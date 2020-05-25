Fortis : May 2020 Investor Marketing 0 05/25/2020 | 03:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation Q2 2020 Forward Looking Information Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would and the negative of these terms and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward- looking information, which includes, without limitation: targeted average annual dividend growth through 2024; FortisBC's 2030 GHG emission goal; TEP's renewable energy target; forecast capital expenditures for the period from 2020 through 2024; forecast rate base for the period 2020 through 2024; the expected timing of regulatory decisions including at TEP and FortisBC; forecast debt maturities for the period 2020 through 2024; the nature, timing, benefits and costs of certain capital projects including, without limitation, the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project, ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects and 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project, UNS Energy Southline Transmission Project and Oso Grande Wind Project, FortisBC Lower Intermediate Pressure System Upgrade, Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project, Transmission Integrity Management Capabilities Project, Inland Gas Upgrades Project and Tilbury 1B. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, including those identified from time to time in the forward-looking information. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: no material impact from the COVID-19 pandemic; reasonable outcomes for regulatory proceedings and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful execution of the five-year capital expenditure plan; no material capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital expenditure plan; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to mid-year rate base. 2 Geographically Diverse Energy Delivery Business 3 High Quality Portfolio 10 Operations Canada, U.S. & Caribbean Regulated ~99% Utility Assets $28B 2019 Rate Base Note: All information as at December 31, 2019. (1) Non-US GAAP measure. 3.3M Customers 2.0M Electric & 1.3M Gas ~93% Transmission & Distribution ~65% Earnings(1) from the U.S 4 Long-Term Strategy The safety and health of our employees is the priority

Focused on delivering reliable service to our customers STRATEGY 6% Average Annual Dividend Growth Guidance through 2024 Leverage the operating model, footprint of our businesses, operating expertise, reputation Focused on and financial strength to execute Growth on growth opportunities AREAS OF FOCUS: Capital Customer & Sustainability System Energy Investment Investment Plan Regulatory & Delivery of Resiliency, Infrastructure, Grade Credit Relationships Cleaner Innovation & LNG Expansion Ratings Energy Cybersecurity & Energy Storage 5 Strong Operational Performance All Injury Frequency Rate(1) Safety 2.0 1.0 1.78 1.59 Reliability 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 USA Bureau of Labor Statistics Average (2015-2018)(2) Canadian Electricity Association Average (2015-2018)(2) Electricity Customer Average Outage Duration(3) 5.0 (Hours) 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fortis Canadian Electricity Association and U.S. Energy Information Administration Average(2) (1) Injuries per 200,000 hours worked 6 (2) 2019 industry comparator will be available later in 2020 Based on weighted average of Fortis' customer count in each jurisdiction Superior 20-Year Total Shareholder Return 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800

600

400

200

0 (200) 2000 FTS 1,371% S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index FTS Total Shareholder S&P/TSX Composite Index Returns (Average Annual) 1-Year 12.7% 5-Year 10.6% 723% 10-Year 10.8% 20-Year 14.4% 164% 2005 2010 2015 2020 Note: Cumulative 20-year total shareholder return as at April 30, 2020. 7 Sustainability: It's How We Do Everything 93% of our assets are dedicated to energy transmission and distribution, limiting our impact on the environment. Focused on Delivering Strong Performance Cleaner Energy Outperformed Industry Averages in Safety and Reliability Measures 30% GHG reduction by 2030 Strong Gender Diversity Throughout Company Including Board, Head Office 28% renewable power in 2021 & Executive Team Industry Recognition MSCI ESG Rating Upgrade to 'AA'(1) AA BB '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 Ranked Top 20 in Globe & Mail Board Games for past five years(2) (1) MSCI is a leading ESG rating group that rates companies on a 'AAA' to 'CCC' scale according to their exposure to industry specific ESG risks and their ability to manage those risks relative to peers. (2) The Globe and Mail ranks over 200 Canadian corporate boards based on the quality of its governance practices in four broad subcategories: board composition, 8 shareholding & compensation, shareholder rights and disclosure. Path to Cleaner Energy Generation Shifting from Fossil Fuel to Solar, Wind and Storage Capital Investment in a Green and Resilient Grid Renewable Gas at FortisBC Cleaner Energy Innovation and Enabling Technologies Electric Vehicle Penetration Energy Efficiency 9 Strategically Positioned to Navigate Through COVID-19 Operationally: 10 locally operated utilities

