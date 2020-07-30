Log in
FORTIS INC.    FTS

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/30 10:59:54 am
54.2 CAD   +0.50%
10:56aFORTIS : Q3 2020 Investor Marketing
PU
09:42aFORTIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:27aFORTIS INC. : Announces Third Quarter Dividends
AQ
Fortis : Q3 2020 Investor Marketing

07/30/2020 | 10:56am EDT

Investor Presentation Q3 2020

Forward Looking Information

Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would and the negative of these terms and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward- looking information, which includes, without limitation: targeted average annual dividend growth through 2024; FortisBC's 2030 GHG emission goal; TEP's carbon emissions reduction target, 2035 generation mix, coal-fired generation retirements and associated benefits; forecast capital expenditures for 2020-2024; forecast rate base for 2020-2024; additional opportunities beyond the capital plan; the expected timing, outcome and impacts of regulatory decisions; expected expenditures related to the FortisBC energy conservation and efficiency projects; and forecast debt maturities for 2020-2024.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, including those identified from time to time in the forward-looking information. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: no material impact from the COVID-19 pandemic; reasonable outcomes for regulatory proceedings and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful execution of the five-year capital plan; no material capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital plan; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to mid-year rate base.

2

  1. Geographically Diverse Energy Delivery Business

3

High Quality Portfolio

10

Operations

Canada, U.S. & Caribbean

Regulated

~99% Utility Assets

$28B 2019

Rate Base

Note: All information as at December 31, 2019.

(1) Non-US GAAP measure.

3.3M Customers

2.0M Electric & 1.3M Gas

~93% TransmissionDistribution &

~65% Earnings(1) from the U.S

4

Long-Term Strategy

  • The safety and health of our employees is the priority
  • Focused on delivering reliable service to our customers

STRATEGY

6%

Average Annual

Dividend Growth

Guidance through 2024

Leverage the operating model,

footprint of our businesses,

operating expertise, reputation

Focused on

and financial strength to execute

Growth

on growth opportunities

AREAS OF FOCUS:

Capital

Customer &

Sustainability

System

Energy

Investment

Investment Plan

Regulatory

& Delivery of

Resiliency,

Infrastructure,

Grade Credit

Relationships

Cleaner

Innovation &

LNG Expansion

Ratings

Energy

Cybersecurity

&

Energy Storage

5

Strong Operational Performance

Safety

Reliability

All Injury Frequency Rate(1)

2.0

1.78

1.59

1.0

0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

USA Bureau of Labor Statistics Average (2015-2018)(2) Canadian Electricity Association Average (2015-2018)(2)

Electricity Customer Average Outage Duration(3)

5.0

(Hours)

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Fortis

Canadian Electricity Association and U.S.

Energy Information Administration Average(2)

(1)

Injuries per 200,000 hours worked

6

(2)

2019 industry comparator will be available later in 2020

(3)

Based on weighted average of Fortis' customer count in each jurisdiction

Superior 20-Year Total Shareholder Return

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

%

600

400

200

0

(200)

2000

FTS

S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index

1,237%

FTS Total Shareholder

S&P/TSX Composite Index

Returns (Average Annual)

1-Year

3.3%

5-Year

12.1%

692%

10-Year

10.7%

20-Year

13.8%

155%

2005

2010

2015

2020

Note: Cumulative 20-year total shareholder return as at June 30, 2020.

7

Sustainability: It's How We Do Everything

93% of our assets are dedicated to energy transmission and distribution, limiting our impact on the environment

Focused on Delivering

Strong Performance

Cleaner Energy

Strong Gender Diversity

Throughout Company Including

Board, Head Office

Integrated Resource Plan

& Executive Team

filed in June 2020

Outperformed Industry Averages

30% GHG Reduction by 2030

in Safety and Reliability Measures

Industry Recognition

Recognized as one of 73 Canadian Corporations for

gender diversity leadership

Ranked Top 20

in Globe & Mail Board Games

for past five years(1)

(1) The Globe and Mail ranks over 200 Canadian corporate boards based on the quality of their governance practices in four broad subcategories: board composition,

8

shareholding & compensation, shareholder rights and disclosure.

