Fortis : Q3 2020 Investor Marketing 0 07/30/2020 | 10:56am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation Q3 2020 Forward Looking Information Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would and the negative of these terms and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward- looking information, which includes, without limitation: targeted average annual dividend growth through 2024; FortisBC's 2030 GHG emission goal; TEP's carbon emissions reduction target, 2035 generation mix, coal-fired generation retirements and associated benefits; forecast capital expenditures for 2020-2024; forecast rate base for 2020-2024; additional opportunities beyond the capital plan; the expected timing, outcome and impacts of regulatory decisions; expected expenditures related to the FortisBC energy conservation and efficiency projects; and forecast debt maturities for 2020-2024. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, including those identified from time to time in the forward-looking information. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: no material impact from the COVID-19 pandemic; reasonable outcomes for regulatory proceedings and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful execution of the five-year capital plan; no material capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital plan; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to mid-year rate base. 2 Geographically Diverse Energy Delivery Business 3 High Quality Portfolio 10 Operations Canada, U.S. & Caribbean Regulated ~99% Utility Assets $28B 2019 Rate Base Note: All information as at December 31, 2019. (1) Non-US GAAP measure. 3.3M Customers 2.0M Electric & 1.3M Gas ~93% TransmissionDistribution & ~65% Earnings(1) from the U.S 4 Long-Term Strategy The safety and health of our employees is the priority

Focused on delivering reliable service to our customers STRATEGY 6% Average Annual Dividend Growth Guidance through 2024 Leverage the operating model, footprint of our businesses, operating expertise, reputation Focused on and financial strength to execute Growth on growth opportunities AREAS OF FOCUS: Capital Customer & Sustainability System Energy Investment Investment Plan Regulatory & Delivery of Resiliency, Infrastructure, Grade Credit Relationships Cleaner Innovation & LNG Expansion Ratings Energy Cybersecurity & Energy Storage 5 Strong Operational Performance Safety Reliability All Injury Frequency Rate(1) 2.0 1.78 1.59 1.0 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 USA Bureau of Labor Statistics Average (2015-2018)(2) Canadian Electricity Association Average (2015-2018)(2) Electricity Customer Average Outage Duration(3) 5.0 (Hours) 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fortis Canadian Electricity Association and U.S. Energy Information Administration Average(2) (1) Injuries per 200,000 hours worked 6 (2) 2019 industry comparator will be available later in 2020 (3) Based on weighted average of Fortis' customer count in each jurisdiction Superior 20-Year Total Shareholder Return 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 % 600 400 200 0 (200) 2000 FTS S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index 1,237% FTS Total Shareholder S&P/TSX Composite Index Returns (Average Annual) 1-Year 3.3% 5-Year 12.1% 692% 10-Year 10.7% 20-Year 13.8% 155% 2005 2010 2015 2020 Note: Cumulative 20-year total shareholder return as at June 30, 2020. 7 Sustainability: It's How We Do Everything 93% of our assets are dedicated to energy transmission and distribution, limiting our impact on the environment Focused on Delivering Strong Performance Cleaner Energy Strong Gender Diversity Throughout Company Including Board, Head Office Integrated Resource Plan & Executive Team filed in June 2020 Outperformed Industry Averages 30% GHG Reduction by 2030 in Safety and Reliability Measures Industry Recognition Recognized as one of 73 Canadian Corporations for gender diversity leadership Ranked Top 20 in Globe & Mail Board Games for past five years(1) (1) The Globe and Mail ranks over 200 Canadian corporate boards based on the quality of their governance practices in four broad subcategories: board composition, 8 shareholding & compensation, shareholder rights and disclosure. TEP Files 2020 Integrated Resource Plan in Arizona Fortis Expects to Have a Coal-FreeGeneration Mix by 2032 TEP Sets Target to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 80% by 2035 2,457 MW of new wind and solar power systems Springerville units begin seasonal operations in 2023. TEP's power will be more than 70% renewable by 2035. o Unit 1 to retire in 2027 o Unit 2 to retire in 2032 1,400 MW of new energy storage systems 9 2020 Sustainability Report Issued in July Continued Focus on Energy Delivery Sustainability Highlights FortisBC's 30BY30 goal will reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with customer energy use by 30% by 2030. More than $12 million in 2019 community investment. TEP will reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2035. More than 70% of our 2020 $4.3 billion capital plan is dedicated to asset resiliency, modernization & cleaner energy initiatives. 40% of Fortis Inc. Directors elected in 2020 are women and in 2019 we finalized our inclusion and diversity framework. 10 Strategically Positioned to Navigate Through COVID-19 Operationally: 10 locally operated utilities