Essential workers maintaining and operating electricity grids and natural gas networks

Limited impacts on supply chain

Key operational employees sequestered

Social distancing and good hygiene practices in place Financially: ~82% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms or from residential sales (1)

Strong liquidity

Foreign exchange potential tailwind from strengthening U.S. dollar

Limited pension expense exposure (1) ~63% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms from changes in sales. Remaining ~37% of annual revenues consists of ~19% residential and 10 ~18% commercial and industrial. ~82% of Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms or From Residential Sales 2019 Revenues EPS Sensitivity 19% Annual EPS Impact ($) UNS Other Electric +/- 1% Residential Sales +/- $0.008 +/- $0.006 63% 18% +/- 1% Commercial and +/- $0.008 +/- $0.004 Industrial Sales Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms(1) Residential Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms(2) Commercial and Industrial Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms (3) Includes regulatory mechanisms at ITC, Central Hudson, FortisBC, and 85% of FortisAlberta's revenues which are based on fixed-billing determinants. Also includes wholesale/other revenues at UNS that do not have a significant impact on earnings and are primarily returned to customers through regulatory mechanisms. Residential revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 10% at Other Electric in 2019. (3) Commercial and Industrial revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 9% at Other Electric in 2019. 11 Local Economic Overview Regulatory Mechanisms Commentary on Local Economy Protecting Changes in Sales 1st Month into Pandemic Takeaway ✓ x ✓ Western ✓ Canada Otherx Electric Peak load down ~20%; Strict Stay-at-Home Order in Michigan

Stay-at-Home Order in Michigan Auto manufacturers and suppliers beginning to reopen starting in mid-May

mid-May Residential sales increased ~7% due to weather

Commercial and industrial sales down ~10%

Overall sales decreased ~4%

Residential sales unchanged

Minimal exposure to commercial and industrial sales

On a combined basis, residential and commercial sales up slightly in B.C.; Industrial sales slightly down

Alberta hit by collapse in oil prices; Residential sales up ~4%; Commercial/Industrial sales down ~32%; ~85% of revenue based on fixed-billing determinants

fixed-billing determinants Minimal sales impacts for Eastern Canadian utilities

Travel restrictions impacting Caribbean economy System Trends: Residential Sales Up Commercial & Industrial Sales Down ~3% Decline in Sales at Utilities Without Regulatory Mechanisms 12 Our Five-Year Plan $18.8B ~7% ~6% Dividend Capital Rate Base Growth Plan Growth Guidance 13 Five-Year Capital Plan Billions $18.8B Capital Plan(1) $4.3 2020 Capital $3.8 $3.8 $3.7 Plan on Track $3.2 $1.2B Invested in Q1 2020 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas Regulated Electric & Gas - U.S. U.S. Transmission - ITC (1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. 14 2020-2024 Rate Base(1) $36.8 $38.4 $34.5 $32.5 $30.7 $28.0 2019A 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas Regulated - U.S. Electric & Gas Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission (ITC) Rate base grows over $10B to $38.4B during 5-year period (1) Reflects midyear rate base. US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32. 15 Dividend Guidance Supported by Long-Term Growth Strategy 6% Average Annual Dividend Growth Guidance to 2024 46 Years $2.0 Of Consecutive $1.5 Dividend Increases $1.0 $0.5 73 75 77 79 81 83 85 87 89 91 93 95 97 99 01 03 05 07 09 11 13 15 17 19 Dividend Payments 16 Growth Expected Beyond 2024: Three Largest Utilities Account for 2/3 of Capital Plan Today's 5-Year Capital Plan $4.9B $3.8B $3.9B Potential Future Drivers of $12.9B Growth (Not Yet Included in Capital Plan) Generation shift to renewables:

Significant renewable capacity and battery storage in MISO and SPP queues (1) Need for additional regional projects (MISO multi-value projects at capacity upon completion)

Resiliency:

