Fortis : Q3 2020 Investor Marketing

Fortis includes forward-looking information in this presentation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information reflects expectations of Fortis management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as anticipates, believes, budgets, could, estimates, expects, forecasts, intends, may, might, plans, projects, schedule, should, target, will, would and the negative of these terms and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward- looking information, which includes, without limitation: targeted average annual dividend growth through 2024; FortisBC's 2030 GHG emission goal; TEP's carbon emissions reduction target, 2035 generation mix, coal-fired generation retirements and associated benefits; forecast capital expenditures for 2020-2024; forecast rate base for 2020-2024; additional opportunities beyond the capital plan; the expected timing, outcome and impacts of regulatory decisions; expected expenditures related to the FortisBC energy conservation and efficiency projects; and forecast debt maturities for 2020-2024.
Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, including those identified from time to time in the forward-looking information. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: no material impact from the COVID-19 pandemic; reasonable outcomes for regulatory proceedings and the expectation of regulatory stability; the successful execution of the five-year capital plan; no material capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient human resources to deliver service and execute the capital plan; no significant variability in interest rates; and the Board exercising its discretion to declare dividends, taking into account the business performance and financial condition of the Corporation. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, reference should be made to the continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information herein is given as of the date of this presentation. Fortis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Unless otherwise specified, all financial information is in Canadian dollars and rate base refers to mid-year rate base.
2
Geographically Diverse Energy Delivery Business
3
High Quality Portfolio
10
Operations
Canada, U.S. & Caribbean
Regulated
~99% Utility Assets
$28B 2019
Rate Base
Note: All information as at December 31, 2019.
(1) Non-US GAAP measure.
3.3M Customers
2.0M Electric & 1.3M Gas
~93% TransmissionDistribution &
~65% Earnings(1) from the U.S
4
Long-Term Strategy
The safety and health of our employees is the priority
Focused on delivering reliable service to our customers
STRATEGY
6%
Average Annual
Dividend Growth
Guidance through 2024
Leverage the operating model,
footprint of our businesses,
operating expertise, reputation
Focused on
and financial strength to execute
Growth
on growth opportunities
AREAS OF FOCUS:
Capital
Customer &
Sustainability
System
Energy
Investment
Investment Plan
Regulatory
& Delivery of
Resiliency,
Infrastructure,
Grade Credit
Relationships
Cleaner
Innovation &
LNG Expansion
Ratings
Energy
Cybersecurity
&
Energy Storage
5
Strong Operational Performance
Safety
Reliability
All Injury Frequency Rate(1)
2.0
1.78
1.59
1.0
0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
USA Bureau of Labor Statistics Average (2015-2018)(2) Canadian Electricity Association Average (2015-2018)(2)
Electricity Customer Average Outage Duration(3)
5.0
(Hours)
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Fortis
Canadian Electricity Association and U.S.
Energy Information Administration Average(2)
(1)
Injuries per 200,000 hours worked
6
(2)
2019 industry comparator will be available later in 2020
(3)
Based on weighted average of Fortis' customer count in each jurisdiction
Superior 20-Year Total Shareholder Return
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
%
600
400
200
0
(200)
2000
FTS
S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index
1,237%
FTS Total Shareholder
S&P/TSX Composite Index
Returns (Average Annual)
1-Year
3.3%
5-Year
12.1%
692%
10-Year
10.7%
20-Year
13.8%
155%
2005
2010
2015
2020
Note: Cumulative 20-year total shareholder return as at June 30, 2020.
7
Sustainability: It's How We Do Everything
93% of our assets are dedicated to energy transmission and distribution, limiting our impact on the environment
Focused on Delivering
Strong Performance
Cleaner Energy
Strong Gender Diversity
Throughout Company Including
Board, Head Office
Integrated Resource Plan
& Executive Team
filed in June 2020
Outperformed Industry Averages
30% GHG Reduction by 2030
in Safety and Reliability Measures
Industry Recognition
Recognized as one of 73 Canadian Corporations for
gender diversity leadership
Ranked Top 20
in Globe & Mail Board Games
for past five years(1)
(1) The Globe and Mail ranks over 200 Canadian corporate boards based on the quality of their governance practices in four broad subcategories: board composition,
8
shareholding & compensation, shareholder rights and disclosure.