TEP Files 2020 Integrated Resource Plan in Arizona

Fortis Expects to Have a Coal-FreeGeneration Mix by 2032

TEP Sets Target to Reduce

Carbon Emissions by

80%

by 2035

2,457 MW of new wind

and solar power systems

Springerville units begin

seasonal operations in 2023.

TEP's power will be more than 70%

renewable by 2035.

o Unit 1 to retire in 2027

o Unit 2 to retire in 2032

1,400 MW of

new energy storage systems

9

2020 Sustainability Report Issued in July

Continued Focus on

Energy

Delivery

Sustainability

Highlights

FortisBC's

30BY30

goal will reduce greenhouse gas

emissions associated with customer energy use by 30% by 2030.

More than

$12 million

in 2019 community investment.

TEP will reduce carbon emissions by

80%

by 2035.

More than

70%

of our 2020 $4.3 billion capital

plan is dedicated to asset resiliency, modernization & cleaner energy initiatives.

40%

of Fortis Inc. Directors elected in 2020 are women

and in 2019 we finalized our inclusion and diversity framework.

10

Strategically Positioned to Navigate Through COVID-19

Operationally:

  • 10 locally operated utilities
  • Essential workers maintaining and operating electricity grids and natural gas networks
  • Limited impacts on supply chain
  • Key operational employees sequestered
  • Social distancing and good hygiene practices in place

Financially:

  • ~82% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms or from residential sales(1)
  • Strong liquidity
  • Foreign exchange potential tailwind from strengthening U.S. dollar
  • Limited pension expense exposure

(1) ~63% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms from changes in sales. Remaining ~37% of annual revenues consists of ~19% residential and

11

~18% commercial and industrial.

~82% of Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms or From Residential Sales

2019 Revenues

EPS Sensitivity

19%

Annual EPS Impact ($)

UNS

Other Electric

+/- 1% Residential Sales

+/- $0.008

+/- $0.006

63%

18%

+/- 1% Commercial and

+/- $0.008

+/- $0.004

Industrial Sales

Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms (1)

Residential Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms(2)

Commercial and Industrial Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms (3)

  1. Includes regulatory mechanisms at ITC, Central Hudson, FortisBC, and 85% of FortisAlberta's revenues which are based on fixed-billing determinants. Also includes wholesale/other revenues at UNS that do not have a significant impact on earnings and are primarily returned to customers through regulatory mechanisms.
  2. Residential revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 10% at Other Electric in 2019.

(3) Commercial and Industrial revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 9% at Other Electric in 2019.

12

COVID-19 Q2 Sales and Load Trends:

Sales Up ~3% at Utilities Not Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms

Regulatory Mechanisms

Protecting Changes

Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

in Sales

Sales Trends

Western Canada

Other

Electric

    • Peak load increased ~5% including weather impacts
  • • Sales improved with reopening of auto manufacturers and suppliers in mid-May
  • • Electric sales down ~1%
    • Minimal exposure to commercial and industrial sales
    • In B.C., gas sales comparable, electric sales down ~5%
  • • In Alberta, sales down 9%; ~85% of revenue based on fixed-billing determinants
    • Residential sales increased ~24% mainly due to weather

x

• Commercial and industrial sales down ~3%

Overall retail sales increased ~9%

Excluding weather, retail sales sales up ~2%

x

• Residential sales increased ~4%

• Commercial sales down ~11%

Overall sales decreased ~3% primarily driven by decline in Caribbean tourism

13

Our Five-Year Plan

$18.8B

~7%

~6%

Dividend

Capital

Rate Base

Growth

Plan

Growth

Guidance

14

2020 Capital Plan On Track

$4.3B

$2.0B

$1.7

$0.7

$1.6

$0.8

$0.5$1.0

(1)

(1)

Q2 YTD 2020A

2020F

Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas

Regulated - U.S. Electric & Gas

Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission (ITC)

(1) US dollar-denominated capital expenditures for Q2 YTD 2020 based on USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.37 and 2020F capital expenditures based on $1.32.

