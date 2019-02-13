Fortive : Announces Appointment of Jeannine Sargent to the Board

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of
Directors has appointed Jeannine Sargent as a director of Fortive. In
addition, the Board has appointed Ms. Sargent to the Compensation
Committee of the Board.
Alan Spoon, Chairman of the Board of Fortive, said, "We are extremely
pleased to welcome Jeannine to our Board. With her extensive leadership,
operational and investment experience in disruptive technologies, we
believe she will enhance the diverse and innovative perspectives on the
Board."
Ms. Sargent has served as an Operating Partner of Katalyst Ventures, an
early-stage technology venture fund, since January 2018. Previously, Ms.
Sargent served as President of Innovation and New Ventures at leading
global design and manufacturer, Flex, from January 2012 until October
2017. Prior to joining Flex, Ms. Sargent served as the Chief Executive
Officer of Oerlikon Solar, a thin-film silicon solar photovoltaic module
manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Oerlikon, a
publicly-traded Swiss company, and Voyan Technology, an embedded systems
software provider. Ms. Sargent is also a director of Cypress
Semiconductor Corp., a publicly-traded provider of advanced embedded
system solutions, and a member of the board of trustees at Northeastern
University.
James A. Lico, CEO and President of Fortive, said, "We are excited to
have Jeannine join Fortive as a director. Her appointment strengthens
our Board’s innovation and technology expertise as we continue to evolve
the Fortive portfolio. We look forward to her contributions in the years
to come.”
ABOUT FORTIVE
Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of
Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that
are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known
brands hold leading positions in field instrumentation, transportation,
sensing, product realization, and franchise distribution. Fortive is
headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than
24,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution,
service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around
the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of
our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more
information please visit: www.fortive.com.