TEP Files 2020 Integrated Resource Plan in Arizona
Fortis Expects to Have a Coal-FreeGeneration Mix by 2032
TEP Sets Target to Reduce
Carbon Emissions by
80%
by 2035
2,457MW of new wind
and solar power systems
Springerville units begin
seasonal operations in 2023.
TEP's power will be more than 70%
renewable by 2035.
o Unit 1 to retire in 2027
o Unit 2 to retire in 2032
1,400 MWof
new energy storage systems
9
2020 Sustainability Report Issued in July
Continued Focus on
Energy
Delivery
Sustainability
Highlights
FortisBC's
30BY30
goal will reduce greenhouse gas
emissions associated with customer energy use by 30% by 2030.
More than
$12 million
in 2019 community investment.
TEP will reduce carbon emissions by
80%
by 2035.
More than
70%
of our 2020 $4.3 billion capital
plan is dedicated to asset resiliency, modernization & cleaner energy initiatives.
40%
of Fortis Inc. Directors elected in 2020 are women
and in 2019 we finalized our inclusion and diversity framework.
10
Strategically Positioned to Navigate Through COVID-19
Operationally:
10 locally operated utilities
Essential workers maintaining and operating electricity grids and natural gas networks
Limited impacts on supply chain
Key operational employees sequestered
Social distancing and good hygiene practices in place
Financially:
~82% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms or from residential sales(1)
Strong liquidity
Foreign exchange potential tailwind from strengthening U.S. dollar
Limited pension expense exposure
(1) ~63% of annual revenues protected by regulatory mechanisms from changes in sales. Remaining ~37% of annual revenues consists of ~19% residential and
11
~18% commercial and industrial.
~82% of Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms or From Residential Sales
2019 Revenues
EPS Sensitivity
19%
Annual EPS Impact ($)
UNS
Other Electric
+/- 1% Residential Sales
+/- $0.008
+/- $0.006
63%
18%
+/- 1% Commercial and
+/- $0.008
+/- $0.004
Industrial Sales
Revenues Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms (1)
Residential Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms(2)
Commercial and Industrial Revenues NotProtected by Regulatory Mechanisms (3)
Includes regulatory mechanisms at ITC, Central Hudson, FortisBC, and 85% of FortisAlberta's revenues which are based on fixed-billing determinants. Also includes wholesale/other revenues at UNS that do not have a significant impact on earnings and are primarily returned to customers through regulatory mechanisms.
Residential revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 10% at Other Electric in 2019.
(3) Commercial and Industrial revenues not protected by regulatory mechanisms from change in sales with 9% at UNS and 9% at Other Electric in 2019.
12
COVID-19 Q2 Sales and Load Trends:
Sales Up ~3% at Utilities Not Protected by Regulatory Mechanisms
Regulatory Mechanisms
Protecting Changes
Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019
in Sales
Sales Trends
Western Canada
Other
Electric
Peak load increased ~5% including weather impacts
• Sales improved with reopening of auto manufacturers and suppliers in mid-May
• Electric sales down ~1%
Minimal exposure to commercial and industrial sales
In B.C., gas sales comparable, electric sales down ~5%
• In Alberta, sales down 9%; ~85% of revenue based on fixed-billing determinants
Residential sales increased ~24% mainly due to weather
x
• Commercial and industrial sales down ~3%
• Overall retail sales increased ~9%
• Excluding weather, retail sales sales up ~2%
x
• Residential sales increased ~4%
• Commercial sales down ~11%
• Overall sales decreased ~3% primarily driven by decline in Caribbean tourism
13
Our Five-Year Plan
$18.8B
~7%
~6%
Dividend
Capital
Rate Base
Growth
Plan
Growth
Guidance
14
2020 Capital Plan On Track
$4.3B
$2.0B
$1.7
$0.7
$1.6
$0.8
$0.5$1.0
(1)
(1)
Q2 YTD 2020A
2020F
Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas
Regulated - U.S. Electric & Gas
Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission (ITC)
(1) US dollar-denominated capital expenditures for Q2 YTD 2020 based on USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.37 and 2020F capital expenditures based on $1.32.