15

5-Year Capital Plan & Rate Base Growth Outlook

$18.8B 5-YearCapital Plan

MIDYEAR RATE BASE(1)

$38.4B

$28.0B

2019A2024F

Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas

Regulated - U.S. Electric & Gas

Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission (ITC)

16

(1) US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32.

Dividend Guidance Supported by Long-Term Growth Strategy

6%

Average Annual Dividend Growth Guidance to 2024

46 Years

$2.0

Of Consecutive

$1.5

Dividend Increases

$1.0

$0.5

73

75

77

79

81

83

85

87

89

91

93

95

97

99

01

03

05

07

09

11

13

15

17

19

Dividend Payments

17

Growth Expected Beyond 2024:

Three Largest Utilities Account for 2/3 of Capital Plan

Today's 5-Year

Capital Plan

$4.9B

$3.8B

$3.9B

Potential Future

Drivers of

$12.9B

Growth

(Not Yet Included

in Capital Plan)

  • Generation shift to renewables:
    • Significant renewable capacity and battery storage in MISO and SPP queues(1)
    • Need for additional regional projects (MISO multi-value projects at capacity upon completion)
  • Resiliency:
    • Hardening of physical assets and IT/fibre networks
  • Resiliency:
    • Tilbury LNG storage
    • Southern Crossing Expansion
  • Target of 30% reduction in customer GHG emissions by 2030
    • Renewable gas target of 15% by 2030
  • Tilbury expansion to support additional liquefaction for export opportunities
  • 2020 Integrated Resource Plan
    (IRP) filed in June outlined TEP's ambitious and realistic sustainability objectives including:
    • Reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2035
    • Target of being coal-free by 2032

(1) Additional 57 GW and 93 GW of additional renewable capacity in MISO and SPP queues; 3 GW and 9 GW of battery storage in MISO and SPP queues

18

Strong Access to Debt Markets & Strong Liquidity Over $2B issued since March 2020

DEBT ISSUANCES COMPLETED

  • ITC
    • US$700M 10-year 2.95% notes
    • US$180M 31-year 3.13% bonds(1)
  • UNS
    • US$350M 30-year 4.00% notes
  • Central Hudson
    • US$30M 30-year 3.42% notes
    • US$30M 40-year 3.62% notes (1)
  • FortisBC
    • $75M 30-year 3.12% debentures
    • $200M 30-year 2.54% green bond(1)
  • Newfoundland Power
    • $100M 40-year 3.61% bonds

LIQUIDITY ($B)

$6

$4

5.2

4.7

$2

$0

0.7

0.9

June 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Utilized(2)

Remaining Capacity

(1) Debt issued in July 2020.

19

(2) Net of cash on hand.

ITC: MISO Base ROE Order Issued in Q2

In May, FERC issued an order in response to requests for rehearing of FERC's November 2019 decision regarding base ROE

The new ROE methodology was revised to reflect a three-part approach using:

  • Two-StepDiscounted Cash Flow
  • Capital Asset Pricing Model
  • Modified Risk Premium Model

New ROE

Previous ROE

Under May

Under Nov.

2020 Order

2019 Order

MISO Base ROE

10.02%

9.88%

ITC's Incentive Adders(1)

0.75%

0.75%

All-In MISO ROE at ITC

10.77%

10.63%

EPS Impacts:

  • Q2 Reported EPS +$0.06 Recognized for Historical Periods
  • Annual EPS ~+$0.015 Prospectively

(1) ITC's incentive adders reflect 50 bps for regional transmission organization participation and 25 bps for independent transmission ownership.

