FORTIS INC (FTS)

FORTIS INC (FTS)
News 
Fortis : sells stake in British Columbia hydro plant

Fortis : sells stake in British Columbia hydro plant

01/28/2019 | 07:34am EST

(Reuters) - Canadian energy company Fortis Inc said on Monday it would sell its 51 percent stake in the Waneta Expansion hydroelectric plant in British Columbia to two public sector partners for about C$1 billion, and plans to use the proceeds for its five-year investment plan.

Columbia Power Corp and Columbia Basin Trust will buy Fortis' stake in the facility, which built a second powerhouse for the Waneta Dam four years ago.

Fortis, which has operated the 335 mega-watt facility since it began production in 2015, will continue to operate the facility and purchase its surplus capacity, it said in a statement.

The funds go toward Fortis' $17.3 billion five-year capital investment plan for its North American regulated utility business, for which it has also said it may issue new debt.

"This transaction completes the asset sale funding component of our five-year capital investment plan," Fortis Chief Executive Officer Barry Perry said.

The company expects the deal to close within 90 days.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 8 567 M
EBIT 2018 1 925 M
Net income 2018 1 081 M
Debt 2018 23 556 M
Yield 2018 3,73%
P/E ratio 2018 18,18
P/E ratio 2019 17,42
EV / Sales 2018 5,07x
EV / Sales 2019 4,78x
Capitalization 19 846 M
Chart FORTIS INC
Duration : Period :
Fortis Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 48,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry V. Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Haughey Non-Executive Chairman
Gary J. Smith EVP-Eastern Canadian & Caribbean Operations
Jocelyn H. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Phonse J. Delaney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIS INC1.78%15 016
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.52%61 201
DOMINION ENERGY-3.22%53 704
IBERDROLA0.77%52 748
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.15%48 872
EXELON CORPORATION2.95%44 898