Essential workers maintaining and operating electricity grids and natural gas networks

Limited impacts on supply chain

Key operational employees sequestered

Social distancing and good hygiene practices in place Financially: ~82% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms or from residential sales (1)

Strong liquidity

Foreign exchange potential tailwind from strengthening U.S. dollar

Limited pension expense exposure (1) ~63% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms from changes in sales. Remaining ~37% of annual revenues consists of ~19% residential and 11 ~18% commercial and industrial. ~82% of Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms or From Residential Sales 2019 Revenues EPS Sensitivity 19% Annual EPS Impact ($) UNS Other Electric +/- 1% Residential Sales +/- $0.008 +/- $0.006 63% 18% +/- 1% Commercial and +/- $0.008 +/- $0.004 Industrial Sales Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms (1) Residential Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms(2) Commercial and Industrial Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms (3) Includes regulatory mechanisms at ITC, Central Hudson, FortisBC, and 85% of FortisAlberta's revenues which are based on fixed-billing determinants. Also includes wholesale/other revenues at UNS that do not have a significant impact on earnings and are primarily returned to customers through regulatory mechanisms. Residential revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 10% at Other Electric in 2019. (3) Commercial and Industrial revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 9% at Other Electric in 2019. 12 COVID-19 Q2 Sales and Load Trends: Sales Up ~3% at Utilities Not Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms Regulatory Mechanisms Protecting Changes Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 in Sales Sales Trends Western Canada Other Electric Peak load increased ~5% including weather impacts

• Sales improved with reopening of auto manufacturers and suppliers in mid-May

mid-May • Electric sales down ~1%

Minimal exposure to commercial and industrial sales In B.C., gas sales comparable, electric sales down ~5%

• In Alberta, sales down 9%; ~85% of revenue based on fixed-billing determinants

fixed-billing determinants Residential sales increased ~24% mainly due to weather

x • Commercial and industrial sales down ~3% • Overall retail sales increased ~9% • Excluding weather, retail sales sales up ~2% x • Residential sales increased ~4% • Commercial sales down ~11% • Overall sales decreased ~3% primarily driven by decline in Caribbean tourism 13 Our Five-Year Plan $18.8B ~7% ~6% Dividend Capital Rate Base Growth Plan Growth Guidance 14 2020 Capital Plan On Track $4.3B $2.0B $1.7 $0.7 $1.6 $0.8 $0.5$1.0 (1) (1) Q2 YTD 2020A 2020F Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas Regulated - U.S. Electric & Gas Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission (ITC) (1) US dollar-denominated capital expenditures for Q2 YTD 2020 based on USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.37 and 2020F capital expenditures based on $1.32. 15 5-Year Capital Plan & Rate Base Growth Outlook $18.8B 5-YearCapital Plan MIDYEAR RATE BASE(1) $38.4B $28.0B 2019A2024F Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas Regulated - U.S. Electric & Gas Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission (ITC) 16 (1) US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32. Dividend Guidance Supported by Long-Term Growth Strategy 6% Average Annual Dividend Growth Guidance to 2024 46 Years $2.0 Of Consecutive $1.5 Dividend Increases $1.0 $0.5 73 75 77 79 81 83 85 87 89 91 93 95 97 99 01 03 05 07 09 11 13 15 17 19 Dividend Payments 17 Growth Expected Beyond 2024: Three Largest Utilities Account for 2/3 of Capital Plan Today's 5-Year Capital Plan $4.9B $3.8B $3.9B Potential Future Drivers of $12.9B Growth (Not Yet Included in Capital Plan) Generation shift to renewables:

Significant renewable capacity and battery storage in MISO and SPP queues (1) Need for additional regional projects (MISO multi-value projects at capacity upon completion)

Resiliency:

Hardening of physical assets and IT/fibre networks

Resiliency:

Tilbury LNG storage Southern Crossing Expansion

Target of 30% reduction in customer GHG emissions by 2030

Renewable gas target of 15% by 2030

Tilbury expansion to support additional liquefaction for export opportunities 2020 Integrated Resource Plan

(IRP) filed in June outlined TEP's ambitious and realistic sustainability objectives including:

(IRP) filed in June outlined TEP's ambitious and realistic sustainability objectives including: Reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2035 Target of being coal-free by 2032

(1) Additional 57 GW and 93 GW of additional renewable capacity in MISO and SPP queues; 3 GW and 9 GW of battery storage in MISO and SPP queues 18 Strong Access to Debt Markets & Strong Liquidity Over $2B issued since March 2020 DEBT ISSUANCES COMPLETED ITC

US$700M 10-year 2.95% notes US$180M 31-year 3.13% bonds (1)

UNS

US$350M 30-year 4.00% notes

Central Hudson

US$30M 30-year 3.42% notes US$30M 40-year 3.62% notes (1)

FortisBC

$75M 30-year 3.12% debentures $200M 30-year 2.54% green bond (1)

Newfoundland Power

$100M 40-year 3.61% bonds

LIQUIDITY ($B) $6 $4 5.2 4.7 $2 $0 0.7 0.9 June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Utilized(2) Remaining Capacity (1) Debt issued in July 2020. 19 (2) Net of cash on hand. ITC: MISO Base ROE Order Issued in Q2 In May, FERC issued an order in response to requests for rehearing of FERC's November 2019 decision regarding base ROE The new ROE methodology was revised to reflect a three-part approach using: Two-Step Discounted Cash Flow

Discounted Cash Flow Capital Asset Pricing Model

Modified Risk Premium Model New ROE Previous ROE Under May Under Nov. 2020 Order 2019 Order MISO Base ROE 10.02% 9.88% ITC's Incentive Adders(1) 0.75% 0.75% All-In MISO ROE at ITC 10.77% 10.63% EPS Impacts: Q2 Reported EPS +$0.06 Recognized for Historical Periods

Recognized for Historical Periods Annual EPS ~+$0.015 Prospectively (1) ITC's incentive adders reflect 50 bps for regional transmission organization participation and 25 bps for independent transmission ownership. 20 Update on Other Regulatory Proceedings NOIs on ROE and Incentives - Transmission Incentive NOPR issued in March 2020; comments filed July 1, 2020 • TEP General Rate Application - Hearings completed in June 2020; decision expected in late 2020 2020 Rate Increase Delayed - July 1, 2020 rate increase postponed until October 1, 2020 due to COVID-19; revenues to be deferred and collected over the remaining nine months of the rate year

- July 1, 2020 rate increase postponed until October 1, 2020 due to COVID-19; revenues to be deferred and collected over the remaining nine months of the rate year COVID-19 Proceeding - In June 2020 the NYPSC initiated a generic proceeding into the impacts of COVID-19 on utilities, ratepayers and commission-adopted programs

- In June 2020 the NYPSC initiated a generic proceeding into the impacts of COVID-19 on utilities, ratepayers and commission-adopted programs 2020-2024 Multi-Year Rate Plan - Decision received from the BCUC in June 2020 for the rate-setting framework for the next five years; requests for final 2020 and 2021 rates reflecting this decision will be filed in Q3

- Decision received from the BCUC in June 2020 for the rate-setting framework for the next five years; requests for final 2020 and 2021 rates reflecting this decision will be filed in Q3 Customer Recovery Fund - Order establishing a rate base deferral account for credit losses/payment deferrals associated with COVID-19 issued in June 2020

