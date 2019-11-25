Fortis : Names David Hutchens Finance Chief

By Chris Wack

Fortis Inc. (FTS, FTS.T) said Monday it named David Hutchens finance chief, effective Jan. 1.

The company said Mr. Hutchens' responsibilities will broaden to include operational oversight of the 10 utilities across Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Fortis said Mr. Hutchens also will continue as chief executive of UNS Energy Corp. in Arizona.

The company said Mr. Hutchens held the position of executive vice president of Western Utility Operations with Fortis.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com