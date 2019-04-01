Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fortive Corporation    FTV

FORTIVE CORPORATION

(FTV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortive : Completes Acquisition of Advanced Sterilization Products Business from Johnson & Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the Advanced Sterilization Products (“ASP”) business from Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, for approximately $2.7 billion in cash.

ASP is a leading global provider of innovative sterilization and disinfection solutions, and a pioneer of low-temperature hydrogen peroxide sterilization technology. ASP supports healthcare facilities in the fight to protect patients against hospital-acquired infections, which are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality. ASP’s products, which are sold globally, include the STERRAD system for sterilizing instruments and the EVOTECH and ENDOCLENS systems for endoscope reprocessing and cleaning. In 2018, ASP generated net revenue of approximately $800 million.

James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are extremely excited to welcome ASP to the Fortive family. The acquisition of ASP demonstrates our increased commitment to enhancing the safe operation of hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. We are confident that the addition of ASP to the Fortive portfolio will generate compelling value for ASP and its customers, as well as our shareholders.”

Fortive will discuss the acquisition of ASP during its scheduled quarterly earnings call on April 25, 2019.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 24,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, statements regarding business opportunities, future prospects, shareholder value, and any other statements identified by their use of words like “will,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “outlook,” or “guidance,” or other words of similar meaning are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve, international trade policies and the financial markets, changes in trade relations with China, contractions or lower growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, changes in industry standards and governmental regulations, our ability to successfully identify, consummate, integrate and realize the anticipated value of appropriate acquisitions and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to develop and successfully market new products, software, and services and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, contingent liabilities relating to acquisitions and divestitures, impact of changes to tax laws, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations and changes in applicable laws and regulations, risks relating to international economic, political, legal, compliance and business factors, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems, adverse effects of restructuring activities, labor matters, and disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Fortive does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTIVE CORPORATION
04:39pFORTIVE CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD..
AQ
04:31pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Completes Divestiture of Advanced Sterilization Products (AS..
PR
04:31pFORTIVE : Completes Acquisition of Advanced Sterilization Products Business from..
BU
03/28FORTIVE : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/25FORTIVE CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under ..
AQ
03/12FORTIVE : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Confere..
BU
03/04FORTIVE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
02/28FORTIVE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/26FORTIVE : to Present at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation, and Industrials Co..
BU
02/22FORTIVE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 113 M
EBIT 2019 1 397 M
Net income 2019 1 088 M
Debt 2019 992 M
Yield 2019 0,36%
P/E ratio 2019 28,08
P/E ratio 2020 24,98
EV / Sales 2019 4,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,70x
Capitalization 28 072 M
Chart FORTIVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fortive Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 81,0 $
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Lico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Director
Steven M. Rales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE CORPORATION23.99%27 754
ASML HOLDING21.90%79 832
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION31.45%27 316
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD33.11%23 838
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 459
QORVO18.11%8 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About