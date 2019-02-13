Log in
02/13 04:00:00 pm
80.355 USD   +1.95%
04:21pFORTIVE : Announces Appointment of Jeannine Sargent to the Board
BU
02/07FORTIVE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07FORTIVE : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Initiates 2019 Guidance
BU
Fortive : Announces Appointment of Jeannine Sargent to the Board

02/13/2019 | 04:21pm EST

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeannine Sargent as a director of Fortive. In addition, the Board has appointed Ms. Sargent to the Compensation Committee of the Board.

Alan Spoon, Chairman of the Board of Fortive, said, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Jeannine to our Board. With her extensive leadership, operational and investment experience in disruptive technologies, we believe she will enhance the diverse and innovative perspectives on the Board."

Ms. Sargent has served as an Operating Partner of Katalyst Ventures, an early-stage technology venture fund, since January 2018. Previously, Ms. Sargent served as President of Innovation and New Ventures at leading global design and manufacturer, Flex, from January 2012 until October 2017. Prior to joining Flex, Ms. Sargent served as the Chief Executive Officer of Oerlikon Solar, a thin-film silicon solar photovoltaic module manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Oerlikon, a publicly-traded Swiss company, and Voyan Technology, an embedded systems software provider. Ms. Sargent is also a director of Cypress Semiconductor Corp., a publicly-traded provider of advanced embedded system solutions, and a member of the board of trustees at Northeastern University.

James A. Lico, CEO and President of Fortive, said, "We are excited to have Jeannine join Fortive as a director. Her appointment strengthens our Board’s innovation and technology expertise as we continue to evolve the Fortive portfolio. We look forward to her contributions in the years to come.”

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field instrumentation, transportation, sensing, product realization, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 24,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.


© Business Wire 2019