20

Update on Other Regulatory Proceedings

  • NOIs on ROE and Incentives - Transmission Incentive NOPR issued in March 2020; comments filed July 1, 2020

TEP General Rate Application - Hearings completed in June 2020; decision expected in late 2020

  • 2020 Rate Increase Delayed - July 1, 2020 rate increase postponed until October 1, 2020 due to COVID-19; revenues to be deferred and collected over the remaining nine months of the rate year
  • COVID-19Proceeding - In June 2020 the NYPSC initiated a generic proceeding into the impacts of COVID-19 on utilities, ratepayers and commission-adopted programs
  • 2020-2024 Multi-YearRate Plan - Decision received from the BCUC in June 2020 for the rate-setting framework for the next five years; requests for final 2020 and 2021 rates reflecting this decision will be filed in Q3
  • Customer Recovery Fund - Order establishing a rate base deferral account for credit losses/payment deferrals associated with COVID-19 issued in June 2020
  • Generic Cost of Capital Proceeding - Currently approved ROE and equity thickness parameters will be extended quarterly, and on a final basis, until the AUC renders a decision in the ongoing proceeding
  • AESO Tariff Application - Additional procedural steps to be completed by September 2020; decision expected in late 2020

21

Investment-Grade Credit Ratings and Funding Plan Intact

CREDIT RATINGS

A-(1)

BBB (high)(2)

Baa3

  • S&P and DBRS Morningstar Affirmed Ratings in 2020
  • Improved Credit Metrics in 2019
  • Strong Liquidity
  1. S&P rating reflects the issuer credit rating. Fortis' unsecured debt rating is BBB+. Ratings were affirmed on March 27, 2020 and S&P maintained the negative outlook due to COVID-19. On April 2, 2020 S&P revised its assessment of the North American regulated utility industry to negative from stable due to the impacts of COVID-19.
  2. On May 4, 2020 DBRS Morningstar affirmed Fortis' BBB (high) issuer and unsecured debt ratings and changed the trend to positive from stable.

22

Why Invest In Fortis?

Well-Run

Sustainability

Highly

Focused on

Innovative

Strong

Virtually

6%

Businesses

Leader

Diversified

Energy

Growth

All

Dividend

Delivery

Profile

Regulated

Guidance

23

Appendix

Table of Contents

Utility Overview

ITC Holdings Corp.

26 - 28

UNS Energy

29 - 31

Central Hudson

32 - 33

FortisBC

34 - 36

FortisAlberta

37 - 38

Other Electric Utilities

39 - 41

Other

2019-2024 Rate Base by Segment

42

2020-2024 Capital Plan by Segment

43

Major Capital Projects

44

COVID-19: Other Financial Implications

45

Manageable Debt Maturities

46

Investment-Grade Credit Ratings

47

Executive Team

48

25

ITC Holdings Corp.

Type of Utility

Transmission

Regulator

FERC

Regulatory Model

Cost of Service with FERC

Formula Rates

Current Regulatory Compact

10.77-11.41% ROE on

60% equity

Significant Regulatory Features

Cost-based, forward formula

rates with annual true-up

2020F Rate Base(1)

$9.5B

5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1)

6.4%

2019 Assets % of Total

Consolidated

38%

Regulated Assets(2)

Development Opportunities(3)

Lake Erie Connector, Connecting

Renewables & Grid

Modernization

Regulatory Proceeding

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

on Incentive Policy

  1. Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
  2. Includes goodwill

(3) Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.

26

ITC Capital Plan

2020-2024 Capital(1)

Infrastructure

Investments

$4.9B

Major

Capital

Projects

Grid Security

New

Interconnections

$3.3B Infrastructure Investments

Rebuild, reliability, resiliency, system efficiencies, increased capacity, circuit overloads, pocket load growth

$600M Major Capital Projects

Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects & 34.5 to 69kV Transmission Conversion Project

$500M Grid Security

Physical and technological hardening along with technology upgrades

$500M New Interconnections

Supports economic development and changes in generation sources

(1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.

