US$400 million term loan agreement at ITC Holdings due in June 2021.
46
Investment-Grade Credit Ratings
Company
Fortis Inc.
A-(1)
Baa3
BBB (High)
ITC Holdings Corp.
A-(1)
Baa2
n/a
ITC Regulated Subsidiaries
A
A1
n/a
TEP
A-
A3
n/a
Central Hudson
A-
A3
n/a
FortisBC Energy
n/a
A3
A
FortisBC Electric
n/a
Baa1
A (low)
FortisAlberta
A-
Baa1
A (low)
Newfoundland Power
n/a
A2
A
(1) S&P credit ratings for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. reflect the issuer credit ratings. The unsecured debt rating for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. is BBB+.