Fortis : Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Information

Fortis includes "forward-looking information" in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, collectively referred to as "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information included in this presentation reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "anticipates", "believes", "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "target", "will", "would" and the negative of these terms and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward-looking information, which include, without limitation: targeted average annual dividend growth through 2023; the Corporation's forecast capital expenditures for the period 2019 through 2023 and potential funding sources for the capital plan; the Corporation's forecast rate base for the period 2019 through 2023; targeted debt ratios for the period 2019 through 2023; expected improvements to the Corporation's credit metrics; the expected timing of filing of regulatory applications and receipt and outcome of regulatory decisions; and the nature, timing and expected costs of certain capital projects including, without limitation, the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project, ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects and 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project, UNS Energy Gila River Natural Gas Generating Station Unit 2, Southline Transmission Project and New Mexico Wind Project, FortisBC Lower Intermediate Pressure System Upgrade, Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project, Transmission Integrity Management Capabilities Project and Inland Gas Upgrades Project.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, including those identified from time to time in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors or assumptions include, but are not limited to: the implementation of the Corporation's five-year capital investment plan; no material capital project and financing cost overrun related to any of the Corporation's capital projects; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital program; the realization of additional opportunities; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange; the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation; reasonable decisions by utility regulators and the expectation of regulatory stability and no significant changes in laws and regulations that may materially negatively affect the Corporation and its subsidiaries. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by Fortis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information in this presentation is given as of the date of this presentation and Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise specified, all financial information referenced is in Canadian dollars and references to rate base refer to mid-year rate base.

Our Strategy

6%

Average Annual Dividend Growth Target through 2023

STRATEGY

Leverage the operating model, footprint of our utilities, operating expertise, reputation and financial strength to develop growth opportunities

AREAS OF FOCUS:

Focus on Growth

Utility Capital Investment System Sustainability & Customer & Energy Infrastructure, Investment Grade Credit Resiliency & Delivery of Regulatory LNG Expansion & Plan Ratings Cybersecurity Cleaner Energy Relationships Energy Storage

High Quality & Diverse Utility Portfolio

~99%

REGULATED UTILITY ASSETS(1)

10

UTILITY OPERATIONS

Canada, U.S. & Caribbean

$26.1

BILLION IN RATE BASE IN 2018

~65% EARNINGS FROM THE U.S.

~93%

TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION(1)

3.3 MILLION

UTILITY CUSTOMERS

2.0M Electric & 1.3M Gas

(1) Excludes the Waneta Expansion. On January 28, 2019, the Corporation announced it entered into an agreement to sell its 51% interest in the Waneta Expansion in British Columbia for ~ $1 Billion.

Note: All information as at December 31, 2018.

10 Locally Operated Utilities = Strong North American Company

ITC

UNS Energy

FortisBC

FortisAlberta

Newfoundland Power

Central Hudson

FortisOntario

Caribbean Utilities

Maritime Electric

FortisTCI

Regulated Electric Regulated Gas

FERC-Regulated Electric Transmission Long-Term Contracted Hydro Generation(1) Natural Gas Storage Facility

(1) On January 28, 2019, the Corporation announced it entered into an agreement to sell its 51% interest in the Waneta Expansion in British Columbia for ~ $1 Billion.