27

ITC Building the Grid of the Future

~16,000

Miles of Transmission &

Opportunities Beyond the Plan

565

Substations

New

3 GW and 9 GW of

battery storage in

Technologies MISO and SPP queues

Access to MISO multi-value projects

Regional at capacity upon completion

Markets

~6,800 MW

Wind Energy Connected

US $9.1B

Invested Since Inception

Generation

Shifts

57 GW and 93 GW of additional renewable capacity in MISO & SPP queues

Grid

Hardening of physical

Security

assets and IT/telecom

systems

28

UNS Energy

Tucson

UNS Electric

UNS Gas

Electric

Type of Utility

Electricity

Gas

distribution

Regulator

Arizona Corporation Commission

and FERC

Regulatory Model

Cost of service/historical test year

9.75% ROE

9.5% ROE on

9.75% ROE

Current Regulatory Compact

on 50%

on 50.8%

52.8% equity

equity

equity

2020F Rate Base(1)

$5.8B

5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1)

6.5%

2019 Assets % of Total

Consolidated Regulated

20%

Assets(2)

Development Opportunities(3)

Renewables, Storage & Electric Transmission

TEP rate case filed in 2019 using a 2018 test

Regulatory Proceedings

year & hearing and settlement procedures for

FERC formula rate application

  1. Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
  2. Includes goodwill
  3. Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.

29

UNS Capital Plan

2020-2024 Capital(1)

Distribution

Generation

Infrastructure

Diversification

$3.9B

IT, General

and OtherTransmission

Infrastructure

$1.2B Distribution Infrastructure

Customer meter infrastructure, grid resiliency, modernization

$1.0B Generation Diversification

Reciprocating engines, 250 MW Wind

$1.0B Transmission Infrastructure

Direct Current tie with Mexico, Southline Project

$700M IT, General and Other

Supports technology, efficiency and sustainment

(1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.

30

TEP's Sustainability Objectives

457 MW of New Wind,

3,400 MW Planned Additions

Solar and Storage

of Wind, Solar and Storage

2020-2021

2022-2035

1,073 MW Planned Coal

Retirements - completed exit

from coal by 2032

-170 MW

-387 MW

-110 MW

-406 MW

2022

2027

2031

2032

Targeting renewable energy goal of 70% that will reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2035

  • Developed in partnership with the
    University of Arizona's Institute of the Environment
  • Significant input from community members who participated in
    TEP's Advisory Council
  • Consistent with the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement

31

Central Hudson

Type of Utility

Gas and Electricity

Regulator

New York State Public Service

Commission

Regulatory Model

Cost of service on future test year

Current Regulatory Compact

8.8% ROE on 49% equity

Significant Regulatory Features

Revenue decoupling

2020F Rate Base(1)

$2.1B

5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1)

8.2%

2019 Assets % of Total Consolidated Regulated

7%

Assets(2)

Development Opportunities(3)

Grid Modernization

Regulatory Proceeding

COVID-19 Generic Proceeding

  1. Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
  2. Includes goodwill
  3. Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.

32

Central Hudson Capital Plan

IT, General and Other

2020-2024 Capital(1)

Distribution

Infrastructure

$900M Distribution Infrastructure

Distribution Automation and Modernization

$1.6B

$250M Transmission Infrastructure

Replacement of Aging Infrastructure

$450M IT, General and Other

Transmission

Infrastructure

(1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.

33

FortisBC

FortisBC Gas

FortisBC Electric

Type of Utility

Gas distribution

Electricity

Regulator

British Columbia Utilities Commission

Regulatory Model

Cost of service + PBR

Current Regulatory Compact

8.75% ROE on 38.5% equity

9.15% ROE on 40.0%

equity

Significant Regulatory Features

Multi-year rates with revenue deferrals - changes in

consumption and commodity costs do not impact earnings

2020F Rate Base

$5.0B

$1.4B

5-Year Rate Base CAGR

7.8%

3.0%

2019 Assets % of Total

14%

4%

Consolidated Regulated Assets(1)

Development Opportunities(2)

Renewable Gas, Tilbury LNG &

N/A

Gas Infrastructure

Regulatory Proceeding

2020-2024Multi-Year Rate Plan(3)

  1. Includes goodwill
  2. Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
  3. BCUC order received in June 2020 approving Multi-Year Rate Plan for 2020-2024. During the third quarter of 2020, FortisBC Energy and FortisBC Electric will provide the BCUC with updated 2020 rate filings reflecting the terms of this decision.