15
5-Year Capital Plan & Rate Base Growth Outlook
$18.8B 5-YearCapital Plan
MIDYEAR RATE BASE(1)
$38.4B
$28.0B
2019A2024F
Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas
Regulated - U.S. Electric & Gas
Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission (ITC)
16
(1) US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32.
Dividend Guidance Supported by Long-Term Growth Strategy
6%
Average Annual Dividend Growth Guidance to 2024
46 Years
$2.0
Of Consecutive
$1.5
Dividend Increases
$1.0
$0.5
73
75
77
79
81
83
85
87
89
91
93
95
97
99
01
03
05
07
09
11
13
15
17
19
Dividend Payments
17
Growth Expected Beyond 2024:
Three Largest Utilities Account for 2/3 of Capital Plan
Today's 5-Year
Capital Plan
$4.9B
$3.8B
$3.9B
Potential Future
Drivers of
$12.9B
Growth
(Not Yet Included
in Capital Plan)
Generation shift to renewables:
Significant renewable capacity and battery storage in MISO and SPP queues(1)
Need for additional regional projects (MISO multi-value projects at capacity upon completion)
Resiliency:
Hardening of physical assets and IT/fibre networks
Resiliency:
Tilbury LNG storage
Southern Crossing Expansion
Target of 30% reduction in customer GHG emissions by 2030
Renewable gas target of 15% by 2030
Tilbury expansion to support additional liquefaction for export opportunities
2020 Integrated Resource Plan
(IRP) filed in June outlined TEP's ambitious and realistic sustainability objectives including:
Reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2035
Target of being coal-free by 2032
(1) Additional 57 GW and 93 GW of additional renewable capacity in MISO and SPP queues; 3 GW and 9 GW of battery storage in MISO and SPP queues
18
Strong Access to Debt Markets & Strong Liquidity Over $2B issued since March 2020
DEBT ISSUANCES COMPLETED
ITC
US$700M 10-year 2.95% notes
US$180M 31-year 3.13% bonds(1)
UNS
US$350M 30-year 4.00% notes
Central Hudson
US$30M 30-year 3.42% notes
US$30M 40-year 3.62% notes (1)
FortisBC
$75M 30-year 3.12% debentures
$200M 30-year 2.54% green bond(1)
Newfoundland Power
$100M 40-year 3.61% bonds
LIQUIDITY ($B)
$6
$4
5.2
4.7
$2
$0
0.7
0.9
June 30, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Utilized(2)
Remaining Capacity
(1) Debt issued in July 2020.
19
(2) Net of cash on hand.
ITC: MISO Base ROE Order Issued in Q2
In May, FERC issued an order in response to requests for rehearing of FERC's November 2019 decision regarding base ROE
The new ROE methodology was revised to reflect a three-part approach using:
Two-StepDiscounted Cash Flow
Capital Asset Pricing Model
Modified Risk Premium Model
New ROE
Previous ROE
Under May
Under Nov.
2020 Order
2019 Order
MISO Base ROE
10.02%
9.88%
ITC's Incentive Adders(1)
0.75%
0.75%
All-In MISO ROE at ITC
10.77%
10.63%
EPS Impacts:
Q2 Reported EPS+$0.06 Recognized for Historical Periods
Annual EPS~+$0.015 Prospectively
(1) ITC's incentive adders reflect 50 bps for regional transmission organization participation and 25 bps for independent transmission ownership.