Hardening of physical assets and IT/fibre networks

Resiliency:

Tilbury LNG storage Southern Crossing Expansion

Target of 30% reduction in customer GHG emissions by 2030

Renewable gas target of 15% by 2030

Tilbury expansion to support additional liquefaction for export opportunities TEP target of 30% renewables 9 years ahead of schedule

2020 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) will provide visibility on investments to further the delivery of cleaner energy (1) Additional 89 GW and 86 GW of additional renewable capacity in MISO and SPP queues; 3 GW and 7 GW of battery storage in MISO and SPP queues 17 Update on Regulatory Proceedings FERC MISO Return on Equity - On May 21, 2020 FERC issued an Order establishing a three-part ROE methodology yielding a new base ROE of 10.02%, or all-in ROE of 10.77% with incentives compared to the previous all-in ROE of 10.63%

three-part ROE methodology yielding a new base ROE of 10.02%, or all-in ROE of 10.77% with incentives compared to the previous all-in ROE of 10.63% NOIs on ROE and Incentives - Transmission Incentive NOPR issued in March 2020

TEP General Rate Application - Procedural schedule delayed due to COVID-19; decision expected in late 2020 which seeks rates reflecting additional ~US$700M invested in rate base since last rate case

COVID-19; decision expected in late 2020 which seeks rates reflecting additional ~US$700M invested in rate base since last rate case 2020-2024 Multi-Year Rate Plan - Expect final order by mid-2020 • Tilbury Expansion - Initial project description filed with regulators to begin federal impact assessment and provincial environmental assessment Generic Cost of Capital Proceeding - Suspended for an indefinite period with a commitment from the AUC to reassess the suspension every 30 to 60 days • AESO Tariff Application - No updates; non-essential proceedings largely on hold 18 Strong Liquidity Position Fortis well positioned on liquidity given 2019 actions

Waneta Asset Sale ~$1B Q4 Equity Issuance ~$1.2B

~$5B consolidated credit available on facilities, including $1.8B unutilized Corporate credit facilities

~80% of credit facilities unsecured committed revolvers with maturities ranging from 2022-2025 TOTAL LIQUIDITY ($B) ($1.4) $5.8 $0.5 $4.9 Billions $4.3 $6.6 $4.4 Total Utilized Total New Total Credit Credit Liquidity Corporate Liquidity Facilities Facilities, Mar. 31, Term Facility net of cash 2020 April 2020 19 Strong Access to Debt Markets & Manageable Maturities DEBT ISSUANCES COMPLETED IN Q2 2020 ITC