- Order establishing a rate base deferral account for credit losses/payment deferrals associated with COVID-19 issued in June 2020 Generic Cost of Capital Proceeding - Currently approved ROE and equity thickness parameters will be extended quarterly, and on a final basis, until the AUC renders a decision in the ongoing proceeding

- Currently approved ROE and equity thickness parameters will be extended quarterly, and on a final basis, until the AUC renders a decision in the ongoing proceeding AESO Tariff Application - Additional procedural steps to be completed by September 2020; decision expected in late 2020 21 Investment-Grade Credit Ratings and Funding Plan Intact CREDIT RATINGS A-(1) BBB (high)(2) Baa3 S&P and DBRS Morningstar Affirmed Ratings in 2020

Improved Credit Metrics in 2019

Strong Liquidity S&P rating reflects the issuer credit rating. Fortis' unsecured debt rating is BBB+. Ratings were affirmed on March 27, 2020 and S&P maintained the negative outlook due to COVID-19. On April 2, 2020 S&P revised its assessment of the North American regulated utility industry to negative from stable due to the impacts of COVID-19. On May 4, 2020 DBRS Morningstar affirmed Fortis' BBB (high) issuer and unsecured debt ratings and changed the trend to positive from stable. 22 Why Invest In Fortis? Well-Run Sustainability Highly Focused on Innovative Strong Virtually 6% Businesses Leader Diversified Energy Growth All Dividend Delivery Profile Regulated Guidance 23 Appendix Table of Contents Utility Overview ITC Holdings Corp. 26 - 28 UNS Energy 29 - 31 Central Hudson 32 - 33 FortisBC 34 - 36 FortisAlberta 37 - 38 Other Electric Utilities 39 - 41 Other 2019-2024 Rate Base by Segment 42 2020-2024 Capital Plan by Segment 43 Major Capital Projects 44 COVID-19: Other Financial Implications 45 Manageable Debt Maturities 46 Investment-Grade Credit Ratings 47 Executive Team 48 25 ITC Holdings Corp. Type of Utility Transmission Regulator FERC Regulatory Model Cost of Service with FERC Formula Rates Current Regulatory Compact 10.77-11.41% ROE on 60% equity Significant Regulatory Features Cost-based, forward formula rates with annual true-up 2020F Rate Base(1) $9.5B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1) 6.4% 2019 Assets % of Total Consolidated 38% Regulated Assets(2) Development Opportunities(3) Lake Erie Connector, Connecting Renewables & Grid Modernization Regulatory Proceeding Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Incentive Policy Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Includes goodwill (3) Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. 26 ITC Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital(1) Infrastructure Investments $4.9B Major Capital Projects Grid Security New Interconnections $3.3B Infrastructure Investments Rebuild, reliability, resiliency, system efficiencies, increased capacity, circuit overloads, pocket load growth $600M Major Capital Projects Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects & 34.5 to 69kV Transmission Conversion Project $500M Grid Security Physical and technological hardening along with technology upgrades $500M New Interconnections Supports economic development and changes in generation sources (1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. 27 ITC Building the Grid of the Future ~16,000 Miles of Transmission & Opportunities Beyond the Plan 565 Substations New 3 GW and 9 GW of battery storage in Technologies MISO and SPP queues Access to MISO multi-value projects Regional at capacity upon completion Markets ~6,800 MW Wind Energy Connected US $9.1B Invested Since Inception Generation Shifts 57 GW and 93 GW of additional renewable capacity in MISO & SPP queues Grid Hardening of physical Security assets and IT/telecom systems 28 UNS Energy Tucson UNS Electric UNS Gas Electric Type of Utility Electricity Gas distribution Regulator Arizona Corporation Commission and FERC Regulatory Model Cost of service/historical test year 9.75% ROE 9.5% ROE on 9.75% ROE Current Regulatory Compact on 50% on 50.8% 52.8% equity equity equity 2020F Rate Base(1) $5.8B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1) 6.5% 2019 Assets % of Total Consolidated Regulated 20% Assets(2) Development Opportunities(3) Renewables, Storage & Electric Transmission TEP rate case filed in 2019 using a 2018 test Regulatory Proceedings year & hearing and settlement procedures for FERC formula rate application Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. 29 UNS Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital(1) Distribution Generation Infrastructure Diversification $3.9B IT, General and OtherTransmission Infrastructure $1.2B Distribution Infrastructure Customer meter infrastructure, grid resiliency, modernization $1.0B Generation Diversification Reciprocating engines, 250 MW Wind $1.0B Transmission Infrastructure Direct Current tie with Mexico, Southline Project $700M IT, General and Other Supports technology, efficiency and sustainment (1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. 30 TEP's Sustainability Objectives 457 MW of New Wind, 3,400 MW Planned Additions Solar and Storage of Wind, Solar and Storage 2020-2021 2022-2035 1,073 MW Planned Coal Retirements - completed exit from coal by 2032 -170 MW -387 MW -110 MW -406 MW 2022 2027 2031 2032 Targeting renewable energy goal of 70% that will reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2035 Developed in partnership with the