20
Update on Other Regulatory Proceedings
NOIs on ROE and Incentives - Transmission Incentive NOPR issued in March 2020; comments filed July 1, 2020
• TEP General Rate Application - Hearings completed in June 2020; decision expected in late 2020
2020 Rate Increase Delayed - July 1, 2020 rate increase postponed until October 1, 2020 due to COVID-19; revenues to be deferred and collected over the remaining nine months of the rate year
COVID-19Proceeding - In June 2020 the NYPSC initiated a generic proceeding into the impacts of COVID-19 on utilities, ratepayers and commission-adopted programs
2020-2024Multi-YearRate Plan - Decision received from the BCUC in June 2020 for the rate-setting framework for the next five years; requests for final 2020 and 2021 rates reflecting this decision will be filed in Q3
Customer Recovery Fund - Order establishing a rate base deferral account for credit losses/payment deferrals associated with COVID-19 issued in June 2020
Generic Cost of Capital Proceeding - Currently approved ROE and equity thickness parameters will be extended quarterly, and on a final basis, until the AUC renders a decision in the ongoing proceeding
AESO Tariff Application - Additional procedural steps to be completed by September 2020; decision expected in late 2020
21
Investment-Grade Credit Ratings and Funding Plan Intact
CREDIT RATINGS
A-(1)
BBB (high)(2)
Baa3
S&P and DBRS Morningstar Affirmed Ratings in 2020
Improved Credit Metrics in 2019
Strong Liquidity
S&P rating reflects the issuer credit rating. Fortis' unsecured debt rating is BBB+. Ratings were affirmed on March 27, 2020 and S&P maintained the negative outlook due to COVID-19. On April 2, 2020 S&P revised its assessment of the North American regulated utility industry to negative from stable due to the impacts of COVID-19.
On May 4, 2020 DBRS Morningstar affirmed Fortis' BBB (high) issuer and unsecured debt ratings and changed the trend to positive from stable.
22
Why Invest In Fortis?
Well-Run
Sustainability
Highly
Focused on
Innovative
Strong
Virtually
6%
Businesses
Leader
Diversified
Energy
Growth
All
Dividend
Delivery
Profile
Regulated
Guidance
23
Appendix
Table of Contents
Utility Overview
ITC Holdings Corp.
26 - 28
UNS Energy
29 - 31
Central Hudson
32 - 33
FortisBC
34 - 36
FortisAlberta
37 - 38
Other Electric Utilities
39 - 41
Other
2019-2024 Rate Base by Segment
42
2020-2024 Capital Plan by Segment
43
Major Capital Projects
44
COVID-19: Other Financial Implications
45
Manageable Debt Maturities
46
Investment-Grade Credit Ratings
47
Executive Team
48
25
ITC Holdings Corp.
Type of Utility
Transmission
Regulator
FERC
Regulatory Model
Cost of Service with FERC
Formula Rates
Current Regulatory Compact
10.77-11.41% ROE on
60% equity
Significant Regulatory Features
Cost-based, forward formula
rates with annual true-up
2020F Rate Base(1)
$9.5B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1)
6.4%
2019 Assets % of Total
Consolidated
38%
Regulated Assets(2)
Development Opportunities(3)
Lake Erie Connector, Connecting
Renewables & Grid
Modernization
Regulatory Proceeding
Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
on Incentive Policy
Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
Includes goodwill
(3) Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
Physical and technological hardening along with technology upgrades
$500M New Interconnections
Supports economic development and changes in generation sources
(1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
27
ITC Building the Grid of the Future
~16,000
Miles of Transmission &
Opportunities Beyond the Plan
565
Substations
New
3 GW and 9 GW of
battery storage in
Technologies MISO and SPP queues
Access to MISO multi-value projects
Regional at capacity upon completion
Markets
~6,800 MW
Wind Energy Connected
US $9.1B
Invested Since Inception
Generation
Shifts
57 GW and 93 GW of additional renewable capacity in MISO & SPP queues
Grid
Hardening of physical
Security
assets and IT/telecom