34

FortisBC Capital Plan

2020-2024 Capital

Sustainment &

Customer Growth

Sustainability

$3.8B

LNG

LNG

LNG Projects

Major

Integrity

Projects

$1.9B Sustainment & Customer Growth

Ongoing maintenance requires significant capital investment Includes customer growth and general plant investment

$1.1B Major Integrity Projects

Inland Gas Upgrades Project

Transmission Integrity Management Capabilities Project

Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure System Upgrade

$700M LNG Projects

Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project

Tilbury 1B Expansion Project

$100M Sustainability

Renewable Gas Projects

Natural gas for transportation

35

FortisBC's Clean Growth Pathway:

30% GHG Reduction by 2030

Energy

Renewable

Global

Zero & Low-Carbon

Efficiency

Natural Gas

LNG

Transportation

Conservation &

Currently Utilizing

Positioning BC

FortisBC

Efficiency Programs

Renewable Natural

as a Domestic &

Owns and Operates

Increased to ~$370M

Gas(1)

International

19 Charging Stations(3)

through 2022

--------------------------

Bunkering Hub

Owns---------------------------andOperates

Regulatory

--------------------------

Approval Received

Provincial Government

15 Compressed

at FortisBC's

Supportive of

Natural Gas Stations

largest RNG

Global LNG

project to date(2)

(1) Locations include Sea Breeze Dairy Farm, Surrey Biofuel Facility, Fraser Valley Biogas, Salmon Arm Landfill (owned and operated by FortisBC) & Glenmore Landfill (owned and operated by FortisBC).

(2) Renewable Natural Gas production at Vancouver Landfill36

(3) Includes 17 fast-charging stations and 2 level two chargers.

FortisAlberta

Type of Utility

Electricity distribution

Regulator

Alberta Utilities Commission

Regulatory Model

PBR

Current Regulatory Compact

8.5% ROE on 37% equity

Significant Regulatory Features

~85% of revenue derived from

fixed-billing determinants

2020F Rate Base

$3.7B

5-Year Rate Base CAGR

4.1%

2019 Assets % of Total

9%

Consolidated Regulated Assets(1)

AESO Customer Contribution

Regulatory Proceedings

Policy Decision Review and

Variance Application & 2021

Generic Cost of Capital

(1) Includes goodwill

37

FortisAlberta Capital Plan

2020-2024 Capital

Distribution

Infrastructure

$1.9B Distribution Infrastructure

$2.2B

Safety & Reliability of Distribution Assets, Meter

Upgrades, Pole Management Program, Modernization

IT, General

$300M IT, General and Other

and Other

38

Other Electric Utilities

(1)

Type of Utility

Electricity

Regulator

Ontario Energy Board

Island Regulatory and Appeals

Newfoundland and Labrador Board

Commission

of Commissioners of Public Utilities

Regulatory Model

Cost of service with incentives

Cost of service on future test year

Cost of service on future test year

Current Regulatory Compact

8.52% - 9.30% ROE on 40%

9.35% ROE on 40% equity

8.50% ROE +/- 40 bps on 45%

equity(2)

equity

2020F Rate Base

$0.4B(3)

$0.4B

$1.2B

5-Year Rate Base CAGR

27.2%(3)

3.9%

3.3%

2019 Assets % of Total

1%

1%

3%

Consolidated Regulated Assets(4)

Development Opportunities(5)

Municipal Utility Consolidation

Grid Modernization

Grid Modernization

  1. Includes Canadian Niagara Power, Cornwall Electric, Algoma Power and Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project.
  2. Allowed ROE is 8.52% for Algoma Power, 8.78% for Canadian Niagara Power distribution and 9.3% for Canadian Niagara Power transmission. Cornwall Electric operates under a franchise agreement with a price-cap and commodity cost flow through and, therefore, is not regulated with reference to an allowed ROE.
  3. Reflects Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project
  4. Includes goodwill
  5. Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.

