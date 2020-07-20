Log in
FORTIS INC.

FORTIS INC.

(FTS)
Fortis Signs BlackNorth Initiative Pledge to End Systemic Anti-Black Racism

07/20/2020 | 06:00am EDT

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today joined other senior leaders from Canadian public companies in a pledge to take action to end systemic anti-Black racism. The pledge is part of the BlackNorth Initiative and the newly formed Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism. 

"The business community has a tremendous responsibility to help society at large be free from anti-Black racism," said Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis. "We need to take deliberate and courageous actions now to address this issue."

The BlackNorth Initiative aligns with broad diversity and inclusion commitments made by Fortis and its ten energy companies throughout North America.

"At Fortis, we are focused on growing, innovating and leading through our people. We want to provide workplaces where people feel valued, respected and safe. Our employees should be able to reach their full potential regardless of their race, gender, disability, sexual orientation or any other personal characteristic," said Perry.

Fortis launched its commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in September 2019. Our utilities, led by their CEOs and senior leadership teams, are working to support the Corporation's overall goal to be an inclusive and diverse workplace which inspires innovation, attracts bright minds and makes better communities.

"By working together on the BlackNorth initiative and by continuing to focus on underrepresented groups, we move closer to our goal of true inclusion and diversity in our workplaces in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean," said Perry. "We have the ability to make a difference, so we must."

Further information on the BlackNorth Initiative is available at https://www.blacknorth.ca/Home.  Fortis diversity and inclusion commitments are discussed on page 50 of the Corporation's 2020 Sustainability Report.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2019 revenue of $8.8 billion and total assets of $57 billion as at March 31, 2020. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4fece934-adb5-43d3-8b22-9f661d01ddde

For more information please contact
Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