University of Arizona's Institute of the Environment

University of Arizona's Institute of the Environment Significant input from community members who participated in

TEP's Advisory Council

TEP's Advisory Council Consistent with the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement 31 Central Hudson Type of Utility Gas and Electricity Regulator New York State Public Service Commission Regulatory Model Cost of service on future test year Current Regulatory Compact 8.8% ROE on 49% equity Significant Regulatory Features Revenue decoupling 2020F Rate Base(1) $2.1B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1) 8.2% 2019 Assets % of Total Consolidated Regulated 7% Assets(2) Development Opportunities(3) Grid Modernization Regulatory Proceeding COVID-19 Generic Proceeding Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. 32 Central Hudson Capital Plan IT, General and Other 2020-2024 Capital(1) Distribution Infrastructure $900M Distribution Infrastructure Distribution Automation and Modernization $1.6B $250M Transmission Infrastructure Replacement of Aging Infrastructure $450M IT, General and Other Transmission Infrastructure (1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. 33 FortisBC FortisBC Gas FortisBC Electric Type of Utility Gas distribution Electricity Regulator British Columbia Utilities Commission Regulatory Model Cost of service + PBR Current Regulatory Compact 8.75% ROE on 38.5% equity 9.15% ROE on 40.0% equity Significant Regulatory Features Multi-year rates with revenue deferrals - changes in consumption and commodity costs do not impact earnings 2020F Rate Base $5.0B $1.4B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR 7.8% 3.0% 2019 Assets % of Total 14% 4% Consolidated Regulated Assets(1) Development Opportunities(2) Renewable Gas, Tilbury LNG & N/A Gas Infrastructure Regulatory Proceeding 2020-2024Multi-Year Rate Plan(3) Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. BCUC order received in June 2020 approving Multi-Year Rate Plan for 2020-2024. During the third quarter of 2020, FortisBC Energy and FortisBC Electric will provide the BCUC with updated 2020 rate filings reflecting the terms of this decision. 34 FortisBC Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital Sustainment & Customer Growth Sustainability $3.8B LNG LNG LNG Projects Major Integrity Projects $1.9B Sustainment & Customer Growth Ongoing maintenance requires significant capital investment Includes customer growth and general plant investment $1.1B Major Integrity Projects Inland Gas Upgrades Project Transmission Integrity Management Capabilities Project Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure System Upgrade $700M LNG Projects Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project Tilbury 1B Expansion Project $100M Sustainability Renewable Gas Projects Natural gas for transportation 35 FortisBC's Clean Growth Pathway: 30% GHG Reduction by 2030 Energy Renewable Global Zero & Low-Carbon Efficiency Natural Gas LNG Transportation Conservation & Currently Utilizing Positioning BC FortisBC Efficiency Programs Renewable Natural as a Domestic & Owns and Operates Increased to ~$370M Gas(1) International 19 Charging Stations(3) through 2022 -------------------------- Bunkering Hub Owns---------------------------andOperates Regulatory -------------------------- Approval Received Provincial Government 15 Compressed at FortisBC's Supportive of Natural Gas Stations largest RNG Global LNG project to date(2) (1) Locations include Sea Breeze Dairy Farm, Surrey Biofuel Facility, Fraser Valley Biogas, Salmon Arm Landfill (owned and operated by FortisBC) & Glenmore Landfill (owned and operated by FortisBC). (2) Renewable Natural Gas production