US$700M 10-year 2.95% notes

UNS

US$350M 30-year 4.00% notes

Central Hudson

US$30M 30-year 3.42% notes

FortisBC

$75M 30-year 3.12% notes

Newfoundland Power

$100M 40-year 3.61% bonds

FIXED-TERM DEBT MATURITIES(1) ($B) $2.0 5-Year Average ~$1.1B $1.5 $1.0 $0.5 $0.0 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F (1) Debt as at March 31, 2020 and excludes any new debt issuances during the forecast period. Excludes repayments of finance leases along with the current portion of credit 20 facilities, which are assumed to be extended by one-year annually. Investment-Grade Credit Ratings and Funding Plan Intact CREDIT RATINGS A-(1) ✓ S&P and DBRS Morningstar Affirmed Ratings in 2020 BBB (high)(2) ✓ Improved Credit Metrics in 2019 ✓ Strong Liquidity Baa3 S&P rating reflects the issuer credit rating. Fortis' unsecured debt rating is BBB+. Ratings were affirmed on March 27, 2020 and S&P maintained the negative outlook due to COVID-19. On April 2, 2020 S&P revised its assessment of the North American regulated utility industry to negative from stable due to the impacts of COVID-19. On May 4, 2020 DBRS Morningstar affirmed Fortis' BBB (high) issuer and unsecured debt ratings and changed the trend to positive from stable. 21 Why Invest In Fortis? Well-Run Sustainability Highly Focused on Innovative Strong Virtually 6% Businesses Leader Diversified Energy Growth All Dividend Delivery Profile Regulated Guidance 22 Appendix Table of Contents Utility Overview Other ITC Holdings Corp. 25 - 27 2019-2024 Rate Base by Segment 42 UNS Energy 28 - 31 2020-2024 Capital Plan by Segment 43 Central Hudson 32 - 33 Major Capital Projects 44 FortisBC 34 - 36 COVID-19: Other Financial Implications 45 FortisAlberta 37 - 38 Manageable Debt Maturities 46 Other Electric Utilities 39 - 41 Investment-Grade Credit Ratings 47 Executive Team 48 24 ITC Holdings Corp. Type of Utility Transmission Regulator FERC Regulatory Model Cost of Service with FERC Formula Rates Current Regulatory Compact 10.77-12.16% ROE on 60% equity Significant Regulatory Features Cost-based, forward formula rates with annual true-up 2020F Rate Base(1) $9.5B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1) 6.4% 2019 Assets % of Total Consolidated 38% Regulated Assets(2) Development Opportunities(3) Lake Erie Connector, Connecting Renewables & Grid Modernization Notice of Inquiry for Base ROE Regulatory Proceedings Methodology & Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Incentive Policy Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Includes goodwill (3) Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. 25 ITC Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital(1) Infrastructure Investments $4.9B Major Capital Projects Grid Security New Interconnections $3.3B Infrastructure Investments Rebuild, reliability, resiliency, system efficiencies, increased capacity, circuit overloads, pocket load growth $600M Major Capital Projects Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects & 34.5 to 69kV Transmission Conversion Project $500M Grid Security Physical and technological hardening along with technology upgrades $500M New Interconnections Supports economic development and changes in generation sources (1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. 26 ITC Building the Grid of the Future ~16,000 Miles of Transmission & Opportunities Beyond the Plan 565 Substations New 3 GW and 7 GW of battery storage in Technologies MISO and SPP queues Access to MISO multi-value projects Regional at capacity upon completion Markets ~6,800 MW Wind Energy Connected US $9.0B Invested Since Inception Generation Shifts 89 GW and 86 GW of additional renewable capacity in MISO & SPP queues Grid Hardening of physical Security assets and IT/telecom systems 27 UNS Energy Tucson UNS Electric UNS Gas Electric Type of Utility Electricity Gas distribution Regulator Arizona Corporation Commission and FERC Regulatory Model Cost of service/historical test year 9.75% ROE 9.5% ROE on 9.75% ROE Current Regulatory Compact on 50% on 50.8% 52.8% equity equity equity 2020F Rate Base(1) $5.8B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1) 6.5% 2019 Assets % of Total Consolidated Regulated 20% Assets(2) Development Opportunities(3) Renewables, Storage & Electric Transmission TEP rate case filed in 2019 using a 2018 test Regulatory Proceedings year & hearing and settlement procedures for FERC formula rate application Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. 28 UNS Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital(1) Distribution Generation Infrastructure Diversification $3.9B IT, General and OtherTransmission Infrastructure $1.2B Distribution Infrastructure Customer meter infrastructure, grid resiliency, modernization $1.0B Generation Diversification Reciprocating engines, 250 MW Wind $1.0B Transmission Infrastructure Direct Current tie with Mexico, Southline Project $700M IT, General and Other Supports technology, efficiency and sustainment (1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. 