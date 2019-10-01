Log in
FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
Fortis : October Investor Marketing

10/01/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

WORKING TOGETHER

POWERING GROWTH

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

October 2019

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information included herein reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would and the negative of these terms and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward-looking information, which includes, without limitation: targeted average annual dividend growth through 2024; TEP resource transition timelines and renewable energy targets; forecast capital investments and expected funding sources for 2019 and the five-year period from 2020 through 2024; forecast rate base through 2024; the expected timing and outcome of regulatory decisions; expected improvements in credit metrics; the nature, timing, benefits and costs of certain capital projects including, without limitation, the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project, ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects and 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project, UNS Southline Transmission Project and Oso Grande Wind Project, FortisBC Lower Intermediate Pressure System Upgrade, Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project, Transmission Integrity Management Capabilities Project, Inland Gas Upgrades Project and Tilbury 1B and opportunities beyond the base capital plan.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, including those identified from time to time in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors or assumptions include, but are not limited to: reasonable regulatory decisions by utility regulators and the expectation of regulatory stability; the implementation of the Corporation's five-year capital expenditure plan; no material capital project and financing cost overruns related to any of the Corporation's capital projects; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital expenditure plan; the realization of additional opportunities; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation includes historical non-US GAAP measures of adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per common share, dividend payout ratio, CFO/Debt and holdco debt/total debt. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by US GAAP and may not be comparable with similar measures of other entities. They are presented because management and external stakeholders use them in evaluating the Corporation's financial performance and prospects. The most directly comparable US GAAP measures are reconciled in the appendix of this presentation.

Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to mid-year rate base.

2

FOCUSED STRATEGY

6%

Average Annual Dividend

Growth Target through 2024

STRATEGY

Leverage the operating model,

footprint of our businesses,

operating expertise, reputation

and financial strength to execute

Focused on

on growth opportunities

Growth

AREAS OF FOCUS:

Capital

Customer &

Sustainability &

System Resiliency,

Energy

Investment Grade

Investment Plan

Regulatory

Delivery of

Innovation &

Infrastructure,

Credit Ratings

Relationships

Cleaner Energy

Cybersecurity

LNG Expansion &

Energy Storage

3

  1. Geographically Diverse Energy Delivery Business

4

HIGH QUALITY PORTFOLIO

10 OPERATIONS

Canada, U.S. & Caribbean

3.3M CUSTOMERS

2.0M Electric & 1.3M Gas

~99%

REGULATED

~93%

TRANSMISSION &

UTILITY ASSETS

DISTRIBUTION

$28B

2019F RATE BASE

~66%

EARNINGS

FROM THE U.S.

Note: All information as at June 30, 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortis Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 8 964 M
EBIT 2019 2 535 M
Net income 2019 1 330 M
Debt 2019 25 105 M
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 5,44x
Capitalization 24 463 M
Chart FORTIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fortis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 55,56  CAD
Last Close Price 56,01  CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
Gary J. Smith EVP-Eastern Canadian & Caribbean Operations
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ida J. Goodreau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIS INC.23.25%18 479
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.34.04%111 626
ENEL S.P.A.34.54%75 948
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.08%69 844
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.41%66 608
IBERDROLA35.88%66 145