at Vancouver Landfill36 (3) Includes 17 fast-charging stations and 2 level two chargers. FortisAlberta Type of Utility Electricity distribution Regulator Alberta Utilities Commission Regulatory Model PBR Current Regulatory Compact 8.5% ROE on 37% equity Significant Regulatory Features ~85% of revenue derived from fixed-billing determinants 2020F Rate Base $3.7B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR 4.1% 2019 Assets % of Total 9% Consolidated Regulated Assets(1) AESO Customer Contribution Regulatory Proceedings Policy Decision Review and Variance Application & 2021 Generic Cost of Capital (1) Includes goodwill 37 FortisAlberta Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital Distribution Infrastructure $1.9B Distribution Infrastructure $2.2B Safety & Reliability of Distribution Assets, Meter Upgrades, Pole Management Program, Modernization IT, General $300M IT, General and Other and Other 38 Other Electric Utilities (1) Type of Utility Electricity Regulator Ontario Energy Board Island Regulatory and Appeals Newfoundland and Labrador Board Commission of Commissioners of Public Utilities Regulatory Model Cost of service with incentives Cost of service on future test year Cost of service on future test year Current Regulatory Compact 8.52% - 9.30% ROE on 40% 9.35% ROE on 40% equity 8.50% ROE +/- 40 bps on 45% equity(2) equity 2020F Rate Base $0.4B(3) $0.4B $1.2B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR 27.2%(3) 3.9% 3.3% 2019 Assets % of Total 1% 1% 3% Consolidated Regulated Assets(4) Development Opportunities(5) Municipal Utility Consolidation Grid Modernization Grid Modernization Includes Canadian Niagara Power, Cornwall Electric, Algoma Power and Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project. Allowed ROE is 8.52% for Algoma Power, 8.78% for Canadian Niagara Power distribution and 9.3% for Canadian Niagara Power transmission. Cornwall Electric operates under a franchise agreement with a price-cap and commodity cost flow through and, therefore, is not regulated with reference to an allowed ROE. Reflects Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. 39 Other Electric Utilities (continued) (1) Type of Utility Electricity Regulator Utility Regulation and Competition Government of the Turks and Caicos Office Islands Regulatory Model Cost of service Cost of service 2019 Achieved ROE 12.10% 8.00% 2020F Rate Base(2) $0.7B $0.5B 5-Year Rate Base CAGR(2) 8.2% 3.2% 2019 Assets % of Total 2% 1% Consolidated Regulated Assets(3) Development Opportunities(4) Grid Modernization, Battery Storage & Renewables Regulatory Proceeding FortisTCI 2018 Rate Variance Application(5) Fortis has an approximate 60% controlling interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Includes goodwill Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending. In February 2020 the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands approved a 6.8% average increase in FortisTCI's electricity rates, effective April 1, 2020, including the recovery of hurricane-related costs incurred in 2017. In March 2020, to provide customer relief from the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the effective date was postponed to July 2020 and new rates became effective July 22, 2020. 