29 Arizona Focused on Renewables TEP's Resource Transition % Renewable Energy Renewable Energy Production of 28% in 2021 (1) Projects developed through purchase power agreements 30 TEP Collaborating with Local University to Create New Goals TEP's TEP's Renewable Current Energy Mix Target 28% 30% 13% 2019 2021 2030 Developing New Carbon Emission Goals With University of Arizona's Institute of the Environment 31 Central Hudson Type of Utility Gas and Electricity Regulator New York State Public Service Commission Regulatory Model Cost of service on future test year Current Regulatory Compact(1) 8.8% ROE on 49% equity(1) Significant Regulatory Features Revenue decoupling 2020F Rate Base(2) $2.1B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR(2) 8.2% 2019 Assets % of Total Consolidated Regulated 7% Assets(3) Development Opportunities(4) Grid Modernization Effective July 1, 2019. Effective July 1, 2020, equity thickness will increase to 50%. Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. 32 Central Hudson Capital Plan IT, General and Other 2020-2024 Capital(1) Distribution Infrastructure $900M Distribution Infrastructure Distribution Automation and Modernization $1.6B $250M Transmission Infrastructure Replacement of Aging Infrastructure $450M IT, General and Other Transmission Infrastructure (1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. 33 FortisBC FortisBC Gas FortisBC Electric Type of Utility Gas distribution Electricity Regulator British Columbia Utilities Commission Regulatory Model Cost of service + PBR Current Regulatory Compact 8.75% ROE on 38.5% equity 9.15% ROE on 40.0% equity Significant Regulatory Features Multi-year rates with revenue deferrals - changes in consumption and commodity costs do not impact earnings 2020F Rate Base $5.0B $1.4B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR 7.8% 3.0% 2019 Assets % of Total 14% 4% Consolidated Regulated Assets(1) Development Opportunities(2) Renewable Gas, Tilbury LNG & N/A Gas Infrastructure Regulatory Proceeding 2020-2024Multi-Year Rate Plan filed in March 2019(3) Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. BCUC order received in November 2019 approving interim rates effective January 1, 2020. Final order expected in mid-2020 34 FortisBC Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital Sustainment & Customer Growth Sustainability $3.8B LNG LNG LNG Projects Major Integrity Projects $1.9B Sustainment & Customer Growth Ongoing maintenance requires significant capital investment Includes customer growth and general plant investment $1.1B Major Integrity Projects Inland Gas Upgrades Project Transmission Integrity Management Capabilities Project Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure System Upgrade $700M LNG Projects Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project Tilbury 1B Expansion Project $100M Sustainability Renewable Gas Projects Natural gas for transportation 35 Path to Cleaner Energy: FortisBC's Clean Growth Pathway Energy Renewable Global Zero & Low-Carbon Efficiency Natural Gas LNG Transportation Conservation & Currently Utilizing Positioning BC FortisBC Efficiency Programs Renewable Natural as a Domestic & Owns and Operates Increased to ~$370M Gas(1) International 19 Charging Stations(3) through 2022 -------------------------- Bunkering Hub Owns---------------------------andOperates Regulatory -------------------------- Approval Received Provincial Government 15 Compressed at FortisBC's Supportive of Natural Gas Stations largest RNG Global LNG project to date(2) (1) Locations include Sea Breeze Dairy Farm, Surrey Biofuel Facility, Fraser Valley Biogas, Salmon Arm Landfill (owned and operated by FortisBC) & Glenmore Landfill (owned and operated by FortisBC). 36 (2) Renewable Natural Gas production at Vancouver Landfill (3) Includes 17 fast-charging stations and 2 level two chargers. FortisAlberta Type of Utility Electricity distribution Regulator Alberta Utilities Commission Regulatory Model PBR Current Regulatory Compact 8.5% ROE on 37% equity Significant Regulatory Features ~85% of revenue derived from fixed-billing determinants 2020F Rate Base $3.7B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR 4.1% 2019 Assets % of Total 9% Consolidated Regulated Assets(1) AESO Customer Contribution Regulatory Proceedings Policy Decision Review and Variance Application & 2021 Generic Cost of Capital(2) Includes goodwill In March 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this proceeding was suspended indefinitely, with a commitment from the AUC to reassess the suspension every 30 to 60 days going forward. 37 FortisAlberta Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital Distribution Infrastructure $1.9B Distribution Infrastructure $2.2B Safety & Reliability of Distribution Assets, Meter Upgrades, Pole Management Program, Modernization IT, General $300M IT, General and Other and Other 38 Other Electric Utilities (1) Type of Utility Electricity Regulator Ontario Energy Board Island Regulatory and Appeals Newfoundland and Labrador Board Commission of Commissioners of Public Utilities Regulatory Model Cost of service with incentives Cost of service on future test year Cost of service on future test year Current Regulatory Compact 8.52% - 9.30% ROE on 40% 9.35% ROE on 40% equity 8.50% ROE +/- 40 bps on 45% equity(2) equity 2020F Rate Base $0.4B(3) $0.4B $1.2B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR 27.2%(3) 3.9% 3.3% 2019 Assets % of Total 1% 1% 3% Consolidated Regulated Assets(4) Development Opportunities(5) Municipal Utility Consolidation Grid Modernization Grid Modernization Includes Canadian Niagara Power, Cornwall Electric, Algoma Power and Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project. Allowed ROE is 8.52% for Algoma Power, 8.78% for Canadian Niagara Power distribution and 9.3% for Canadian Niagara Power transmission. Cornwall Electric operates under a franchise agreement with a price-cap and commodity cost flow through and, therefore, is not regulated with reference to an allowed ROE. Reflects Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. 