systems
28
UNS Energy
Tucson
UNS Electric
UNS Gas
Electric
Type of Utility
Electricity
Gas
distribution
Regulator
Arizona Corporation Commission
and FERC
Regulatory Model
Cost of service/historical test year
9.75% ROE
9.5% ROE on
9.75% ROE
Current Regulatory Compact
on 50%
on 50.8%
52.8% equity
equity
equity
2020F Rate Base(1)
$5.8B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1)
6.5%
2019 Assets % of Total
Consolidated Regulated
20%
Assets(2)
Development Opportunities(3)
Renewables, Storage & Electric Transmission
TEP rate case filed in 2019 using a 2018 test
Regulatory Proceedings
year & hearing and settlement procedures for
FERC formula rate application
Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
Includes goodwill
Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
29
UNS Capital Plan
2020-2024 Capital(1)
Distribution
Generation
Infrastructure
Diversification
$3.9B
IT, General
and OtherTransmission
Infrastructure
$1.2B Distribution Infrastructure
Customer meter infrastructure, grid resiliency, modernization
$1.0B Generation Diversification
Reciprocating engines, 250 MW Wind
$1.0B Transmission Infrastructure
Direct Current tie with Mexico, Southline Project
$700M IT, General and Other
Supports technology, efficiency and sustainment
(1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
30
TEP's Sustainability Objectives
457 MW of New Wind,
3,400 MW Planned Additions
Solar and Storage
of Wind, Solar and Storage
2020-2021
2022-2035
1,073 MW Planned Coal
Retirements - completed exit
from coal by 2032
-170 MW
-387 MW
-110 MW
-406 MW
2022
2027
2031
2032
Targeting renewable energy goal of 70% that will reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2035
Developed in partnership with the
University of Arizona's Institute of the Environment
Significant input from community members who participated in
TEP's Advisory Council
Consistent with the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement
31
Central Hudson
Type of Utility
Gas and Electricity
Regulator
New York State Public Service
Commission
Regulatory Model
Cost of service on future test year
Current Regulatory Compact
8.8% ROE on 49% equity
Significant Regulatory Features
Revenue decoupling
2020F Rate Base(1)
$2.1B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR(1)
8.2%
2019 Assets % of Total Consolidated Regulated
7%
Assets(2)
Development Opportunities(3)
Grid Modernization
Regulatory Proceeding
COVID-19 Generic Proceeding
Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
Includes goodwill
Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
32
Central Hudson Capital Plan
IT, General and Other
2020-2024 Capital(1)
Distribution
Infrastructure
$900M Distribution Infrastructure
Distribution Automation and Modernization
$1.6B
$250M Transmission Infrastructure
Replacement of Aging Infrastructure
$450M IT, General and Other
Transmission
Infrastructure
(1) Capital expenditures are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
33
FortisBC
FortisBC Gas
FortisBC Electric
Type of Utility
Gas distribution
Electricity
Regulator
British Columbia Utilities Commission
Regulatory Model
Cost of service + PBR
Current Regulatory Compact
8.75% ROE on 38.5% equity
9.15% ROE on 40.0%
equity
Significant Regulatory Features
Multi-year rates with revenue deferrals - changes in
consumption and commodity costs do not impact earnings
2020F Rate Base
$5.0B
$1.4B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR
7.8%
3.0%
2019 Assets % of Total
14%
4%
Consolidated Regulated Assets(1)
Development Opportunities(2)
Renewable Gas, Tilbury LNG &
N/A
Gas Infrastructure
Regulatory Proceeding
2020-2024Multi-Year Rate Plan(3)
Includes goodwill
Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
BCUC order received in June 2020 approving Multi-Year Rate Plan for 2020-2024. During the third quarter of 2020, FortisBC Energy and FortisBC Electric will provide the BCUC with updated 2020 rate filings reflecting the terms of this decision.