39

Other Electric Utilities (continued)

(1)

Type of Utility

Electricity

Regulator

Utility Regulation and Competition

Government of the Turks and Caicos

Office

Islands

Regulatory Model

Cost of service

Cost of service

2019 Achieved ROE

12.10%

8.00%

2020F Rate Base(2)

$0.7B

$0.5B

5-Year Rate Base CAGR(2)

8.2%

3.2%

2019 Assets % of Total

2%

1%

Consolidated Regulated Assets(3)

Development Opportunities(4)

Grid Modernization, Battery Storage & Renewables

Regulatory Proceeding

FortisTCI 2018 Rate Variance Application(5)

  1. Fortis has an approximate 60% controlling interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.
  2. Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
  3. Includes goodwill
  4. Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
  5. In February 2020 the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands approved a 6.8% average increase in FortisTCI's electricity rates, effective April 1, 2020, including the recovery of hurricane-related costs incurred in 2017. In March 2020, to provide customer relief from the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the effective date was postponed to July 2020 and new rates

became effective July 22, 2020.

40

Other Electric Capital Plan

2020-2024 Capital

Distribution

$900M Distribution Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Newfoundland Power and Caribbean Utilities

$2.3B

$600M Generation Diversification

Caribbean Utilities Shift to Cleaner Energy

IT, General

$600M Transmission Infrastructure

and Other

Generation

Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project

Diversification

Transmission

$200M IT, General and Other

Infrastructure

41

2019-2024 Rate Base by Segment

Midyear Rate Base(1)

3-Year

5-Year

CAGR to

CAGR to

($billions)

2019A

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

2024F

2022

2024

Regulated - Independent Electric

Transmission

ITC(2)

8.8

9.5

10.2

10.8

11.4

12.0

7.2%

6.4%

Regulated - US Electric & Gas

UNS Energy

5.0

5.8

6.1

6.4

6.8

6.9

8.6%

6.5%

Central Hudson

1.9

2.1

2.2

2.4

2.6

2.8

9.0%

8.2%

Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas

6.9

7.9

8.3

8.8

9.4

9.7

8.7%

7.0%

Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean

Electric & Gas

FortisBC Energy

4.5

5.0

5.1

5.4

6.1

6.6

6.4%

7.8%

FortisAlberta

3.5

3.7

3.9

4.1

4.2

4.3

4.8%

4.1%

FortisBC Electric

1.3

1.4

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

3.6%

3.0%

Other Electric(3)

3.0

3.2

3.5

3.9

4.2

4.3

9.2%

7.9%

Total Regulated - Canadian &

Caribbean Electric & Gas

12.3

13.3

14.0

14.9

16.0

16.7

6.3%

6.3%

Total Midyear Rate Base Forecast

28.0

30.7

32.5

34.5

36.8

38.4

7.2%

6.5%

(1)

US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32.

(2)

Fortis has an 80.1% controlling ownership interest in ITC, rate base represents 100% ownership.

42

(3)

Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities.

2020-2024 Capital Plan by Segment

Capital Forecast(1)

2020-2024

($millions)

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

2024F

TOTAL

Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission

ITC

976

987

1,043

1,018

922

4,946

Regulated - US Electric & Gas

UNS Energy

1,390

828

710

575

371

3,874

Central Hudson

292

309

359

306

292

1,558

Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas

1,682

1,137

1,069

881

663

5,432

Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas

FortisBC Energy

507

546

648

850

688

3,239

FortisAlberta

436

460

421

420

417

2,154

FortisBC Electric

141

139

110

109

108

607

Other Electric(2)

566

473

485

438

348

2,310

Total Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas

1,650

1,618

1,664

1,817

1,561

8,310

Non-Regulated

32

13

35

10

36

126

Total Capital Forecast

4,340

3,755

3,811

3,726

3,182

18,814

(1)

Capital expenditures are translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.

(2)

Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities.