39 Other Electric Utilities (continued) (1) Type of Utility Electricity Regulator Utility Regulation and Competition Government of the Turks and Caicos Office Islands Regulatory Model Cost of service Cost of service 2019 Achieved ROE 12.10% 8.00% 2020F Rate Base(2) $0.7B $0.5B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR(2) 8.2% 3.2% 2019 Assets % of Total 2% 1% Consolidated Regulated Assets(3) Development Opportunities(4) Grid Modernization, Battery Storage & Renewables Regulatory Proceeding FortisTCI 2018 Rate Variance Application(5) Fortis has an approximate 60% controlling interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. In February 2020 the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands approved a 6.8% average increase in FortisTCI's electricity rates, effective April 1, 2020. In March 2020, to help ease customers' financial hardship due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the effective date was deferred to July 1, 2020. 40 Other Electric Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital Distribution $900M Distribution Infrastructure Infrastructure Newfoundland Power and Caribbean Utilities $2.3B $600M Generation Diversification Caribbean Utilities Shift to Cleaner Energy IT, General $600M Transmission Infrastructure and Other Generation Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project Diversification Transmission $200M IT, General and Other Infrastructure 41 2019-2024 Rate Base by Segment Midyear Rate Base(1) 3-Year 5-Year CAGR to CAGR to ($billions) 2019A 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2022 2024 Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission ITC(2) 8.8 9.5 10.2 10.8 11.4 12.0 7.2% 6.4% Regulated - US Electric & Gas UNS Energy 5.0 5.8 6.1 6.4 6.8 6.9 8.6% 6.5% Central Hudson 1.9 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.6 2.8 9.0% 8.2% Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas 6.9 7.9 8.3 8.8 9.4 9.7 8.7% 7.0% Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas FortisBC Energy 4.5 5.0 5.1 5.4 6.1 6.6 6.4% 7.8% FortisAlberta 3.5 3.7 3.9 4.1 4.2 4.3 4.8% 4.1% FortisBC Electric 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 3.6% 3.0% Other Electric(3) 3.0 3.2 3.5 3.9 4.2 4.3 9.2% 7.9% Total Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas 12.3 13.3 14.0 14.9 16.0 16.7 6.3% 6.3% Total Midyear Rate Base Forecast 28.0 30.7 32.5 34.5 36.8 38.4 7.2% 6.5% (1) US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32. (2) Fortis has an 80.1% controlling ownership interest in ITC, rate base represents 100% ownership. 42 (3) Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities. 2020-2024 Capital Plan by Segment Capital Forecast(1) 2020-2024 ($millions) 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F TOTAL Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission ITC 976 987 1,043 1,018 922 4,946 Regulated - US Electric & Gas UNS Energy 1,390 828 710 575 371 3,874 Central Hudson 292 309 359 306 292 1,558 Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas 1,682 1,137 1,069 881 663 5,432 Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas FortisBC Energy 507 546 648 850 688 3,239 FortisAlberta 436 460 421 420 417 2,154 FortisBC Electric 141 139 110 109 108 607 Other Electric(2) 566 473 485 438 348 2,310 Total Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas 1,650 1,618 1,664 1,817 1,561 8,310 Non-Regulated 32 13 35 10 36 126 Total Capital Forecast 4,340 3,755 3,811 3,726 3,182 18,814 (1) Capital expenditures are translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. (2) Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities. 43 Major Capital Projects(1) Incurred 2020-2024 Expected ($Millions) to End of Year of Plan 2019 Completion ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects 625(2) 276 2023 ITC 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project 352(2) 268 Post-2024 UNS Southline Transmission Project - 392 Post-2024 UNS Oso Grande Wind Project 65 453 2020 FortisBC Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure 388 72 2020 System Upgrade FortisBC Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project - 350 2024 FortisBC Transmission Integrity Management 13 517 Post-2024 Capabilities Project FortisBC Inland Gas Upgrades Project 9 319 Post-2024 FortisBC Tilbury 1B Project 8 352 2024 Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project(3) 123 501 2023 Smaller Projects 80% Major Projects 20% Major capital projects are identified as those with a total project cost of $200 million or greater and exclude ongoing capital maintenance projects. Total project costs include forecasted capitalized interest and non-cash equity component of AFUDC. Capital expenditures for 2020-2024 are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Reflects capital expenditures since date of acquisition of ITC on October 14, 2016. (3) Reflects Fortis' assumed 39% share of the estimated capital spending for the project. Under the funding framework, Fortis will be funding its equity component only. 44 COVID-19: Other Financial Implications Defined Benefit Pension Plan Certain U.S. Retirement Benefits ~46% of assets invested in fixed income