34
FortisBC Capital Plan
2020-2024 Capital
Sustainment &
Customer Growth
Sustainability
$3.8B
LNG
LNG
LNG Projects
Major
Integrity
Projects
$1.9B Sustainment & Customer Growth
Ongoing maintenance requires significant capital investment Includes customer growth and general plant investment
Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure System Upgrade
$700M LNG Projects
Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project
Tilbury 1B Expansion Project
$100M Sustainability
Renewable Gas Projects
Natural gas for transportation
35
FortisBC's Clean Growth Pathway:
30% GHG Reduction by 2030
Energy
Renewable
Global
Zero & Low-Carbon
Efficiency
Natural Gas
LNG
Transportation
Conservation &
Currently Utilizing
Positioning BC
FortisBC
Efficiency Programs
Renewable Natural
as a Domestic &
Owns and Operates
Increased to ~$370M
Gas(1)
International
19 Charging Stations(3)
through 2022
--------------------------
Bunkering Hub
Owns---------------------------andOperates
Regulatory
--------------------------
Approval Received
Provincial Government
15 Compressed
at FortisBC's
Supportive of
Natural Gas Stations
largest RNG
Global LNG
project to date(2)
(1) Locations include Sea Breeze Dairy Farm, Surrey Biofuel Facility, Fraser Valley Biogas, Salmon Arm Landfill (owned and operated by FortisBC) & Glenmore Landfill (owned and operated by FortisBC).
(2) Renewable Natural Gas production at Vancouver Landfill36
(3) Includes 17 fast-charging stations and 2 level two chargers.
FortisAlberta
Type of Utility
Electricity distribution
Regulator
Alberta Utilities Commission
Regulatory Model
PBR
Current Regulatory Compact
8.5% ROE on 37% equity
Significant Regulatory Features
~85% of revenue derived from
fixed-billing determinants
2020F Rate Base
$3.7B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR
4.1%
2019 Assets % of Total
9%
Consolidated Regulated Assets(1)
AESO Customer Contribution
Regulatory Proceedings
Policy Decision Review and
Variance Application & 2021
Generic Cost of Capital
(1) Includes goodwill
37
FortisAlberta Capital Plan
2020-2024 Capital
Distribution
Infrastructure
$1.9B Distribution Infrastructure
$2.2B
Safety & Reliability of Distribution Assets, Meter
Upgrades, Pole Management Program, Modernization
IT, General
$300M IT, General and Other
and Other
38
Other Electric Utilities
(1)
Type of Utility
Electricity
Regulator
Ontario Energy Board
Island Regulatory and Appeals
Newfoundland and Labrador Board
Commission
of Commissioners of Public Utilities
Regulatory Model
Cost of service with incentives
Cost of service on future test year
Cost of service on future test year
Current Regulatory Compact
8.52% - 9.30% ROE on 40%
9.35% ROE on 40% equity
8.50% ROE +/- 40 bps on 45%
equity(2)
equity
2020F Rate Base
$0.4B(3)
$0.4B
$1.2B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR
27.2%(3)
3.9%
3.3%
2019 Assets % of Total
1%
1%
3%
Consolidated Regulated Assets(4)
Development Opportunities(5)
Municipal Utility Consolidation
Grid Modernization
Grid Modernization
Includes Canadian Niagara Power, Cornwall Electric, Algoma Power and Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project.
Allowed ROE is 8.52% for Algoma Power, 8.78% for Canadian Niagara Power distribution and 9.3% for Canadian Niagara Power transmission. Cornwall Electric operates under a franchise agreement with a price-cap and commodity cost flow through and, therefore, is not regulated with reference to an allowed ROE.