43

Major Capital Projects(1)

Incurred

2020-2024

Expected

($Millions)

to End of

Year of

Plan

2019

Completion

ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects

625(2)

276

2023

ITC 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project

352(2)

268

Post-2024

UNS Southline Transmission Project

-

392

Post-2024

UNS Oso Grande Wind Project

65

453

2020

FortisBC Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure

388

72

2020

System Upgrade

FortisBC Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project

-

350

2024

FortisBC Transmission Integrity Management

13

517

Post-2024

Capabilities Project

FortisBC Inland Gas Upgrades Project

9

319

Post-2024

FortisBC Tilbury 1B Project

8

352

2024

Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project(3)

123

501

2023

Smaller Projects 80%

Major Projects 20%

  1. Major capital projects are identified as those with a total project cost of $200 million or greater and exclude ongoing capital maintenance projects. Total project costs include forecasted capitalized interest and non-cash equity component of AFUDC. Capital expenditures for 2020-2024 are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
  2. Reflects capital expenditures since date of acquisition of ITC on October 14, 2016.

(3) Reflects Fortis' assumed 39% share of the estimated capital spending for the project. Under the funding framework, Fortis will be funding its equity component only.

44

COVID-19: Other Financial Implications

Defined Benefit Pension Plan

Certain U.S. Retirement Benefits

  • ~46% of assets invested in fixed income
  • ~88% of $3.2B plan assets funded at December 31, 2019
  • ~80% of pension assets subject to regulatory mechanisms
    • UNS pension plan assets (~$0.6B) not subject to automatic regulatory mechanisms
    • Impact of asset valuation on future pension expense depends on asset valuations as of December 31st
  • Certain retirement benefits funded through trusts and are subject to market volatility each quarter
    • Decline in market values in the first six months resulted in a ~$0.02 EPS decline year-over-year for UNS
    • Minimal impact at other utilities as assets are more heavily invested in fixed income

Foreign Exchange - Earnings & Capital Plan

  • 65%(1) of earnings and 60% of 5-year $18.8B capital plan from U.S.
  • Expect tailwind due to higher USD/CAD exchange rate
  • Foreign exchange sensitivity for every 5 cent change in USD/CAD exchange rate:
    • Annual EPS - $0.06
    • 5-yearCapital Plan - $400M

Credit Losses

  • Potential for recovery of credit losses through extraordinary riders in regulatory mechanisms
    • FortisBC received approval for recovery in June 2020
  • FortisAlberta and ITC collect revenues from retail energy providers and distribution utilities reducing collection risk vs. end-use customers.
    • Together they represent ~30% of annual revenues

(1) Non-US GAAP Measure. Data as of December 31, 2019.

45

Manageable Debt Maturities

FIXED-TERM DEBT MATURITIES(1) ($B)

$2.0

5-Year Average ~$0.9B

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

$0.0

2020F

2021F

2022F

2023F

2024F

(1) Debt as at June 30, 2020 and excludes any new debt issuances during the forecast period. Excludes repayments of finance leases along with the current portion of credit

facilities, which are assumed to be extended by one-year annually.

46

Investment-Grade Credit Ratings

Company

Fortis Inc.

A-(1)

Baa3

BBB (High)

ITC Holdings Corp.

A-(1)

Baa2

n/a

ITC Regulated Subsidiaries

A

A1

n/a

TEP

A-

A3

n/a

Central Hudson

A-

A3

n/a

FortisBC Energy

n/a

A3

A

FortisBC Electric

n/a

Baa1

A (low)

FortisAlberta

A-

Baa1

A (low)

Newfoundland Power

n/a

A2

A

(1) S&P credit ratings for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. reflect the issuer credit ratings. The unsecured debt rating for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. is BBB+.

47

Executive Team

Barry Perry

President & CEO

Jocelyn Perry

Jim Reid

David Hutchens

Nora Duke

James Laurito

EVP, CFO

EVP, CLO &

Chief Operating Officer,

EVP, Sustainability &

EVP, Business

Corporate Secretary

CEO UNS Energy

CHRO

Development & CTO

Linda Apsey

Charles Freni

Gary Smith

Michael Mosher

Roger Dall'Antonia

President & CEO

President & CEO

EVP, Eastern Canadian

President & CEO

President & CEO

ITC

Central Hudson

& Caribbean Operations

FortisAlberta

FortisBC

48

Disclaimer

Fortis Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 14:55:02 UTC