~88% of $3.2B plan assets funded at December 31, 2019

~80% of pension assets subject to regulatory mechanisms

UNS pension plan assets (~$0.6B) not subject to automatic regulatory mechanisms Impact of asset valuation on future pension expense depends on asset valuations as of December 31 st

Certain retirement benefits funded through trusts and are subject to market volatility each quarter

Decline in market values in Q1 resulted in ~$0.03 EPS decline in earnings quarter-over-quarter for UNS Minimal impact at other utilities as assets are more heavily invested in fixed income

Foreign Exchange - Earnings & Capital Plan Credit Losses 65% (1) of earnings and 60% of 5-year $18.8B capital plan from U.S.

of earnings and 60% of 5-year $18.8B capital plan from U.S. Expect tailwind due to higher USD/CAD exchange rate

Foreign exchange sensitivity for every 5 cent change in USD/CAD exchange rate:

Annual EPS - $0.06 5-year Capital Plan - $400M

Too early to assess impacts; continue to evaluate potential credit losses associated with pandemic

Potential for recovery of credit losses through extraordinary riders in regulatory mechanisms

FortisAlberta and ITC collect revenues from retail energy providers and distribution utilities reducing collection risk vs. end-use customers

end-use customers Together they represent ~30% of annual revenues

(1) Non-US GAAP Measure. Data as of December 31, 2019. 45 Manageable Debt Maturities FIXED-TERM DEBT MATURITIES(1) ($millions) 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F Total ITC 49 668(2) 703 352 668 2,440 U.S. Regulated 172 416 36 284 45 953 Canadian and Caribbean Regulated Electric 73 69 79 101 204 526 Corporate 176 176 - 901 267 1,520 Total 470 1,329 818 1,638 1,184 5,439 Debt as at March 31, 2020 and excludes any new debt issuances during the plan period. Excludes repayments of finance leases along with the current portion of credit facilities, which are assumed to be extended by one-year annually. (2) Includes US$400 million term loan agreement at ITC Holdings due in June 2021. 46 Investment-Grade Credit Ratings Company Fortis Inc. A-(1) Baa3 BBB (High) ITC Holdings Corp. A-(1) Baa2 n/a ITC Regulated Subsidiaries A A1 n/a TEP A- A3 n/a Central Hudson A- A3 n/a FortisBC Energy n/a A3 A FortisBC Electric n/a Baa1 A (low) FortisAlberta A- Baa1 A (low) Newfoundland Power n/a A2 A (1) S&P credit ratings for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. reflect the issuer credit ratings. The unsecured debt rating for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. is BBB+. 47 Executive Team Barry Perry President & CEO Jocelyn Perry Jim Reid David Hutchens Nora Duke James Laurito EVP, CFO EVP, CLO & Chief Operating Officer, EVP, Sustainability & EVP, Business Corporate Secretary CEO UNS Energy CHRO Development & CTO Linda Apsey Charles Freni Gary Smith Michael Mosher Roger Dall'Antonia President & CEO President & CEO EVP, Eastern Canadian President & CEO President & CEO ITC Central Hudson & Caribbean Operations FortisAlberta FortisBC 48 Attachments Original document