Reflects Fortis' 39% ownership of the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project
Includes goodwill
Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
39
Other Electric Utilities (continued)
(1)
Type of Utility
Electricity
Regulator
Utility Regulation and Competition
Government of the Turks and Caicos
Office
Islands
Regulatory Model
Cost of service
Cost of service
2019 Achieved ROE
12.10%
8.00%
2020F Rate Base(2)
$0.7B
$0.5B
5-Year Rate Base CAGR(2)
8.2%
3.2%
2019 Assets % of Total
2%
1%
Consolidated Regulated Assets(3)
Development Opportunities(4)
Grid Modernization, Battery Storage & Renewables
Regulatory Proceeding
FortisTCI 2018 Rate Variance Application(5)
Fortis has an approximate 60% controlling interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.
Rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and rate base for 2020-2024 translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
Includes goodwill
Development opportunities are not included in the base capital forecast and represent incremental capital spending.
In February 2020 the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands approved a 6.8% average increase in FortisTCI's electricity rates, effective April 1, 2020, including the recovery of hurricane-related costs incurred in 2017. In March 2020, to provide customer relief from the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the effective date was postponed to July 2020 and new rates
became effective July 22, 2020.
40
Other Electric Capital Plan
2020-2024 Capital
Distribution
$900M Distribution Infrastructure
Infrastructure
Newfoundland Power and Caribbean Utilities
$2.3B
$600M Generation Diversification
Caribbean Utilities Shift to Cleaner Energy
IT, General
$600M Transmission Infrastructure
and Other
Generation
Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project
Diversification
Transmission
$200M IT, General and Other
Infrastructure
41
2019-2024 Rate Base by Segment
Midyear Rate Base(1)
3-Year
5-Year
CAGR to
CAGR to
($billions)
2019A
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
2024F
2022
2024
Regulated - Independent Electric
Transmission
ITC(2)
8.8
9.5
10.2
10.8
11.4
12.0
7.2%
6.4%
Regulated - US Electric & Gas
UNS Energy
5.0
5.8
6.1
6.4
6.8
6.9
8.6%
6.5%
Central Hudson
1.9
2.1
2.2
2.4
2.6
2.8
9.0%
8.2%
Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas
6.9
7.9
8.3
8.8
9.4
9.7
8.7%
7.0%
Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean
Electric & Gas
FortisBC Energy
4.5
5.0
5.1
5.4
6.1
6.6
6.4%
7.8%
FortisAlberta
3.5
3.7
3.9
4.1
4.2
4.3
4.8%
4.1%
FortisBC Electric
1.3
1.4
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
3.6%
3.0%
Other Electric(3)
3.0
3.2
3.5
3.9
4.2
4.3
9.2%
7.9%
Total Regulated - Canadian &
Caribbean Electric & Gas
12.3
13.3
14.0
14.9
16.0
16.7
6.3%
6.3%
Total Midyear Rate Base Forecast
28.0
30.7
32.5
34.5
36.8
38.4
7.2%
6.5%
(1)
US dollar-denominated rate base for 2019 is based on the actual average USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.33 and forecast rate base for 2020-2024 is based on $1.32.
(2)
Fortis has an 80.1% controlling ownership interest in ITC, rate base represents 100% ownership.
42
(3)
Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities.
2020-2024 Capital Plan by Segment
Capital Forecast(1)
2020-2024
($millions)
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
2024F
TOTAL
Regulated - Independent Electric Transmission
ITC
976
987
1,043
1,018
922
4,946
Regulated - US Electric & Gas
UNS Energy
1,390
828
710
575
371
3,874
Central Hudson
292
309
359
306
292
1,558
Total Regulated - US Electric & Gas
1,682
1,137
1,069
881
663
5,432
Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas
FortisBC Energy
507
546
648
850
688
3,239
FortisAlberta
436
460
421
420
417
2,154
FortisBC Electric
141
139
110
109
108
607
Other Electric(2)
566
473
485
438
348
2,310
Total Regulated - Canadian & Caribbean Electric & Gas
1,650
1,618
1,664
1,817
1,561
8,310
Non-Regulated
32
13
35
10
36
126
Total Capital Forecast
4,340
3,755
3,811
3,726
3,182
18,814
(1)
Capital expenditures are translated at a USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
(2)
Comprises Eastern Canadian and Caribbean electric utilities.