40 Other Electric Capital Plan 2020-2024 Capital Distribution $900M Distribution Infrastructure Infrastructure Newfoundland Power and Caribbean Utilities $2.3B $600M Generation Diversification Caribbean Utilities Shift to Cleaner Energy IT, General $600M Transmission Infrastructure and Other Generation Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project Diversification Transmission $200M IT, General and Other Infrastructure 41 2019-2024 Rate Base by Segment Midyear Rate Base(1) 3-Year 5-Year CAGR to CAGR to ($billions) 2019A 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2022 2024 Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission ITC(2) 8.8 9.5 10.2 10.8 11.4 12.0 7.2% 6.4% Regulated - US Electric & Gas UNS Energy 5.0 5.8 6.1 6.4 6.8 6.9 8.6% 6.5% Central Hudson 1.9 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.6 2.8 9.0% 8.2% Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas 6.9 7.9 8.3 8.8 9.4 9.7 8.7% 7.0% Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas FortisBC Energy 4.5 5.0 5.1 5.4 6.1 6.6 6.4% 7.8% FortisAlberta 3.5 3.7 3.9 4.1 4.2 4.3 4.8% 4.1% FortisBC Electric 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 3.6% 3.0% Other Electric(3) 3.0 3.2 3.5 3.9 4.2 4.3 9.2% 7.9% Total Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas 12.3 13.3 14.0 14.9 16.0 16.7 6.3% 6.3% Total Midyear Rate Base Forecast 28.0 30.7 32.5 34.5 36.8 38.4 7.2% 6.5% (1) US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32. (2) Fortis has an 80.1% controlling ownership interest in ITC, rate base represents 100% ownership. 42 (3) Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities. 2020-2024 Capital Plan by Segment Capital Forecast(1) 2020-2024 ($millions) 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F TOTAL Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission ITC 976 987 1,043 1,018 922 4,946 Regulated - US Electric & Gas UNS Energy 1,390 828 710 575 371 3,874 Central Hudson 292 309 359 306 292 1,558 Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas 1,682 1,137 1,069 881 663 5,432 Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas FortisBC Energy 507 546 648 850 688 3,239 FortisAlberta 436 460 421 420 417 2,154 FortisBC Electric 141 139 110 109 108 607 Other Electric(2) 566 473 485 438 348 2,310 Total Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas 1,650 1,618 1,664 1,817 1,561 8,310 Non-Regulated 32 13 35 10 36 126 Total Capital Forecast 4,340 3,755 3,811 3,726 3,182 18,814 (1) Capital expenditures are translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. (2) Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities. 43 Major Capital Projects(1) Incurred 2020-2024 Expected ($Millions) to End of Year of Plan 2019 Completion ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects 625(2) 276 2023 ITC 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project 352(2) 268 Post-2024 UNS Southline Transmission Project - 392 Post-2024 UNS Oso Grande Wind Project 65 453 2020 FortisBC Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure 388 72 2020 System Upgrade FortisBC Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project - 350 2024 FortisBC Transmission Integrity Management 13 517 Post-2024 Capabilities Project FortisBC Inland Gas Upgrades Project 9 319 Post-2024 FortisBC Tilbury 1B Project 8 352 2024 Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project(3) 123 501 2023 Smaller Projects 80% Major Projects 20% Major capital projects are identified as those with a total project cost of $200 million or greater and exclude ongoing capital maintenance projects. Total project costs include forecasted capitalized interest and non-cash equity component of AFUDC. Capital expenditures for 2020-2024 are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32. Reflects capital expenditures since date of acquisition of ITC on October 14, 2016. (3) Reflects Fortis' assumed 39% share of the estimated capital spending for the project. Under the funding framework, Fortis will be funding its equity component only. 44 COVID-19: Other Financial Implications Defined Benefit Pension Plan Certain U.S. Retirement Benefits ~46% of assets invested in fixed income