43
Major Capital Projects(1)
Incurred
2020-2024
Expected
($Millions)
to End of
Year of
Plan
2019
Completion
ITC Multi-Value Regional Transmission Projects
625(2)
276
2023
ITC 34.5 to 69 kV Transmission Conversion Project
352(2)
268
Post-2024
UNS Southline Transmission Project
-
392
Post-2024
UNS Oso Grande Wind Project
65
453
2020
FortisBC Lower Mainland Intermediate Pressure
388
72
2020
System Upgrade
FortisBC Eagle Mountain Woodfibre Gas Line Project
-
350
2024
FortisBC Transmission Integrity Management
13
517
Post-2024
Capabilities Project
FortisBC Inland Gas Upgrades Project
9
319
Post-2024
FortisBC Tilbury 1B Project
8
352
2024
Wataynikaneyap Transmission Power Project(3)
123
501
2023
Smaller Projects 80%
Major Projects 20%
Major capital projects are identified as those with a total project cost of $200 million or greater and exclude ongoing capital maintenance projects. Total project costs include forecasted capitalized interest and non-cash equity component of AFUDC. Capital expenditures for 2020-2024 are translated at a forecast USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of $1.32.
Reflects capital expenditures since date of acquisition of ITC on October 14, 2016.
(3) Reflects Fortis' assumed 39% share of the estimated capital spending for the project. Under the funding framework, Fortis will be funding its equity component only.
44
COVID-19: Other Financial Implications
Defined Benefit Pension Plan
Certain U.S. Retirement Benefits
~46% of assets invested in fixed income
~88% of $3.2B plan assets funded at December 31, 2019
~80% of pension assets subject to regulatory mechanisms
UNS pension plan assets (~$0.6B) not subject to automatic regulatory mechanisms
Impact of asset valuation on future pension expense depends on asset valuations as of December 31st
Certain retirement benefits funded through trusts and are subject to market volatility each quarter
Decline in market values in the first six months resulted in a ~$0.02 EPS decline year-over-year for UNS
Minimal impact at other utilities as assets are more heavily invested in fixed income
Foreign Exchange - Earnings & Capital Plan
65%(1) of earnings and 60% of 5-year $18.8B capital plan from U.S.
Expect tailwind due to higher USD/CAD exchange rate
Foreign exchange sensitivity for every 5 cent change in USD/CAD exchange rate:
Annual EPS - $0.06
5-yearCapital Plan - $400M
Credit Losses
Potential for recovery of credit losses through extraordinary riders in regulatory mechanisms
FortisBC received approval for recovery in June 2020
FortisAlberta and ITC collect revenues from retail energy providers and distribution utilities reducing collection risk vs. end-use customers.
Together they represent ~30% of annual revenues
(1) Non-US GAAP Measure. Data as of December 31, 2019.
45
Manageable Debt Maturities
FIXED-TERM DEBT MATURITIES(1) ($B)
$2.0
5-Year Average ~$0.9B
$1.5
$1.0
$0.5
$0.0
2020F
2021F
2022F
2023F
2024F
(1) Debt as at June 30, 2020 and excludes any new debt issuances during the forecast period. Excludes repayments of finance leases along with the current portion of credit
facilities, which are assumed to be extended by one-year annually.
46
Investment-Grade Credit Ratings
Company
Fortis Inc.
A-(1)
Baa3
BBB (High)
ITC Holdings Corp.
A-(1)
Baa2
n/a
ITC Regulated Subsidiaries
A
A1
n/a
TEP
A-
A3
n/a
Central Hudson
A-
A3
n/a
FortisBC Energy
n/a
A3
A
FortisBC Electric
n/a
Baa1
A (low)
FortisAlberta
A-
Baa1
A (low)
Newfoundland Power
n/a
A2
A
(1) S&P credit ratings for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. reflect the issuer credit ratings. The unsecured debt rating for Fortis Inc. and ITC Holdings Corp. is BBB+.