~88% of $3.2B plan assets funded at December 31, 2019

~80% of pension assets subject to regulatory mechanisms

UNS pension plan assets (~$0.6B) not subject to automatic regulatory mechanisms Impact of asset valuation on future pension expense depends on asset valuations as of December 31 st

Certain retirement benefits funded through trusts and are subject to market volatility each quarter

Decline in market values in the first six months resulted in a ~$0.02 EPS decline year-over-year for UNS Minimal impact at other utilities as assets are more heavily invested in fixed income

Foreign Exchange - Earnings & Capital Plan 65% (1) of earnings and 60% of 5-year $18.8B capital plan from U.S.

of earnings and 60% of 5-year $18.8B capital plan from U.S. Expect tailwind due to higher USD/CAD exchange rate

Foreign exchange sensitivity for every 5 cent change in USD/CAD exchange rate:

Annual EPS - $0.06 5-year Capital Plan - $400M

Credit Losses Potential for recovery of credit losses through extraordinary riders in regulatory mechanisms

FortisBC received approval for recovery in June 2020

FortisAlberta and ITC collect revenues from retail energy providers and distribution utilities reducing collection risk vs. end-use customers.

end-use customers. Together they represent ~30% of annual revenues

(1) Non-US GAAP Measure. Data as of December 31, 2019. 45 Manageable Debt Maturities FIXED-TERM DEBT MATURITIES(1) ($B) $2.0 5-Year Average ~$0.9B $1.5 $1.0 $0.5 $0.0 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F (1) Debt as at June 30, 2020 and excludes any new debt issuances during the forecast period. Excludes repayments of finance leases along with the current portion of credit facilities, which are assumed to be extended by one-year annually. 46 Investment-Grade Credit Ratings Company Fortis Inc. A-(1) Baa3 BBB (High) ITC Holdings Corp. A-(1) Baa2 n/a ITC Regulated Subsidiaries A A1 n/a TEP A- A3 n/a Central Hudson A- A3 n/a FortisBC Energy n/a A3 A FortisBC Electric n/a Baa1 A (low) FortisAlberta A- Baa1 A (low) Newfoundland Power n/a A2 A (1) S&P credit ratings for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. reflect the issuer credit ratings. The unsecured debt rating for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. is BBB+. 47 Executive Team Barry Perry President & CEO Jocelyn Perry Jim Reid David Hutchens Nora Duke James Laurito EVP, CFO EVP, CLO & Chief Operating Officer, EVP, Sustainability & EVP, Business Corporate Secretary CEO UNS Energy CHRO Development & CTO Linda Apsey Charles Freni Gary Smith Michael Mosher Roger Dall'Antonia President & CEO President & CEO EVP, Eastern Canadian President & CEO President & CEO ITC Central Hudson & Caribbean Operations FortisAlberta FortisBC 48 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Fortis Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 14:55:02 UTC 0 Latest news on FORTIS INC. 10:56a FORTIS : Q3 2020 Investor Marketing PU 09:42a FORTIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 09:27a FORTIS INC. : Announces Third Quarter Dividends AQ 06:01a Fortis Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings GL 07/29 FORTIS INC. : Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2020 AQ 07/28 FORTIS : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings PU 07/24 FORTIS INC. : to Hold Teleconference on July 30 to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 R.. AQ 07/23 ADVISORY : Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on July 30 to Discuss Second Quar.. AQ 07/23 ADVISORY : Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on July 30 to Discuss Second Quar.. GL 07/20 FORTIS : Signs Anti-Black Racism Pledge DJ

Financials CAD USD Sales 2020 9 121 M 6 799 M 6 799 M Net income 2020 1 214 M 905 M 905 M Net Debt 2020 26 458 M 19 722 M 19 722 M P/E ratio 2020 20,8x Yield 2020 3,59% Capitalization 25 056 M 18 753 M 18 677 M EV / Sales 2020 5,65x EV / Sales 2021 5,52x Nbr of Employees 9 000 Free-Float 94,8% Chart FORTIS INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 58,06 CAD Last Close Price 53,93 CAD Spread / Highest target 18,7% Spread / Average Target 7,66% Spread / Lowest Target -11,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman David G. Hutchens Chief Operating Officer Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President James P. Laurito CTO & EVP-Business Development Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FORTIS INC. 0.09% 18 655 NEXTERA ENERGY 16.22% 137 806 ENEL S.P.A. 12.77% 95 407 IBERDROLA 20.86% 81 354 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -0.68% 69 037 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -6.84% 62 440